Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Sarkic
- 19Castro Otto
- 4Collins
- 23Kilman
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 25Ronan
- 8Neves
- 59Hodge
- 37Traoré
- 11Hwang Hee-Chan
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
Substitutes
- 1Sá
- 6Traoré
- 10Podence
- 14Mosquera
- 24Gomes
- 28João Moutinho
- 64Bueno
- 77Campbell
- 81Lembikisa
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Robles
- 2Ayling
- 14Llorente
- 33Hjelde
- 3Firpo
- 43Klich
- 18Gyabi
- 11Harrison
- 16Perkins
- 49Fernández
- 30GelhardtSubstituted forGreenwoodat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Klaesson
- 27Miller
- 29Gnonto
- 38McCalmont
- 42Greenwood
- 51Allen
- 52Moore
- 56Debayo
- 57Snowdon
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sonny Perkins.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Darko Gyabi.
Attempt saved. Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.
Attempt saved. Connor Ronan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Joe Gelhardt because of an injury.
Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Leeds United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Leeds United 0.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo Joseph.
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Offside, Leeds United. Darko Gyabi tries a through ball, but Joe Gelhardt is caught offside.