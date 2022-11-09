Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster replaces Lewis Dunk.
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31HeinBooked at 26mins
- 17Cédric Soares
- 12Saliba
- 16Holding
- 3Tierney
- 25ElnenyBooked at 25mins
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 27Marquinhos
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 24Nelson
- 14Nketiah
Substitutes
- 4White
- 5Partey
- 6Gabriel
- 8Ødegaard
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11Martinelli
- 30Turner
- 34Xhaka
- 35Zinchenko
Brighton
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Steele
- 34Veltman
- 5DunkSubstituted forWebsterat 60'minutes
- 6Colwill
- 2Lamptey
- 7MarchSubstituted forMitomaat 45'minutes
- 27Gilmour
- 25CaicedoBooked at 8minsSubstituted forGroßat 45'minutes
- 19SarmientoBooked at 43mins
- 20Enciso
- 18Welbeck
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 4Webster
- 13Groß
- 21Undav
- 22Mitoma
- 28Ferguson
- 30Estupiñán
- 43Turns
- 49Moran
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeremy Sarmiento.
Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fábio Vieira.
Attempt saved. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marquinhos with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddie Nketiah.
Marquinhos (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga following a corner.
Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Kieran Tierney.
Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Elneny.
Attempt saved. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma.
Second Half
Second Half begins Arsenal 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kaoru Mitoma replaces Solly March.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pascal Groß replaces Moisés Caicedo.