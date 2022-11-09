Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

NewcastleNewcastle United19:45Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Line-ups
Newcastle
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Pope
- 19Manquillo
- 6Lascelles
- 33Burn
- 13Targett
- 36S Longstaff
- 8Shelvey
- 7Joelinton
- 32Anderson
- 20Wood
- 10Saint-Maximin
Substitutes
- 2Trippier
- 4Botman
- 5Schär
- 12Lewis
- 18Karius
- 23Murphy
- 24Almirón
- 28Willock
- 39Bruno Guimarães
Crystal Palace
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Johnstone
- 2Ward
- 5Tomkins
- 6Guéhi
- 17Clyne
- 7Olise
- 4Milivojevic
- 19Hughes
- 3Mitchell
- 14Mateta
- 9J Ayew
Substitutes
- 23Ebiowei
- 41Whitworth
- 43Balmer
- 44Riedewald
- 45Gordon
- 55Phillips
- 76Nascimento
- 77Ozoh
- 78Rodney
- Referee:
- Graham Scott