Europa League - Group A
ArsenalArsenal1ZürichZürich0

Arsenal 1-0 Zurich: Gunners secure place in last 16 of Europa League

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kieran Tierney
Arsenal have won all of their matches when scoring first in the Europa League this season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says that "winning helps winning" as his side narrowly beat Zurich to secure their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Kieran Tierney's thumping 20-yard drive into the bottom right corner ensured the Gunners finished top of Group A on 15 points, two clear of PSV Eindhoven.

It was also the Premier League leaders' 10th victory in 12 matches in all competitions, a habit Arteta is keen to retain with his side facing three more matches until their season breaks for the World Cup in Qatar.

"Job done. I don't think it was the prettiest game we have played but we manage to win it," Arteta told BT Sport.

"Today was really important. We know how important it is going to be with all the teams playing in February. Winning helps winning.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room is much better after a win than a loss."

While Arsenal's margin of victory could have been more significant, there were still other positives for Arteta to take.

The Spaniard was able to introduce Bukayo Saka after the break to allay any fitness concerns and he also rested several key players prior to Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea.

The only complaint was that Arsenal did not put the result beyond doubt during a dominant first-half display in which Eddie Nketiah twice stung the palms of Zurich goalkeeper Yanick Brecher, and Fabio Vieira saw his goalbound effort blocked from close range.

That ensured a nervy finale with Adrian Guerrero's left-foot effort ruled out for offside and Ukrainian forward Bogdan Viunnyk seeing his rasping drive just fly wide of the top left corner as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

However, the hosts held on and have now won all eight of their matches against Swiss clubs in European competition.

Arsenal dig in

Arsenal's defeat at PSV had left them needing a win to guarantee their progress without the prospect of a two-legged play-off in February against one of the clubs dropping down from the Champions League.

While they made a slow start, largely due to their improvised line-up containing seven changes from last Sunday's 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, the Premier League leaders achieved their objective.

Arteta's side have now won all nine of their home games in all competitions this season but this performance will not be one he is likely to refer back to quickly, and he will also have been concerned to see Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu limp off less than 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

And as nerves appeared to creep in with news that PSV were leading in Norway against Bodo/Glimt, Arsenal retreated towards their own goal providing plenty of encouragement to opponents currently languishing six points adrift at the bottom of the Swiss League.

The form of Gabriel Jesus, who has now gone eight games without a goal, is also a situation Arteta believes will alter with the Brazilian missing a glorious opportunity after the break as Brecher again came to the rescue for the visitors.

"It does bother him for sure," Arteta added.

"When he scores two he wants to score four. He had a couple of good chances but what he generates for the team is amazing. Last week he gave three assists. Today he was involved in every action again. The goals will come."

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 73'minutesSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 88'minutes
  • 16Holding
  • 6GabrielBooked at 90mins
  • 3Tierney
  • 21Fábio VieiraSubstituted forØdegaardat 73'minutes
  • 25ElnenySubstituted forParteyat 63'minutes
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 24Nelson
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forSakaat 63'minutes
  • 14Nketiah

Substitutes

  • 5Partey
  • 7Saka
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 11Martinelli
  • 12Saliba
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 27Marquinhos
  • 31Hein
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 56Hillson
  • 72Smith

Zürich

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Brecher
  • 2Kamberi
  • 24KaticBooked at 49mins
  • 6AlitiBooked at 32minsSubstituted forSantiniat 89'minutes
  • 19Boranijasevic
  • 8SelnæsSubstituted forHornschuhat 77'minutes
  • 17CondéBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKrasniqiat 82'minutes
  • 3Guerrero
  • 11Okita
  • 23RohnerSubstituted forMarchesanoat 45'minutes
  • 15TosinSubstituted forViunnykat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kostadinovic
  • 4Omeragic
  • 7Krasniqi
  • 9Santini
  • 10Marchesano
  • 16Hornschuh
  • 20Viunnyk
  • 27Hodza
  • 28Mets
  • 35Sauter
  • 40Omerovic
Referee:
Erik Lambrechts

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamZürich
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 1, Zürich 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Zürich 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Zürich. Jonathan Okita tries a through ball, but Nikola Katic is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

  6. Post update

    Ivan Santini (Zürich) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  8. Post update

    Lindrit Kamberi (Zürich) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Zürich. Ivan Santini replaces Fidan Aliti.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Cédric Soares replaces Takehiro Tomiyasu because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Boranijasevic (Zürich).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bohdan Viunnyk (Zürich) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Okita with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Zürich. Conceded by Thomas Partey.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nikola Katic.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Zürich. Bledian Krasniqi replaces Cheick Condé.

  18. Post update

    Bohdan Viunnyk (Zürich) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Antonio Marchesano.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  20. Post update

    Fidan Aliti (Zürich) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

