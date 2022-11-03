Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Ryan Yates says he was always convinced he would captain Nottingham Forest in the Premier League - even when washing his own kit as a non-league footballer.

The midfielder's rise to the top flight with Forest means he has played in all of the top five leagues in England.

Yates, 24, says his meandering journey of loan moves, starting in the National League with Barrow six years ago, drove him on to succeed as a Forest player.

"You were never told you'd made it and that stood me in good stead," he said.

"That's how I've always tried to apply myself, to never be comfortable and always keep pushing and keep going.

"I had to go out on loan numerous times to ply my trade. At Barrow it was an eye-opener, washing my own kit etcetera."

From non-league football with Barrow as a teenager in 2016, Yates spent the next two years out on loan.

There were spells with Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe in League One as well as a stint across the River Trent at then-League Two side Notts County in 2017.

It was not until the 2018-19 season that he established himself at the City Ground as a first-team player, and within four years Yates had played a key role in getting his boyhood club promoted back to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

While he is officially the club's vice-captain, he has often worn the skipper's armband in the Premier League when Joe Worrall has been on the substitute's bench.

Asked by BBC East Midlands Today if he always felt he would one day lead Forest in the Premier League, Yates said: "I think so, yes.

"I have that self-belief and know what it takes to get there. It's a long journey full of ups and downs.

"It's a journey I'm still continuing on and really enjoying at the minute."

Yates says the unparalleled exposure of the Premier League is one major element of the game that has taken some getting used to this season, but quickly added that it is also something he has relished.

"I love the pressure," Yates said.

"The bigger the games the better, and I'm just thriving and loving it at the minute and want to keep going and improving.

"I try not to pay too much attention to all that's said, whether it's going well, like against Liverpool, or not so well, like the Arsenal game.

"One minute you are the best thing since sliced bread and the next you are a carpet beater, as my dad always says. I just try to stay level."