Miedema is the all-time leading scorer in the Women's Super League

Arsenal have granted forward Vivianne Miedema a leave of absence to "rest and recharge".

The 26-year-old, BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2021, has left the UK but will return following this month's international break.

Miedema was not named in the Netherlands squad for the friendlies against Costa Rica and Denmark on 11 November and 15 November respectively.

Arsenal travel to Leicester in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

It is understood the Netherlands wanted to rest some experienced players during one of the recent international breaks.

Arsenal told BBC Sport: "Viv has been granted some time off to rest and recharge.

"We are supporting her closely and she will be returning following the international break."

Miedema has struggled for consistency since the start of the WSL season. She has scored only two goals in five games and was named on the bench for their past two matches.