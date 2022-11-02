Last updated on .From the section Football

Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79.

Radford powered home a 30-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch as Hereford United upset Newcastle United in the third round at Edgar Street in 1972.

"Ronnie is not just a part of Hereford United folklore; he is a part of football history," read a Hereford statement. external-link

"We will always keep Ronnie close to our hearts at Edgar Street."

