EFL Cup - Third Round
West HamWest Ham United2BlackburnBlackburn Rovers2
Blackburn Rovers win 10-9 on penalties

Carabao Cup: West Ham 2-2 Blackburn (9-10 pens) - Championship side advance after shootout

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Jack Vale
Blackburn are second in the Championship, while West Ham are 15th in the Premier League

Championship side Blackburn Rovers moved into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup as they beat West Ham 10-9 in an epic penalty shootout.

The match finished 2-2 after 90 minutes, and 19 penalties were scored before Angelo Ogbonna hit the crossbar.

Blackburn had taken the lead after only six minutes through Jack Vale's calm finish, before Pablo Fornals levelled.

Michail Antonio's low shot made it 2-1 but Ben Brereton Diaz's 88th-minute equaliser took the tie to penalties.

Blackburn won the League Cup in 2002 and are now on their best run in the competition since 2011-12, when they reached the quarter-finals.

The draw for the last 16 will take place on Thursday, following the final third-round tie between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

With West Ham 15th in the Premier League and Blackburn second in the Championship, both managers opted to change their entire starting 11s from their previous matches.

The visitors took a sixth-minute lead as Tayo Edun's through ball was finished by Vale, but Fornals equalised in the 38th minute after Blackburn failed to deal with Antonio's cross.

West Ham, who have have never won this competition, looked to be heading through to the last 16 when Antonio's low strike found the back of the net with only 12 minutes to go.

But Chile international Brereton Diaz blasted in a late leveller before a high-quality penalty shootout.

With only the goalkeepers still to take a spot-kick, Ogbonna became the only player to miss, hitting the crossbar as the Hammers were eliminated and Blackburn advanced.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Aréola
  • 2Johnson
  • 27Aguerd
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 5CoufalSubstituted forBowenat 77'minutes
  • 32CoventrySubstituted forBenrahmaat 65'minutes
  • 10Lanzini
  • 33EmersonSubstituted forCresswellat 90+2'minutes
  • 12Downes
  • 9Antonio
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forScamaccaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cresswell
  • 4Zouma
  • 7Scamacca
  • 15Dawson
  • 20Bowen
  • 22Benrahma
  • 28Soucek
  • 35Randolph
  • 47Hegyi

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17CarterBooked at 9mins
  • 15MolaSubstituted forHyamat 79'minutes
  • 7Edun
  • 21Buckley
  • 36WhartonSubstituted forGarrettat 45'minutes
  • 18MarkandaySubstituted forSzmodicsat 59'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 23DackSubstituted forBreretonat 59'minutes
  • 10Dolan
  • 29ValeSubstituted forHirstat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 5Hyam
  • 6Morton
  • 8Szmodics
  • 14Hirst
  • 22Brereton
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
  • 40Batty
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home15
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10).

  3. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10). Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) hits the bar with a left footed shot.

  4. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(10). Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(9), Blackburn Rovers 2(9). Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(8), Blackburn Rovers 2(9). George Hirst (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(8), Blackburn Rovers 2(8). Flynn Downes (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(7), Blackburn Rovers 2(8). Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(7), Blackburn Rovers 2(7). Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(6), Blackburn Rovers 2(7). Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(6), Blackburn Rovers 2(6). Ben Johnson (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(5), Blackburn Rovers 2(6). Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  13. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(5), Blackburn Rovers 2(5). Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(4), Blackburn Rovers 2(5). Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(4), Blackburn Rovers 2(4). Michail Antonio (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(3), Blackburn Rovers 2(4). John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(3), Blackburn Rovers 2(3). Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(2), Blackburn Rovers 2(3). Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(2), Blackburn Rovers 2(2). Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Goal! West Ham United 2(1), Blackburn Rovers 2(2). Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by Bovril - 2 sugars please, today at 22:24

    'Moyes out' talk is just rubbish. European semi last year, 6th and 7th place finishes past 2 seasons plus 8 wins out of 8 in Europe this season. Solid signings as well this year. Get real with your expectations and look at other clubs who chop and change, eg Villa and Everton. The guy has my vote.

    Well done Blackburn, penalty shootouts are a lottery and you got the winning ticket, good luck!

    • Reply posted by AndyR, today at 22:31

      AndyR replied:
      This comment is far too sensible and applys both logic and rationale thought - I will have a word with the mods and see if we can’t not get you removed.

      Shocking behaviour for a HYS!!

  • Comment posted by FamousBlueAndWhiteHalves, today at 22:19

    Rovers second string academy starlets , with a bit of help from our Chilean superstar, proudly wore the iconic blue and white halves tonight . Good result !

    Well done Rovers and well done the young lads .

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 22:12

    What a match! And what a shootout I loved it and I loved that we won 10 without missing well done and to the fans that travelled kudos to you !

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 22:18

      SleepPoster replied:
      👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

  • Comment posted by Gregory Peccary, today at 22:13

    I see all the London clubs made absolute chumps of themselves this evening,
    West Ham is unable to close a game yet again.
    We done Blackburn Rovers.
    Nerves of steel.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:13

    Well done blackburn,good shootout, our season is a mess at the moment ⚒

  • Comment posted by Stevo60, today at 22:16

    22 shots for The Irons and if you can't score more than 1 in 10 efforts you have problems, great shoot out and well done Blackburn.

  • Comment posted by Dave C, today at 22:40

    We got rid of Moyes once and regretted it. He has only brought positive things to the club. But even he must be frustrated on our performance in front of goal. Our finishing all year as been abysmal.

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 22:21

    Not bothered about going out of this cup but very worried how utterly abysmal west ham are in every first half of every match

    • Reply posted by Littlelegs, today at 22:24

      Littlelegs replied:
      Yeah because we win so many trophies we can turn our nose up at this one? Ridiculous and embarrassing! Nothing since 1980 and with the other London boys going out tonight had we stayed in we had a decent chance

  • Comment posted by two-jacks, today at 22:16

    Go on lads.... bring on the dingles

    • Reply posted by ormy, today at 22:26

      ormy replied:
      You will hardly touch the ball on Sunday. Bring a game with you to keep you company or clap the clarets on.

  • Comment posted by James tomkinz, today at 22:21

    I bet the burnley dingles are worried!!!

    • Reply posted by ormy, today at 22:29

      ormy replied:
      I wouldn’t of thought so. Blackburn will hardly get a kick. Your best chance is corners as you will struggle to get into the game. Burnley will completely dominate and unless they don’t convert chances you don’t have much hope sadly.

  • Comment posted by The King of Birmingham, today at 22:21

    And here we go… Suddenly Moyes is a bad manager, the owners are rubbish again, and the ground is too big…

    • Reply posted by Splash, today at 22:23

      Splash replied:
      3 out of 3!

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:12

    What a fine win for Blackburn. West Ham are no mugs.

    • Reply posted by James tomkinz, today at 22:18

      James tomkinz replied:
      you are right. they are not mugs they are hammers. And the hammers got mugged off!!

  • Comment posted by James tomkinz, today at 22:12

    Blackburn hammered the hammers 10-9 on penalties.
    Get in!!!!

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:58

    Nice win for Rovers
    This should be a league fixture next season, providing Waste Ham stay up….
    Have you thought about that
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by John, today at 23:02

      John replied:
      Great insight, Waylon

  • Comment posted by dom, today at 22:38

    Technically Rovers first draw of the season.

  • Comment posted by U19603684, today at 22:33

    So 22 shots, 5 on target and 2 goals???? Why can’t our attackers score? My 86 year old granny could score more than some
    Of our strikers!

    • Reply posted by richard dziedzic, today at 22:38

      richard dziedzic replied:
      We have not had a decent striker for about 20 years now .it's turned into the clubs holy grail.

  • Comment posted by wandrinfox, today at 22:17

    Hats off to Charlton, the last team from London left in this cup

    • Reply posted by DaveyDoubleYou, today at 22:38

      DaveyDoubleYou replied:
      Arse and Chels gone all Spursy!

  • Comment posted by Splash, today at 22:35

    Now that Charlton are the only "smoke" team left......surely it's early enough in the season to switch the final away from Wembley!

  • Comment posted by front room tv, today at 22:43

    Another game where we concede a soft goal, fail to get enough shots on target, can’t hold on to a lead, sloppy passing……..

  • Comment posted by richard dziedzic, today at 22:34

    Not sure why moyes put out the 2nd team with only 1 game to play before the World Cup.he is under pressure now.

    • Reply posted by Littlelegs, today at 22:46

      Littlelegs replied:
      The players picked and the subs used have all been first team regulars, maybe not Coventry. This is no excuse. Moyes has demoralized this squad with negativity. They should have killed this, never should go to penalties. We had a chance of a first trophy for 43 years! 3 games to make the final and so many top teams out! I bet Blackburn draw Lincoln or something now just to prove my point. Gutted!

