RB Leipzig secured their place in the last-16 of the Champions League by beating Shakhtar Donetsk, who drop into the Europa League.
Ukrainians Shakhtar needed a win for a top-two finish in Group F but fell behind early on when Christopher Nkunku capitalised on a mistake to score.
Andre Silva got a second from close range before Dominik Szoboszlai rounded the goalkeeper for a third.
Substitute Dani Olmo scored a fourth with almost his first touch.
The Spain international received the ball from a free kick before lifting a shot into the top corner.
The win means RB Leipzig finish second behind group winners Real Madrid.
Shakhtar are third with Celtic bottom of the standings.
Line-ups
Shakhtar Donetsk
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 81Trubin
- 26KonoplyaSubstituted forMaia Reisat 59'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 5Bondar
- 22Matviyenko
- 15MykhailichenkoBooked at 24mins
- 6Stepanenko
- 34Petryak
- 21BondarenkoSubstituted forKryskivat 81'minutes
- 8SudakovSubstituted forDjurasekat 59'minutes
- 10MudrykSubstituted forTotovytskyiat 74'minutes
- 2TraoréSubstituted forSikanat 59'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 4Kryvtsov
- 7Totovytskyi
- 14Sikan
- 16Kryskiv
- 17Djurasek
- 19Kulakov
- 20Topalov
- 23Maia Reis
- 27Ocheretko
- 30Pyatov
- 32Kozik
RB Leipzig
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Blaswich
- 2SimakanSubstituted forHenrichsat 67'minutes
- 4Orbán
- 32Gvardiol
- 22RaumSubstituted forHalstenbergat 67'minutes
- 24SchlagerSubstituted forDialloat 74'minutes
- 44Kampl
- 17SzoboszlaiSubstituted forOlmoat 67'minutes
- 18Nkunku
- 11WernerSubstituted forForsbergat 19'minutes
- 19André Silva
Substitutes
- 7Olmo
- 8Haidara
- 10Forsberg
- 23Halstenberg
- 34Nickisch
- 36Schlieck
- 37Diallo
- 38Novoa
- 39Henrichs
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 26,045
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, RB Leipzig 4.
Attempt missed. Andrii Totovytskyi (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Abdou Diallo tries a through ball, but Emil Forsberg is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Valeriy Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Danylo Sikan.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Dmytro Kryskiv replaces Artem Bondarenko.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Willi Orbán.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Petryak.
Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Olmo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Neven Djurasek.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Bohdan Mykhailichenko.
Post update
Willi Orbán (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.