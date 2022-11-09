West Ham United v Blackburn Rovers

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Clinton Mola.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Aréola
- 2Johnson
- 27Aguerd
- 21Ogbonna
- 5Coufal
- 32Coventry
- 10Lanzini
- 33Emerson
- 12Downes
- 9Antonio
- 8Fornals
Substitutes
- 3Cresswell
- 4Zouma
- 7Scamacca
- 15Dawson
- 20Bowen
- 22Benrahma
- 28Soucek
- 35Randolph
- 47Hegyi
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Pears
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 17CarterBooked at 9mins
- 15Mola
- 7Edun
- 21Buckley
- 36WhartonSubstituted forGarrettat 45'minutes
- 18MarkandaySubstituted forSzmodicsat 59'minutes
- 23DackSubstituted forBreretonat 59'minutes
- 10Dolan
- 29Vale
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 5Hyam
- 6Morton
- 8Szmodics
- 14Hirst
- 22Brereton
- 30Garrett
- 33Phillips
- 40Batty
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Post update
Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emerson (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Brereton replaces Bradley Dack.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Sammie Szmodics replaces Dilan Markanday.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Clinton Mola.
Post update
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Pablo Fornals with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Clinton Mola.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Flynn Downes (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a through ball.
Post update
Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United).
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Hayden Carter.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Foul by Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.