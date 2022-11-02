Rico Lewis (17 years, 346 days) is the second youngest English player to score a Champions League goal after Jude Bellingham (17y, 289d) for Dortmund on 14 April 2021

Pep Guardiola hailed 17-year-old Rico Lewis' Champions League night to remember and assured the youngster he earned it because "we don't give presents" at Manchester City.

Bury-born Lewis has been with City since he was eight.

He marked his full debut by driving home the Blues' equaliser in their 3-1 group stage win over Sevilla.

In doing so, he was eclipsing Karim Benzema as the youngest player to score on his first start in the competition.

He left the field to a standing ovation, which was more pronounced because he had to walk halfway around the pitch after being told to leave it on the far side by the referee when he was replaced by Joao Cancelo five minutes from time.

"We don't give presents here," said Guardiola. "He had to earn it.

"The people love players from the academy but we see him every day. We know he has quality and I am really happy for him."

Guardiola took Lewis on City's pre-season tour of the United States this summer after the youngster was recommended by the club's youth coaches.

He said his squad realised within two minutes at training the youngster was someone they could rely on.

"He played for a few minutes against Bayern Munich in pre-season and also in the training sessions. We felt he had something special.

"The players didn't know him before. But you know good players in two minutes. They knew they could rely on him 100%."

Lewis became the youngest player to score on their first Champions League start

Guardiola says Lewis will have to be patient because the competition for the right-back slot, where Cancelo, Manuel Akanji and John Stones - all internationals who are likely to be at the World Cup later this month - have featured this term, have more experience. But he will get more chances, potentially as soon as next week's Carabao Cup third round tie with Chelsea.

And that, according to Guardiola, is great news for a club that, for all the money they have spent on star players, has also developed the likes of Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Brahim Diaz and Cole Palmer, who also started against Sevilla.

"Sometimes you think we'll have to buy full-backs, knowing how expensive it is," said the City manager.

"But we can give someone from the academy the chance. That's the dream. It is good for the economy of the club and we can rely on him. I am very pleased with the way they are working."

Evidently, Lewis has a long road ahead if he is to make it at a club of City's stature.

However, his start has been good and even old professionals such as former Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown, who is not impressed easily, had positive words for Lewis on BT Sport.

"It's a big moment for him and his family, the amount of training sessions he will have been to with the dream of representing City," he said.

"To play and score, it's a dream come true for him. It's only the first step, the first rung on the ladder - when you get in the first team, you want more of this. This should whet his appetite."