Match ends, Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 1.
Teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored an outstanding goal as Manchester United ended Real Sociedad's flawless Europa League record, but had to settle for second place in Group E.
Erik ten Hag's side needed to win by two goals or more in Spain to win the group, and their spirits were lifted when Garnacho showed terrific pace before firing Cristiano Ronaldo's pass into the corner of the net.
It was a wonderful moment for the 18-year-old Madrid-born winger, who was making his second start for the Red Devils.
Ronaldo missed a great chance to double the lead with a lob on to the roof of the net, before David de Gea produced a fine double save to keep out Andoni Gorosabel and Pablo Marin.
United finish the group stage level on 15 points with Sociedad, who advance to the last 16 with a superior goal difference.
The Red Devils will now play in next February's knockout-round play-offs, where they will face one of the clubs dropping down from the Champions League.
Teams they could meet over two legs include Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk.
The draw for the knockout round is on Monday.
Maguire finishes up front
Had United scored one more goal without conceding, they would have advanced as group winners and avoided two extra games in February.
They were in complete control in the first half but failed to manage a single shot on target in the second, and ended the match with substitute Harry Maguire up front alongside Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.
On a wet night in the Basque Country, Garnacho became United's youngest non-English scorer in Europe at the age of 18 years and 125 days.
Four weeks ago the Argentina youth international scored a late winner for United's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy at Barrow.
In San Sebastian, Garnacho showed what a talent he is with a composed 17th-minute finish after receiving Ronaldo's well-timed pass outside the penalty area before finishing inside the box.
It was the perfect start for Ten Hag's side and the youngster was presented with another opportunity but slipped and fired over the bar.
Real Sociedad were missing several players because of injury, including four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City David Silva.
Yet they just about did enough to finish top of the group in a tetchy game that saw a flurry of yellow cards in the second half.
Player of the match
GarnachoAlejandro Garnacho
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 1.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mikel Merino.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.
Booking
Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).
Post update
Jon Magunacelaya (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
Post update
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United).
Post update
Jon Magunacelaya (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).
Post update
Jon Pacheco (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Magunacelaya replaces Alexander Sørloth.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Igor Zubeldia replaces Brais Méndez.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Christian Eriksen.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Alejandro Garnacho.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brais Méndez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Navarro (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a fast break.
Post update
Diego Rico (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
