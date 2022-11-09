Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
SouthamptonSouthampton1Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday1
Southampton win 6-5 on penalties

Southampton 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (6-5 pens): Nathan Jones watches Saints progress

James Ward-Prowse scores from the penalty spot
James Ward-Prowse scored a penalty in normal time and the shootout

Prospective Southampton boss Nathan Jones was in the stands as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 6-5 on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round.

Luton manager Jones is widely expected to take charge at St Mary's imminently.

He saw Josh Windass give League One Wednesday the lead, before James Ward-Prowse equalised from the penalty spot just before the break.

With no further goals, penalties were needed - and Dominic Iorfa's saved spot-kick meant the Saints progressed.

A run of just one win in nine games - culminating in Sunday's 4-1 loss at Newcastle - led to the sacking of Ralph Hasenhuttl as Southampton boss on Monday.

And the Saints appear to have moved quickly to replace him with Jones, who has consistently impressed at Luton - leading them to the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

He will inherit a talented but young Southampton squad, and it looked as though they would be on the wrong end of an upset when Windass drove in the opener midway through the first half.

The home side took control, though, with Ward-Prowse converting a penalty on the stroke of half-time before Theo Walcott had two efforts cleared off the line and Stuart Armstrong hit the bar in the second half.

After five converted penalties each in the shootout, Walcott scored and Iorfa's spot-kick was saved by Alex McCarthy to send the home side through.

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McCarthy
  • 19DjenepoSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 60'minutes
  • 4Lyanco
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 22SalisuSubstituted forPerraudat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 27Diallo
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 7AriboSubstituted forWalcottat 60'minutes
  • 23EdozieSubstituted forElyounoussiat 71'minutes
  • 18MaraSubstituted forS Armstrongat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Maitland-Niles
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 32Walcott
  • 46Morgan
  • 59Lawrence
  • 61Payne

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 31Stockdale
  • 6Iorfa
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 34McGuinness
  • 18Johnson
  • 13PatersonBooked at 27mins
  • 19BakinsonSubstituted forVaulksat 76'minutes
  • 17Dele-BashiruSubstituted forSmithat 86'minutes
  • 10Bannan
  • 9Gregory
  • 11WindassSubstituted forJamesat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 4Vaulks
  • 16Agbontohoma
  • 22Shipston
  • 24Smith
  • 29Cadamarteri
  • 33James
  • 47Charles
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 1(6), Sheffield Wednesday 1(5).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Southampton 1(6), Sheffield Wednesday 1(5).

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Southampton 1(6), Sheffield Wednesday 1(5). Theo Walcott (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Southampton 1(5), Sheffield Wednesday 1(5). Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Southampton 1(5), Sheffield Wednesday 1(4). Adam Armstrong (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Southampton 1(4), Sheffield Wednesday 1(4). Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Southampton 1(4), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3). Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Southampton 1(3), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3). Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Southampton 1(3), Sheffield Wednesday 1(2). Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Southampton 1(2), Sheffield Wednesday 1(2). Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Southampton 1(2), Sheffield Wednesday 1(1). Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Southampton 1(1), Sheffield Wednesday 1(1). Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Southampton 1(1), Sheffield Wednesday 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  15. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Southampton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

  16. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Theo Walcott (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lyanco (Southampton) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mark McGuinness.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Comments

80 comments

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 23:18

    The giant killing continues
    Although it was an ex Royal that saved the day
    This’ll be a league fixture next season
    Have you thought about that
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by spurspurs, today at 23:11

    What is the point of these two garbage teams?

    • Reply posted by LordMagpie, today at 23:13

      LordMagpie replied:
      I hope you're just trolling, you got humbled by a 10-man Forest

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 23:10

    Massive club myth knocked out to a managerless saints. What a tiny club.

  • Comment posted by Cup of tea, today at 23:09

    Luton fan, I come in peace. Whilst Nathan Jones deserves a crack at the premier league and I wish him all the best, its certainly a huge risk for Southampton especially as their fighting to stay in that league. Good luck Saints and NJ

  • Comment posted by ASC, today at 23:08

    Great memories of SWFC winning this cup in the 90s. The legend that is John Sheridan putting another bunch of Red United losers to the sword. UTO

    • Reply posted by Chas7, today at 23:16

      Chas7 replied:
      That's ok......those losers won the Cup Winners Cup 4 weeks later 👍

  • Comment posted by Dial House Dermot, today at 23:04

    No photo of Windass scoring a fabulous goal for Wednesday?
    The usual bias from BBC Salford!

  • Comment posted by starhootsman, today at 23:03

    Give Nathan a chance and he'll deliver results in the Prem League.
    He's been great at Luton twice and I wish him well.
    Forget Stoke spell.

  • Comment posted by PatMustard, today at 22:59

    Left Stoke bottom of the table playing the worst football have ever seen. Michael O'Neill came in and rescued them over night. Some managers suit tiny clubs, him and Luton a perfect fit. Be a disaster for Southampton who don't deserve that.

    • Reply posted by Mig, today at 23:07

      Mig replied:
      Tiny club, your a joker.

  • Comment posted by Soylent Green on toast, today at 22:59

    'what do we want'

    "A striker'

    'when do we want them'

    'two Years ago'

  • Comment posted by Soylent Green on toast, today at 22:56

    Sheffield Wednesday play more direct and attacking football than our constant hot potato, quick pass it, I don't know with to do with it style.

    Will we win the Cup and get relegated?, hardly a statement of intent,some geezer from Luton with a 40% win rate.

    Have we any ambition? and will we EVER buy a striker?

  • Comment posted by Ancelotti s left eyebrow, today at 22:55

    Jones probably plotting the sort of rubbish the Saints will be playing when he takes over.

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 22:53

    Not sure Nathan Jones is the answer - He's been gone too long !!!!

  • Comment posted by Dog Matic, today at 22:50

    Praise the Lord and show us your tattoos! Strong religious beliefs never hurt anybody, did they Glen?

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 22:44

    There's some glamourous manager names in the world of football. Names like Pochettino, Mourinho. And then there's.....Jones 😁

  • Comment posted by Mig, today at 22:43

    Luton fan in peace, get ready for hoof football it might not be pretty but it may keep u up.

    • Reply posted by CB, today at 22:50

      CB replied:
      I really hope so, any kind of football will do as long as it includes scoring goals! Hope you get a decent replacement & we may see you next season 😇

  • Comment posted by Dem Chuckle, today at 22:41

    Oh dear...ohhhhh dear oh dear.
    Ahh does tha like Dem apples, Wednesday?
    Millers pride a South Yorkshire.
    Ronnie Moore is God.
    "We hate Wednesday..."🎶
    From a Rovrum fan.

    • Reply posted by WalkInThePark, today at 23:20

      WalkInThePark replied:
      Speeeek Englush tha lad. Kind regards, from a Fulham fan, living on the King's Road, SW6.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 22:41

    Saints don’t appoint bad managers
    The last 5 or 6 did well, except Hughes.

    Get behind him and support the team get up the league. So many negative comments which are just undeserved. COYR

    • Reply posted by benevans82, today at 23:01

      benevans82 replied:
      Pellegrino comes to mind.

  • Comment posted by Well blow me down, today at 22:37

    Come on appoint Jones before the Liverpool Game and if we loose by more than 6, sack him next Monday.

    • Reply posted by Spock71, today at 22:41

      Spock71 replied:
      You'll not loose, although you may well lose.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 22:32

    Ralph out

    • Reply posted by Spock71, today at 22:34

      Spock71 replied:
      Er ist schon weg!

  • Comment posted by Wonky Owl, today at 22:27

    Oh well. It would've been nice t' see Wednesday win yet another cup, but it wasn't to be. Pens are a lottery and Saints numbers came up. Congrats to them for pulling off the giant killing, and I wish them the best in the next round. As foh MASSIVE your lot need t' focus on league nah and get thi sens back t' premiership. Can't be doing wi tinpot sides like Southampton in prem.
    From a neutral fan.

    • Reply posted by mikemiller, today at 22:48

      mikemiller replied:
      Cheer up, Wonky. You have got a trip to the MIGHTY ... er... Accrington Stanley on Saturday to look forward to.

