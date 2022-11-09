Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
ArsenalArsenal1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion2

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31HeinBooked at 26mins
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 12Saliba
  • 16Holding
  • 3Tierney
  • 25ElnenyBooked at 25mins
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 27Marquinhos
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 24Nelson
  • 14Nketiah

Substitutes

  • 4White
  • 5Partey
  • 6Gabriel
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11Martinelli
  • 30Turner
  • 34Xhaka
  • 35Zinchenko

Brighton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Steele
  • 34Veltman
  • 5DunkSubstituted forWebsterat 60'minutes
  • 6Colwill
  • 2Lamptey
  • 7MarchSubstituted forMitomaat 45'minutes
  • 27Gilmour
  • 25CaicedoBooked at 8minsSubstituted forGroßat 45'minutes
  • 19SarmientoBooked at 43mins
  • 20Enciso
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 4Webster
  • 13Groß
  • 21Undav
  • 22Mitoma
  • 28Ferguson
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 43Turns
  • 49Moran
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster replaces Lewis Dunk.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeremy Sarmiento.

  3. Post update

    Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fábio Vieira.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marquinhos with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.

  8. Post update

    Marquinhos (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cédric Soares.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

  15. Post update

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Kieran Tierney.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Elneny.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kaoru Mitoma replaces Solly March.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß replaces Moisés Caicedo.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories