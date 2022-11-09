Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
NewcastleNewcastle United0Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0
Newcastle United win 3-2 on penalties

Carabao Cup: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace (3-2 pens) - Nick Pope saves three penalties in shootout

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments146

Nick Pope saves a penalty
Newcastle are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions

Nick Pope proved the hero for Newcastle United as Eddie Howe's side beat fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace in a penalty shootout to reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Pope saved spot-kicks from Luka Milivojevic, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei as the hosts prevailed 3-2 after a goalless 90 minutes.

Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier and Joelinton each converted for Newcastle.

The draw for the EFL Cup fourth round takes place on Thursday.

Pope the difference as Newcastle progress

With one Premier League fixture to come before top-flight football pauses for the World Cup break, Newcastle and Palace named eight and six changes respectively following victories for both clubs at the weekend.

Newcastle boss Howe handed Allan Saint-Maximin his first start since late August as he continues to build his competitive minutes following injury - but England World Cup hopeful Callum Wilson, who has been battling illness, was absent from the home squad.

Patrick Vieira, meanwhile, rested Palace forwards Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze as he named six teenagers on the substitutes' bench.

Both sides managed just a single shot on target in a first half lacking clear-cut opportunities.

Mateta saw his strike pushed over the crossbar by Pope as the visitors went closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time, while 20-year-old Elliot Anderson shot straight at Sam Johnstone.

Johnstone was alert to deny Wood after the Newcastle striker intercepted a poor back pass by James Tomkins early in the second period, before Dan Burn's downward header from a corner bounced kindly for the Eagles goalkeeper.

Substitutes Trippier and Miguel Almiron almost combined for a late winner but Johnstone was again equal to the Paraguayan's attempt as Palace withstood late pressure to reach penalties.

The shootout was all about Newcastle number one Pope, though, as the England international's three saves kept alive the in-form Magpies' hopes of a first major domestic trophy since the FA Cup in 1955.

It was a timely reminder of Pope's shootout credentials, with his heroics coming the night before England manager Gareth Southgate names his final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Newcastle host Chelsea at St James' Park on Saturday (17:30 GMT) in their final game before the World Cup break, after Palace visit Nottingham Forest (15:00).

Line-ups

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pope
  • 19ManquilloSubstituted forTrippierat 66'minutes
  • 6Lascelles
  • 33BurnSubstituted forBotmanat 66'minutes
  • 13Targett
  • 36S LongstaffSubstituted forBruno Guimarãesat 66'minutes
  • 8ShelveySubstituted forWillockat 86'minutes
  • 7Joelinton
  • 32AndersonBooked at 39minsSubstituted forAlmirónat 78'minutes
  • 20Wood
  • 10Saint-Maximin

Substitutes

  • 2Trippier
  • 4Botman
  • 5Schär
  • 12Lewis
  • 18Karius
  • 23Murphy
  • 24Almirón
  • 28Willock
  • 39Bruno Guimarães

Crystal Palace

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21Johnstone
  • 2Ward
  • 5Tomkins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 17Clyne
  • 4MilivojevicBooked at 42mins
  • 19HughesBooked at 90mins
  • 3Mitchell
  • 7OliseSubstituted forEbioweiat 78'minutes
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forRiedewaldat 78'minutes
  • 14Mateta

Substitutes

  • 23Ebiowei
  • 41Whitworth
  • 43Balmer
  • 44Riedewald
  • 45Gordon
  • 55Phillips
  • 76Nascimento
  • 77Ozoh
  • 78Rodney
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
51,660

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Newcastle United 0(3), Crystal Palace 0(2).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Newcastle United 0(3), Crystal Palace 0(2).

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Bruno Guimarães should be disappointed.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty saved! Sven Botman (Newcastle United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Newcastle United 0(3), Crystal Palace 0(2). Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Newcastle United 0(3), Crystal Palace 0(1). Joelinton (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Newcastle United 0(2), Crystal Palace 0(1). Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Newcastle United 0(2), Crystal Palace 0. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty saved! Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Newcastle United 0(1), Crystal Palace 0. Chris Wood (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  13. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.

  14. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Crystal Palace 0.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).

  18. Booking

    Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).

Comments

Join the conversation

146 comments

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 21:59

    Nick Pope

    • Reply posted by Udyr5, today at 22:02

      Udyr5 replied:
      Nick Pope.

  • Comment posted by SM, today at 22:09

    51,660 attendance 🔥

    • Reply posted by Football Jim, today at 22:46

      Football Jim replied:
      Still fans not as long suffering as sleeping giant SAFC.

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 22:00

    We win a penalty shootout 🥳 that's been a long time coming

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 22:07

      tony replied:
      It’s the only way we get a penalty aha we never get them in the 90+ minutes

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:00

    Arsenal
    Brentford
    Chelsea
    Crystal Palace
    Spurs
    West Ham

    London PL clubs have been whipped in this round of the League Cup

    • Reply posted by ohcomeonnow, today at 22:07

      ohcomeonnow replied:
      The English worthless cup. Enjoy.

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 22:03

    Eesh, just scraped through but again 100% a game we’d have lost under Bruce.

    • Reply posted by Shearer is King, today at 22:07

      Shearer is King replied:
      We wouldn’t have got this far under Bruce, we’d have surrendered last round !

  • Comment posted by KellogsKeegan, today at 22:01

    We scraped it but I'll take it.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 22:11

    Burn, Pope, Trippier and Wilson for England! It's a no brainer!

    • Reply posted by James, today at 22:16

      James replied:
      Its a no brainer all right. The 30 year old defender with no caps for England?

  • Comment posted by Stop wait and go, today at 22:17

    about time Pope did some work
    he's been sitting on his deck chair for most of the season in the League

    • Reply posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 22:35

      perfidiousalbion replied:
      LMAO

  • Comment posted by GerryS, today at 22:08

    A match Newcastle were expected to win comfortably - but in truth, not a great game - and with both teams fielding changed teams - I still struggle to see how this competition can continue in its current format. Premiership clubs clearly reluctant to risk their best players for midweek cup games!

    It’s not sour grapes…congratulations to Newcastle!

    • Reply posted by VFR750, today at 22:21

      VFR750 replied:
      Expected to win, really? Slightly rude to Crystal Palace.

  • Comment posted by tuliy2003, today at 22:09

    Well done Nick Pope

  • Comment posted by JHM007, today at 22:01

    Always play you best side ? a cup for EH, regardless of which, would cement him forever - set out to win it !

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 22:20

    Pickfords starts though as he is in the clique.......

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 22:12

    Well that was hard work! But thanks to St Nick we're into the next round. And a good few PL teams culled.

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 22:08

    Newcastle just give some penalty shootout practice to Pope ahead of the World Cup

  • Comment posted by Splash, today at 22:16

    Not a great night for London

  • Comment posted by alec, today at 22:15

    Awful match, fun end...

  • Comment posted by Kitson, today at 22:07

    Nick Pope pretty much guaranteeing his spot in the England Team tomorrow with that performance.

    • Reply posted by Bleminator, today at 22:21

      Bleminator replied:
      If there are pens, Southgate has to sub off the T Rex for Pope

  • Comment posted by The Addams Family, today at 22:33

    For the past 20 odd years we've played games like these and lost easily. Times are a changing these days.

    We earned the result to send us through to play once more in this cup. If we stay calm and improve the team in January we may actually stand a chance to win something. Here's hoping and Howe can we do it cos we are United!

    • Reply posted by Bullster, today at 22:51

      Bullster replied:
      I agree, very strong team Howe put out tonight, players like Manquillo and Lascelles given some much needed playing time.

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 22:27

    Palace are always poor in penalty shoot outs, not a bad effort against quite a strong Newcastle team, they might even be a good bet for this cup ? which would be nice to see [ another team for a change ]

    • Reply posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 22:40

      perfidiousalbion replied:
      Hmm. A Newcastle FC team at the start of last season maybe…..

  • Comment posted by thenasman, today at 22:34

    Good opportunity for teams like Newcastle to make a fist of this tournament.

    So many top flight clubs crying out for a shot at long awaited silverware.

    Howe is smart enough to recognise that.

    Shame the likes of Lampard, Moyes and co are so thick to ignore that the fans deserve something to shout about.

    Rather than just another full mid table finish

