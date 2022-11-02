Last updated on .From the section Champions League

RB Leipzig go through as Group F runners-up

RB Leipzig secured their place in the last-16 of the Champions League by beating Shakhtar Donetsk, who drop into the Europa League.

Ukrainians Shakhtar needed a win for a top-two finish in Group F but fell behind early on when Christopher Nkunku capitalised on a mistake to score.

Andre Silva got a second from close range before Dominik Szoboszlai rounded the goalkeeper for a third.

Substitute Dani Olmo scored a fourth with almost his first touch.

The Spain international received the ball from a free kick before lifting a shot into the top corner.

The win means RB Leipzig finish second behind group winners Real Madrid.

Shakhtar are third with Celtic bottom of the standings.