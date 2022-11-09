Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
NewcastleNewcastle United19:45Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: St. James' Park, England

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pope
  • 19Manquillo
  • 6Lascelles
  • 33Burn
  • 13Targett
  • 36S Longstaff
  • 8Shelvey
  • 7Joelinton
  • 32Anderson
  • 20Wood
  • 10Saint-Maximin

Substitutes

  • 2Trippier
  • 4Botman
  • 5Schär
  • 12Lewis
  • 18Karius
  • 23Murphy
  • 24Almirón
  • 28Willock
  • 39Bruno Guimarães

Crystal Palace

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Johnstone
  • 2Ward
  • 5Tomkins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 17Clyne
  • 7Olise
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 19Hughes
  • 3Mitchell
  • 14Mateta
  • 9J Ayew

Substitutes

  • 23Ebiowei
  • 41Whitworth
  • 43Balmer
  • 44Riedewald
  • 45Gordon
  • 55Phillips
  • 76Nascimento
  • 77Ozoh
  • 78Rodney
Referee:
Graham Scott

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport