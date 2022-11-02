Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hawa Cissoko was sent off after appearing to slap Sarah Mayling

West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko will serve a five-match ban after her red card against Aston Villa last month.

The 25-year-old lashed out at Villa's Sarah Mayling, sparking a confrontation when Cissoko left the pitch.

West Ham boss Paul Konchesky was also sent off in the melee.

Both clubs were charged with "failing to ensure their players and officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" following the game, which West Ham won 2-1.

Cissoko was originally given a three-match ban but the Football Association said on Wednesday she must miss an additional two matches.

Both sides have also been fined £1,000. Cissoko was fined £200 while Konchesky was fined £325 and Villa backroom staff member Jack Hopkins was fined £250.

Villa boss Carla Ward said she had "never seen anything like it in the game" and called the scenes at the end of the match "ugly".