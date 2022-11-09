Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McCarthy
- 19DjenepoSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 60'minutes
- 4Lyanco
- 6Caleta-Car
- 22SalisuSubstituted forPerraudat 45'minutes
- 27Diallo
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 9A Armstrong
- 7AriboSubstituted forWalcottat 60'minutes
- 23Edozie
- 18Mara
Substitutes
- 3Maitland-Niles
- 13Caballero
- 15Perraud
- 17S Armstrong
- 24Elyounoussi
- 32Walcott
- 46Morgan
- 59Lawrence
- 61Payne
Sheff Wed
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 31Stockdale
- 6Iorfa
- 20Ihiekwe
- 34McGuinness
- 18Johnson
- 13PatersonBooked at 27mins
- 19Bakinson
- 10Bannan
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 9Gregory
- 11Windass
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 4Vaulks
- 16Agbontohoma
- 22Shipston
- 24Smith
- 29Cadamarteri
- 33James
- 47Charles
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).
Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).
Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sékou Mara (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Moussa Djenepo.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Theo Walcott replaces Joe Aribo.
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Sékou Mara (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).
Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).
Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.