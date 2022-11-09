Last updated on .From the section League Cup

James Ward-Prowse scored a penalty in normal time and the shootout

Prospective Southampton boss Nathan Jones was in the stands as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 6-5 on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round.

Luton manager Jones is widely expected to take charge at St Mary's imminently.

He saw Josh Windass give League One Wednesday the lead, before James Ward-Prowse equalised from the penalty spot just before the break.

With no further goals, penalties were needed - and Dominic Iorfa's saved spot-kick meant the Saints progressed.

A run of just one win in nine games - culminating in Sunday's 4-1 loss at Newcastle - led to the sacking of Ralph Hasenhuttl as Southampton boss on Monday.

And the Saints appear to have moved quickly to replace him with Jones, who has consistently impressed at Luton - leading them to the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

He will inherit a talented but young Southampton squad, and it looked as though they would be on the wrong end of an upset when Windass drove in the opener midway through the first half.

The home side took control, though, with Ward-Prowse converting a penalty on the stroke of half-time before Theo Walcott had two efforts cleared off the line and Stuart Armstrong hit the bar in the second half.

After five converted penalties each in the shootout, Walcott scored and Iorfa's spot-kick was saved by Alex McCarthy to send the home side through.