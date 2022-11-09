Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
West HamWest Ham United1BlackburnBlackburn Rovers1

West Ham United v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Aréola
  • 2Johnson
  • 27Aguerd
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 5Coufal
  • 32Coventry
  • 10Lanzini
  • 33Emerson
  • 12Downes
  • 9Antonio
  • 8Fornals

Substitutes

  • 3Cresswell
  • 4Zouma
  • 7Scamacca
  • 15Dawson
  • 20Bowen
  • 22Benrahma
  • 28Soucek
  • 35Randolph
  • 47Hegyi

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17CarterBooked at 9mins
  • 15Mola
  • 7Edun
  • 21Buckley
  • 36WhartonSubstituted forGarrettat 45'minutes
  • 18MarkandaySubstituted forSzmodicsat 59'minutes
  • 23DackSubstituted forBreretonat 59'minutes
  • 10Dolan
  • 29Vale

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 5Hyam
  • 6Morton
  • 8Szmodics
  • 14Hirst
  • 22Brereton
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
  • 40Batty
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Clinton Mola.

  2. Post update

    Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  4. Post update

    Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emerson (West Ham United).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Brereton replaces Bradley Dack.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Sammie Szmodics replaces Dilan Markanday.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Clinton Mola.

  12. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Pablo Fornals with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Clinton Mola.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Flynn Downes (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a through ball.

  15. Post update

    Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United).

  17. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories