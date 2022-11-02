Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Freddie Sears scored a late consolation for Colchester in their defeat at Barrow's Holker Street stadium

Colchester United have condemned racist abuse directed at one of their players during Tuesday's game at Barrow.

U's head coach Matt Bloomfield heard a comment from the crowd and reported it to the fourth official.

Bloomfield later gave a statement to police and Barrow said a man was subsequently arrested and bailed. external-link

It is not the first time a U's player has been a victim of racist abuse at Holker Street, with goalkeeper Shamal George targeted in September 2021.

"Like Barrow, Colchester United would like to make it absolutely clear that we abhor discrimination in all its forms," said a U's statement. external-link

"Once again, we would also like to commend Barrow in the effective way that they used the protocols available, and for their swift declaration that they will take the strongest action possible, including pursuing life bans, for anyone found guilty of racism.

"Colchester United will do everything we can to assist their and any subsequent EFL or criminal investigation into this matter.

"No person, in football or in our wider society, should have to be subjected to this discrimination."

Colchester lost the game 3-1 following a Billy Waters hat-trick and remain bottom of League Two.