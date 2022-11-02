Close menu

Son Heung-min: South Korea forward could miss World Cup

Son Heung-min receives treatment during Tottenham's Champions League game with Marseille
Son Heung-min has scored 96 goals in 245 Premier League appearances for Tottenham

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is to have surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye which could rule him out of the World Cup.

Son suffered the injury during Tottenham's 2-1 win away to Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course," said a Spurs statement.external-link

Son helped South Korea qualify for the World Cup, which starts on 20 November.

Tottenham have not said when Son will have surgery and have not put a timescale on how long the forward will be out for.

In the more immediate future, the injury is a blow for Spurs, who host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (16:30 GMT).

Son has had his form questioned this season but scored a hat-trick after coming on as a substitute in the 6-2 win over Leicester on 17 September and netted twice against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on 12 October.

