Europa League - Group E
Real SociedadReal Sociedad0Man UtdManchester United1

Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd: Teenager Alejandro Garnacho scores but Red Devils finish second in Europa League group

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho in action against Real Sociedad in the Europa League
Manchester United signed Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid in 2020

Teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored an outstanding goal as Manchester United ended Real Sociedad's flawless Europa League record, but had to settle for second place in Group E.

Erik ten Hag's side needed to win by two goals or more in Spain to win the group, and their spirits were lifted when Garnacho showed terrific pace before firing Cristiano Ronaldo's pass into the corner of the net.

It was a wonderful moment for the 18-year-old Madrid-born winger, who was making his second start for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo missed a great chance to double the lead with a lob on to the roof of the net, before David de Gea produced a fine double save to keep out Andoni Gorosabel and Pablo Marin.

United finish the group stage level on 15 points with Sociedad, who advance to the last 16 with a superior goal difference.

The Red Devils will now play in next February's knockout-round play-offs, where they will face one of the clubs dropping down from the Champions League.

Teams they could meet over two legs include Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk.

The draw for the knockout round is on Monday.

Maguire finishes up front

Had United scored one more goal without conceding, they would have advanced as group winners and avoided two extra games in February.

They were in complete control in the first half but failed to manage a single shot on target in the second, and ended the match with substitute Harry Maguire up front alongside Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

On a wet night in the Basque Country, Garnacho became United's youngest non-English scorer in Europe at the age of 18 years and 125 days.

Four weeks ago the Argentina youth international scored a late winner for United's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy at Barrow.

In San Sebastian, Garnacho showed what a talent he is with a composed 17th-minute finish after receiving Ronaldo's well-timed pass outside the penalty area before finishing inside the box.

It was the perfect start for Ten Hag's side and the youngster was presented with another opportunity but slipped and fired over the bar.

Real Sociedad were missing several players because of injury, including four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City David Silva.

Yet they just about did enough to finish top of the group in a tetchy game that saw a flurry of yellow cards in the second half.

Player of the match

GarnachoAlejandro Garnacho

with an average of 7.39

Real Sociedad

  1. Squad number5Player nameZubeldia
    Average rating

    5.84

  2. Squad number17Player nameNavarro
    Average rating

    5.79

  3. Squad number15Player nameRico
    Average rating

    5.57

  4. Squad number34Player nameMagunacelaya
    Average rating

    5.57

  5. Squad number24Player nameLe Normand
    Average rating

    5.56

  6. Squad number42Player nameMarín
    Average rating

    5.42

  7. Squad number6Player nameElustondo
    Average rating

    5.38

  8. Squad number3Player nameZubimendi
    Average rating

    5.38

  9. Squad number23Player nameMéndez
    Average rating

    5.38

  10. Squad number20Player namePacheco
    Average rating

    5.36

  11. Squad number16Player nameGuevara
    Average rating

    5.35

  12. Squad number8Player nameMerino
    Average rating

    5.34

  13. Squad number19Player nameSørloth
    Average rating

    5.28

  14. Squad number18Player nameGorosabel
    Average rating

    5.24

  15. Squad number9Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    5.23

  16. Squad number1Player nameÁlex Remiro
    Average rating

    5.21

Manchester United

  1. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    7.39

  2. Squad number6Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.10

  3. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    7.08

  4. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    6.79

  5. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    6.60

  6. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.48

  7. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    6.36

  8. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    6.21

  9. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    6.20

  10. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    5.82

  11. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.64

  12. Squad number34Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    5.44

  13. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    5.32

  14. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    4.80

  15. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    4.23

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Remiro Gargallo
  • 18GorosabelSubstituted forElustondoat 58'minutes
  • 24Le Normand
  • 20Pacheco
  • 15Rico
  • 23MéndezBooked at 64minsSubstituted forZubeldiaat 83'minutes
  • 3Zubimendi
  • 8Merino
  • 42MarínSubstituted forNavarroat 59'minutes
  • 19SørlothSubstituted forMagunacelayaat 83'minutes
  • 9FernándezBooked at 73minsSubstituted forGuevaraat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sola
  • 4Illarramendi
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 6Elustondo
  • 13Zubiaurre
  • 16Guevara
  • 17Navarro
  • 22Turrientes
  • 30González de Zárate
  • 32Marrero
  • 33Karrikaburu
  • 34Magunacelaya

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotBooked at 87mins
  • 2LindelöfSubstituted forMcTominayat 58'minutes
  • 6MartínezBooked at 62mins
  • 23Shaw
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 82'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 34van de BeekSubstituted forRashfordat 58'minutes
  • 49GarnachoSubstituted forMaguireat 82'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 71mins

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 10Rashford
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 28Pellistri
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Dúbravka
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
  • 47Shoretire
  • 50Vítek
  • 55Iqbal
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mikel Merino.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.

  5. Booking

    Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).

  7. Post update

    Jon Magunacelaya (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United).

  10. Post update

    Jon Magunacelaya (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Magunacelaya replaces Alexander Sørloth.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Igor Zubeldia replaces Brais Méndez.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Christian Eriksen.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Alejandro Garnacho.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brais Méndez.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Navarro (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a fast break.

  20. Post update

    Diego Rico (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

