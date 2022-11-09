Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0LeedsLeeds United0

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

League Cup

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Sarkic
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 4Collins
  • 23Kilman
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 25Ronan
  • 8Neves
  • 59Hodge
  • 37Traoré
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes

Substitutes

  • 1
  • 6Traoré
  • 10Podence
  • 14Mosquera
  • 24Gomes
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 64Bueno
  • 77Campbell
  • 81Lembikisa

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Robles
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Llorente
  • 33Hjelde
  • 3Firpo
  • 43Klich
  • 18Gyabi
  • 11Harrison
  • 16Perkins
  • 49Fernández
  • 30GelhardtSubstituted forGreenwoodat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Klaesson
  • 27Miller
  • 29Gnonto
  • 38McCalmont
  • 42Greenwood
  • 51Allen
  • 52Moore
  • 56Debayo
  • 57Snowdon
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Rayan Aït-Nouri.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

  3. Post update

    Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sonny Perkins.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Darko Gyabi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Ronan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Joe Gelhardt because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  11. Post update

    Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Leeds United 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Leeds United 0.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Rúben Neves.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo Joseph.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Darko Gyabi tries a through ball, but Joe Gelhardt is caught offside.

