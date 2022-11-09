Match ends, Southampton 1(6), Sheffield Wednesday 1(5).
Prospective Southampton boss Nathan Jones was in the stands as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 6-5 on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round.
Luton manager Jones is widely expected to take charge at St Mary's imminently.
He saw Josh Windass give League One Wednesday the lead, before James Ward-Prowse equalised from the penalty spot just before the break.
With no further goals, penalties were needed - and Dominic Iorfa's saved spot-kick meant the Saints progressed.
A run of just one win in nine games - culminating in Sunday's 4-1 loss at Newcastle - led to the sacking of Ralph Hasenhuttl as Southampton boss on Monday.
And the Saints appear to have moved quickly to replace him with Jones, who has consistently impressed at Luton - leading them to the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.
He will inherit a talented but young Southampton squad, and it looked as though they would be on the wrong end of an upset when Windass drove in the opener midway through the first half.
The home side took control, though, with Ward-Prowse converting a penalty on the stroke of half-time before Theo Walcott had two efforts cleared off the line and Stuart Armstrong hit the bar in the second half.
After five converted penalties each in the shootout, Walcott scored and Iorfa's spot-kick was saved by Alex McCarthy to send the home side through.
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McCarthy
- 19DjenepoSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 60'minutes
- 4Lyanco
- 6Caleta-Car
- 22SalisuSubstituted forPerraudat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 27Diallo
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 9A Armstrong
- 7AriboSubstituted forWalcottat 60'minutes
- 23EdozieSubstituted forElyounoussiat 71'minutes
- 18MaraSubstituted forS Armstrongat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Maitland-Niles
- 13Caballero
- 15Perraud
- 17S Armstrong
- 24Elyounoussi
- 32Walcott
- 46Morgan
- 59Lawrence
- 61Payne
Sheff Wed
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 31Stockdale
- 6Iorfa
- 20Ihiekwe
- 34McGuinness
- 18Johnson
- 13PatersonBooked at 27mins
- 19BakinsonSubstituted forVaulksat 76'minutes
- 17Dele-BashiruSubstituted forSmithat 86'minutes
- 10Bannan
- 9Gregory
- 11WindassSubstituted forJamesat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 4Vaulks
- 16Agbontohoma
- 22Shipston
- 24Smith
- 29Cadamarteri
- 33James
- 47Charles
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Southampton 1(6), Sheffield Wednesday 1(5).
Post update
Penalty saved! Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Southampton 1(6), Sheffield Wednesday 1(5). Theo Walcott (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Southampton 1(5), Sheffield Wednesday 1(5). Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Southampton 1(5), Sheffield Wednesday 1(4). Adam Armstrong (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Southampton 1(4), Sheffield Wednesday 1(4). Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Southampton 1(4), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3). Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Southampton 1(3), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3). Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Southampton 1(3), Sheffield Wednesday 1(2). Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Southampton 1(2), Sheffield Wednesday 1(2). Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Southampton 1(2), Sheffield Wednesday 1(1). Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Southampton 1(1), Sheffield Wednesday 1(1). Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Southampton 1(1), Sheffield Wednesday 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Southampton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Theo Walcott (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lyanco (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mark McGuinness.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Although it was an ex Royal that saved the day
This’ll be a league fixture next season
Have you thought about that
Ya know what I mean !
The usual bias from BBC Salford!
He's been great at Luton twice and I wish him well.
Forget Stoke spell.
"A striker'
'when do we want them'
'two Years ago'
Will we win the Cup and get relegated?, hardly a statement of intent,some geezer from Luton with a 40% win rate.
Have we any ambition? and will we EVER buy a striker?
Ahh does tha like Dem apples, Wednesday?
Millers pride a South Yorkshire.
Ronnie Moore is God.
"We hate Wednesday..."🎶
From a Rovrum fan.
The last 5 or 6 did well, except Hughes.
Get behind him and support the team get up the league. So many negative comments which are just undeserved. COYR
From a neutral fan.