EFL Cup - Third Round
ArsenalArsenal1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion3

Carabao Cup: Arsenal 1-3 Brighton - Seagulls move into last 16 with win at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments458

Danny Welbeck
Danny Welbeck scored 32 goals in 126 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal between 2014 and 2019

Premier League leaders Arsenal were knocked out of the Carabao Cup as Brighton gained a shock away victory.

Eddie Nketiah had given Arsenal the lead with a curling finish after Reiss Nelson's run from the halfway line.

Danny Welbeck, who played for the Gunners in the 2018 final, made it 1-1 with a penalty after he had been fouled by debutant home goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Kaoru Mitoma put Brighton ahead after a neat passing move and Tariq Lamptey added a third with a low strike.

The loss in this third-round tie was only the third time in 20 matches in all competitions that Arsenal had been beaten this season.

Mikel Arteta made 10 changes from the 1-0 win at Chelsea and the Gunners looked on course for the last 16 when they took the lead through Nketiah's excellent 20th-minute strike.

Eddie Nketiah
Eddie Nketiah's goal was his third of the season for Arsenal, with him also scoring twice in the Europa League

However, their lead only lasted seven minutes.

Hein, a 20-year-old Estonia international goalkeeper who had a loan spell at Reading last season, was making his first senior appearance for the Gunners but brought down Welbeck, who then converted the spot kick.

Arsenal almost retook the lead when Nketiah fired a shot against the post from outside the penalty area with Albert Sambi Lokonga also shooting just wide.

Those misses proved costly as Mitoma got his second goal for Brighton in five days after also scoring in the 3-2 win at Wolves on Saturday, before Lamptey added a third.

On making 10 changes, Arsenal manager Arteta felt it had been the right thing to do.

"I would select the same players if I had the opportunity again," he said. "There was a big difference between efficiency in both areas and we paid a big price for it.

"It's a shame for the boys because they really tried and we should have scored two or three in the second half."

When asked if the result suggests Arsenal need to add to their squad in the January transfer window, Arteta said: "That's the squad that we have. We have to utilise in the best possible way and today we came short.

"It's the same squad as when we win. I said from day one that we have a short squad because at the end we left some players. It's what we have."

Brighton's best performance in the EFL Cup came in 1978-79 when they reached the quarter-finals, but this is now the third successive season where they have reached the last 16.

The draw for the next round will take place on Thursday night, following the match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31HeinBooked at 26mins
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 12SalibaSubstituted forGabrielat 63'minutes
  • 16Holding
  • 3TierneySubstituted forZinchenkoat 72'minutes
  • 25ElnenyBooked at 25mins
  • 23Sambi LokongaSubstituted forXhakaat 80'minutes
  • 27MarquinhosSubstituted forMartinelliat 62'minutes
  • 21Fábio VieiraSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 72'minutes
  • 24Nelson
  • 14Nketiah

Substitutes

  • 4White
  • 5Partey
  • 6Gabriel
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11Martinelli
  • 30Turner
  • 34Xhaka
  • 35Zinchenko

Brighton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Steele
  • 34Veltman
  • 5DunkSubstituted forWebsterat 60'minutes
  • 6Colwill
  • 2Lamptey
  • 7MarchSubstituted forMitomaat 45'minutes
  • 27Gilmour
  • 25CaicedoBooked at 8minsSubstituted forGroßat 45'minutes
  • 19SarmientoBooked at 43minsSubstituted forUndavat 79'minutes
  • 20EncisoSubstituted forEstupiñánat 76'minutes
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 4Webster
  • 13Groß
  • 21Undav
  • 22Mitoma
  • 28Ferguson
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 43Turns
  • 49Moran
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home23
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal).

  4. Post update

    Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kaoru Mitoma.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Pascal Groß.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rob Holding (Arsenal).

  9. Post update

    Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Pervis Estupiñán.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal).

  19. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).

Comments

Join the conversation

458 comments

  • Comment posted by aqjfzeaq, at 21:47 9 Nov

    Why does the BBC think it a 'shock'? Brighton have already beaten Manchester United and thrashed Chelsea this season.

    • Reply posted by Harry157, at 21:50 9 Nov

      Harry157 replied:
      Because they're only interested in The so called Big Four.

  • Comment posted by Ellis, at 21:52 9 Nov

    Shock? I wasn’t shocked, Brighton are very, very good.

    • Reply posted by markyc, at 21:55 9 Nov

      markyc replied:
      Yep, a well drilled, motivated and a team that just look like they will give it all.

  • Comment posted by Wolram1948, at 21:51 9 Nov

    Why do reporters continually describe a Brighton win as a shock ? UTA !!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Alex, at 22:20 9 Nov

      Alex replied:
      Because they don't understand football. Rely on stats only.

      They would probably be shocked if you tossed a coin and it turned out to be Heads.

      The media in this country really isn't very good.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, at 21:49 9 Nov

    Brighton fans starting to say "Graham who?"

    Well done lads.

    • Reply posted by Mr G, at 22:10 9 Nov

      Mr G replied:
      10 goals in 3 games,defo much more clinical 👏

  • Comment posted by LG, at 21:47 9 Nov

    3 consecutive wins for Brighton. De Zerbi is finding his feet

    • Reply posted by markyc, at 21:53 9 Nov

      markyc replied:
      Looks like Brighton got a good manager

  • Comment posted by lawman, at 21:45 9 Nov

    Another good performance by Brighton.
    They wanted it more..

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 22:01 9 Nov

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Arsenal
      Brentford
      Chelsea
      Crystal Palace
      Spurs
      West Ham

      London PL clubs have been whipped in this round of the League Cup

  • Comment posted by Reyes_9, at 21:53 9 Nov

    “Shock victory”
    (A) it’s not like Brighton are a bad team
    (B) it’s not like that was Arsenals first team

    Congrats to BHA and dust off and move of to Arsenal

    • Reply posted by sherwood, at 21:54 9 Nov

      sherwood replied:
      It wasn't exactly Brighton's first team either.

  • Comment posted by sherwood, at 21:53 9 Nov

    Well this is all going rather well Mr. De Zerbi. Keep it going.

    • Reply posted by Ellis, at 21:55 9 Nov

      Ellis replied:
      De Zerbi is far superior to that last bloke. Well done Tony Bloom

  • Comment posted by larry, at 21:47 9 Nov

    Still Gareth will not pick Albion Players Get on it

    • Reply posted by Brightonian, at 22:03 9 Nov

      Brightonian replied:
      Dunk for Maguire ALL DAY LONG !!

  • Comment posted by golfghost, at 21:53 9 Nov

    It's amazing that fans will say we played the second or third team , but throwing them onto a pitch to lose does nothing for confidence, especially at home, and too be honest Brighton looked great with there second team , now that's a squad with depth.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, at 22:28 9 Nov

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Happy as a Chelsea supporter for Gilmour and Colwill. I think the latter is going to be as good a prospect as James. As for Billy, a top class baller just needs more consistency, but that was a good audition for both in front of new manager.

  • Comment posted by kevin, at 22:01 9 Nov

    A 'SHOCK' away victory? That's a funny comment bearing in mind Brighton are a bloody good side.

    • Reply posted by Fletch, at 23:28 9 Nov

      Fletch replied:
      I thought Arsenal were too

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, at 21:45 9 Nov

    And there goes the quadruple, better luck next season Arsenal. 😉
    Very well played Brighton, it’s starting to feel as if Potter never left down at the south coast.

    • Reply posted by SKS, at 21:51 9 Nov

      SKS replied:
      As an Arsenal.suppirter, I was never even thinking of Quadruple, I would be happy with top Quadruple in the PL (Top 4 duhh)

  • Comment posted by Brian Russell, at 22:14 9 Nov

    This result was on the cards, Brighton won at the Emirates last season too. Huge respect to Danny Welbeck, not celebrating his goal tonight. He is also the first player to score at the Emirates for 4 different clubs.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 21:46 9 Nov

    Arsenal fans may be down this evening, but knowing that Spurs are also out helps soften the pain.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, at 21:54 9 Nov

      bushwacker replied:
      Still plastic though.

  • Comment posted by National football team of Aruba, at 21:46 9 Nov

    Brighton rock!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, at 21:48 9 Nov

    Eddie Nketiah, Lokonga had chances. Awful defending. Brighton well deserved the win

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, at 22:01 9 Nov

    ManC fan.

    I wouldn't call this result a 'shock'. A surprise, yes, but Brighton are no walkover and are capable of causing any team problems.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, at 22:17 9 Nov

    Reading this you would think Arsenal kids lost 3-1 to Brightons strongest team.
    The report mention the fact that Arsenal made 10 changes from last weekend.
    But fails to mention that Brighton made 8 !!

    Carp journalism.

    • Reply posted by IluvRachel, at 22:18 9 Nov

      IluvRachel replied:
      A bit fishy that comment

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, at 21:57 9 Nov

    Our 2nd 11 lost to a decent Brighton team.
    Spurs 1st 11 lost to 10 man Forest.

    • Reply posted by petfenn, at 22:11 9 Nov

      petfenn replied:
      Sorry to disappoint but Spurs have bigger ambitions than the little Carabao cup , Conte is masterminding our progress in the Champions League

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, at 21:48 9 Nov

    Defo need more squad depth behind our great starting 11. But I'm not worried we're out of the League Cup. Season will already be too hectic after the World Cup. Europa League & EPL the focus.

    • Reply posted by Swarf051, at 21:51 9 Nov

      Swarf051 replied:
      yep actually a silver lining event

