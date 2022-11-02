Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Ben Garner left Swindon Town in the summer to become Charlton's new manager

Charlton manager Ben Garner has been charged with improper conduct following their 4-4 draw with Ipswich Town.

The 42-year-old faces two charges relating to improper language or behaviour after his sending-off in the 53rd minute of last Saturday's game.

In Garner's absence the Addicks drew level at 2-2 thanks to goals from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Albie Morgan.

Four further goals were then scored in added time as Charlton came from 4-2 down to draw in an incredible finish.

Garner has until Friday to respond to the charges.