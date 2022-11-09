Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
SouthamptonSouthampton1Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday1

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McCarthy
  • 19DjenepoSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 60'minutes
  • 4Lyanco
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 22SalisuSubstituted forPerraudat 45'minutes
  • 27Diallo
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 7AriboSubstituted forWalcottat 60'minutes
  • 23Edozie
  • 18Mara

Substitutes

  • 3Maitland-Niles
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 32Walcott
  • 46Morgan
  • 59Lawrence
  • 61Payne

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 31Stockdale
  • 6Iorfa
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 34McGuinness
  • 18Johnson
  • 13PatersonBooked at 27mins
  • 19Bakinson
  • 10Bannan
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 9Gregory
  • 11Windass

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 4Vaulks
  • 16Agbontohoma
  • 22Shipston
  • 24Smith
  • 29Cadamarteri
  • 33James
  • 47Charles
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

  2. Post update

    Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).

  6. Post update

    Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).

  8. Post update

    Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Sékou Mara (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Moussa Djenepo.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Theo Walcott replaces Joe Aribo.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Sékou Mara (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).

  17. Post update

    Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).

  19. Post update

    Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories