Liverpool v Derby County

Attempt missed. Max Bird (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 62Kelleher
- 22Ramsay
- 47Phillips
- 2Gomez
- 21Tsimikas
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 43Bajcetic
- 42Clark
- 94Frauendorf
- 81Stewart
- 28Carvalho
Substitutes
- 9Firmino
- 13Adrián
- 19Elliott
- 27Núñez
- 50Doak
- 64Cain
- 78Quansah
- 88Chambers
- 95Davies
Derby
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Wildsmith
- 12Smith
- 6Cashin
- 3Forsyth
- 15Roberts
- 17Sibley
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 8Bird
- 4Hourihane
- 23Osula
- 9Collins
Substitutes
- 10McGoldrick
- 16Thompson
- 18Dobbin
- 19Stearman
- 21Loach
- 28Aghatise
- 30Oduroh
- 34Rooney
- 38Knight
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Offside, Liverpool. Nathaniel Phillips tries a through ball, but Fábio Carvalho is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Liverpool 0, Derby County 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Liverpool 0, Derby County 0.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joe Gomez.
Joe Gomez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Collins (Derby County).
Offside, Liverpool. Nathaniel Phillips tries a through ball, but Melkamu Frauendorf is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Louie Sibley (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Melkamu Frauendorf.
Attempt missed. Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Layton Stewart (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho.
Attempt saved. Joe Gomez (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Louie Sibley.
Fábio Carvalho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Collins (Derby County).
Foul by Layton Stewart (Liverpool).
Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Collins (Derby County).