EFL Cup - Third Round
LiverpoolLiverpool0DerbyDerby County0

Liverpool v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 62Kelleher
  • 22Ramsay
  • 47Phillips
  • 2Gomez
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 42Clark
  • 94Frauendorf
  • 81Stewart
  • 28Carvalho

Substitutes

  • 9Firmino
  • 13Adrián
  • 19Elliott
  • 27Núñez
  • 50Doak
  • 64Cain
  • 78Quansah
  • 88Chambers
  • 95Davies

Derby

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12Smith
  • 6Cashin
  • 3Forsyth
  • 15Roberts
  • 17Sibley
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 8Bird
  • 4Hourihane
  • 23Osula
  • 9Collins

Substitutes

  • 10McGoldrick
  • 16Thompson
  • 18Dobbin
  • 19Stearman
  • 21Loach
  • 28Aghatise
  • 30Oduroh
  • 34Rooney
  • 38Knight
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Bird (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Nathaniel Phillips tries a through ball, but Fábio Carvalho is caught offside.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Liverpool 0, Derby County 0.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Liverpool 0, Derby County 0.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joe Gomez.

  6. Post update

    Joe Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James Collins (Derby County).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Nathaniel Phillips tries a through ball, but Melkamu Frauendorf is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louie Sibley (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Melkamu Frauendorf.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Layton Stewart (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Gomez (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Louie Sibley.

  15. Post update

    Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by James Collins (Derby County).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Layton Stewart (Liverpool).

  18. Post update

    Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by James Collins (Derby County).

