Nick Pope proved the hero for Newcastle United as Eddie Howe's side beat fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace in a penalty shootout to reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.
Pope saved spot-kicks from Luka Milivojevic, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei as the hosts prevailed 3-2 after a goalless 90 minutes.
Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier and Joelinton each converted for Newcastle.
The draw for the EFL Cup fourth round takes place on Thursday.
Pope the difference as Newcastle progress
With one Premier League fixture to come before top-flight football pauses for the World Cup break, Newcastle and Palace named eight and six changes respectively following victories for both clubs at the weekend.
Newcastle boss Howe handed Allan Saint-Maximin his first start since late August as he continues to build his competitive minutes following injury - but England World Cup hopeful Callum Wilson, who has been battling illness, was absent from the home squad.
Patrick Vieira, meanwhile, rested Palace forwards Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze as he named six teenagers on the substitutes' bench.
Both sides managed just a single shot on target in a first half lacking clear-cut opportunities.
Mateta saw his strike pushed over the crossbar by Pope as the visitors went closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time, while 20-year-old Elliot Anderson shot straight at Sam Johnstone.
Johnstone was alert to deny Wood after the Newcastle striker intercepted a poor back pass by James Tomkins early in the second period, before Dan Burn's downward header from a corner bounced kindly for the Eagles goalkeeper.
Substitutes Trippier and Miguel Almiron almost combined for a late winner but Johnstone was again equal to the Paraguayan's attempt as Palace withstood late pressure to reach penalties.
The shootout was all about Newcastle number one Pope, though, as the England international's three saves kept alive the in-form Magpies' hopes of a first major domestic trophy since the FA Cup in 1955.
It was a timely reminder of Pope's shootout credentials, with his heroics coming the night before England manager Gareth Southgate names his final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.
Newcastle host Chelsea at St James' Park on Saturday (17:30 GMT) in their final game before the World Cup break, after Palace visit Nottingham Forest (15:00).
