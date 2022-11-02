Close menu
Champions League - Group F
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk0RB LeipzigRB Leipzig4

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-4 RB Leipzig: German side claims big win to reach knockouts

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

RB Leipzig players celebrate their opening goal against Shakhtar
RB Leipzig go through as Group F runners-up

RB Leipzig secured their place in the last-16 of the Champions League by beating Shakhtar Donetsk, who drop into the Europa League.

Ukrainians Shakhtar needed a win for a top-two finish in Group F but fell behind early on when Christopher Nkunku capitalised on a mistake to score.

Andre Silva got a second from close range before Dominik Szoboszlai rounded the goalkeeper for a third.

Substitute Dani Olmo scored a fourth with almost his first touch.

The Spain international received the ball from a free kick before lifting a shot into the top corner.

The win means RB Leipzig finish second behind group winners Real Madrid.

Shakhtar are third with Celtic bottom of the standings.

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 81Trubin
  • 26KonoplyaSubstituted forMaia Reisat 59'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 5Bondar
  • 22Matviyenko
  • 15MykhailichenkoBooked at 24mins
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 34Petryak
  • 21BondarenkoSubstituted forKryskivat 81'minutes
  • 8SudakovSubstituted forDjurasekat 59'minutes
  • 10MudrykSubstituted forTotovytskyiat 74'minutes
  • 2TraoréSubstituted forSikanat 59'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 7Totovytskyi
  • 14Sikan
  • 16Kryskiv
  • 17Djurasek
  • 19Kulakov
  • 20Topalov
  • 23Maia Reis
  • 27Ocheretko
  • 30Pyatov
  • 32Kozik

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Blaswich
  • 2SimakanSubstituted forHenrichsat 67'minutes
  • 4Orbán
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 22RaumSubstituted forHalstenbergat 67'minutes
  • 24SchlagerSubstituted forDialloat 74'minutes
  • 44Kampl
  • 17SzoboszlaiSubstituted forOlmoat 67'minutes
  • 18Nkunku
  • 11WernerSubstituted forForsbergat 19'minutes
  • 19André Silva

Substitutes

  • 7Olmo
  • 8Haidara
  • 10Forsberg
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 34Nickisch
  • 36Schlieck
  • 37Diallo
  • 38Novoa
  • 39Henrichs
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
26,045

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, RB Leipzig 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, RB Leipzig 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrii Totovytskyi (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  4. Booking

    Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  7. Post update

    Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  9. Post update

    Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.

  12. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Abdou Diallo tries a through ball, but Emil Forsberg is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Valeriy Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Danylo Sikan.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Dmytro Kryskiv replaces Artem Bondarenko.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Willi Orbán.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Petryak.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Olmo with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Neven Djurasek.

  19. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Bohdan Mykhailichenko.

  20. Post update

    Willi Orbán (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 2nd November 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea632183511
2AC Milan62228718
3RB Salzburg61415507
4Dinamo Zagreb612339-65

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6411156913
2RB Leipzig6402139412
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132810-26
4Celtic6024415-112

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City63301111012
2B Dortmund62319459
3Sevilla613259-46
4FC Copenhagen6033011-113

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6330146812
2Benfica6330106412
3Juventus6114811-34
4Maccabi Haifa6114615-94
View full Champions League tables

