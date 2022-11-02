Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Dean Whitehead worked as assistant manager to former Wales international Sam Ricketts at Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City are set to appoint Dean Whitehead as first-team coach to work with interim manager Mark Hudson.

Whitehead, 40, has most recently worked as the assistant manager at Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

Whitehead and Hudson spent three seasons playing together at Huddersfield Town before both going into coaching.

"He was here today," said Hudson following Cardiff's 2-1 defeat to Watford on Wednesday night.

"I think it's all completed, I've been after him for a while.

"I've worked with him before. He's just been at Besiktas which shows his top qualities and he's a good coach and a good human being."

Whitehead spent 19 years as a player before turning to coaching, spending the majority of his career playing for Oxford, Stoke and Sunderland.

He began his coaching career at Huddersfield and has also spent time on the staff at Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale.

Hudson hopes the appointment will be confirmed before the Bluebirds' trip to face the Black Cats on Saturday.

"I didn't want to rush into a decision," Hudson added.

"I wanted to make sure it was right for everyone so hopefully that gets done in the next day.

"He's got a lot to add to our coaching unit."