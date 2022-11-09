Match ends, Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Malik Tillman's second-half winner gave Rangers a much-needed victory against Hearts and keeps them seven points off the summit of the Scottish Premiership.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side struggled to create quality chances for an hour and looked like they might drop points for the third time in four league matches.
But Tillman turned in Borna Barisic's cross to bring relief to a frustrated Ibrox, and from that moment Rangers looked more likely to add a second than Hearts did to equalise.
With Celtic defeating Motherwell, it was a vital victory for Rangers as they aim to cling to the coat-tails of their rivals with one game left to play before the league breaks for the World Cup.
But the first hour against a ragged Hearts side, who defended their box well but gifted up possession too easily, will have done little to convince those Rangers fans who have grave doubts about Van Bronckhorst's ability to turn the season around.
Like they did in defeat by St Johnstone on Sunday, Rangers had plenty of possession and entries into Hearts' box, but too often the final pass or cross let them down.
Ryan Kent, who has been under scrutiny for his performances, was a bright spark and ended up creating the goal by beating three Hearts players before feeding Barisic, who teed up Tillman for the winner.
And from that moment Rangers looked more confident and at ease going forward, though not entirely convincing at the back.
Substitute Alfredo Morelos missed a great chance from close-range to seal the points, and the hosts had other opportunities to kill the game too. But in the end, with pressure mounting and Celtic in strong form, the win was all that mattered.
Hearts did their best to force an equaliser but never seriously threatened for a sustained period, with their best chance coming from Josh Ginnelly's flashed cross, which flew between an unsighted Andy Halliday's legs with the goal gaping and the game goalless.
Player of the match - Ryan Kent
Rangers get job done - analysis
With the task of overhauling Celtic to win the title already looking daunting, Rangers simply needed to win, at whatever cost.
The first half was pedestrian and there were more boos at Ibrox as some fans' frustration understandably grew as the team looked like producing another toothless display.
But Kent's skill to open the space for Barisic, and then Tillman - who along with James Sands missed out on the USA's World Cup squad - calmed things down and Rangers looked brighter in the final half hour.
Perhaps that moment will restore some of Kent's confidence, while Rangers can build on their end to the game. But there is clearly a lot of improvement still needed if they're to catch Celtic and the question of Van Bronckhorst's future will linger until performances improve markedly.
As for Hearts, they will be disappointed. They gave themselves a chance of taking points with a good defensive performance for the most part, but they were too loose with the ball to cause Rangers serious problems.
On the positive side, centre-back Kye Rowles played his first 90 minutes since August after recovering from injury and was outstanding.
Given their horrid luck with injuries and the extra games they've played in Europe, to only be two points off third place is a good return. They are only four points off where they were at the same stage last season.
If they can beat Livingston at the weekend, they can be pleased with their first half of the season given how many players have been on the sidelines.
What they said
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "First half, we tried to get an early goal and we started really well. We had some transition moments where we had so much space but did not turn them into the goals.
"Second half, we did much better. The goal was an example of how you need to play against opposition who defend deep. I'm happy for the team and club that we got three points."
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: "I thought we worked extremely hard and defensively I thought we were sound. Coming through to Glasgow is not daunting for us it's a place we want to come and impose ourselves.
"I thought we did that. There were periods of the game we were on top, as always against the Old Firm there are periods when Celtic or Rangers are on top."
What's next?
Rangers finish with a trip to Paisley to face St Mirren on Saturday (12:30 GMT), while Hearts host Livingston later the same day (15:00).
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 38KingBooked at 88mins
- 26Davies
- 31BarisicBooked at 84mins
- 4Lundstram
- 19SandsSubstituted forArfieldat 45'minutes
- 17MatondoSubstituted forWrightat 61'minutes
- 71TillmanSubstituted forKamaraat 85'minutes
- 14KentBooked at 58mins
- 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Davis
- 18Kamara
- 20Morelos
- 23Wright
- 29McCann
- 33McLaughlin
- 37Arfield
- 44Devine
- 50Yfeko
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 21Sibbick
- 15Rowles
- 19Cochrane
- 14DevlinSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 77'minutes
- 77Snodgrass
- 12AtkinsonSubstituted forForrestat 67'minutes
- 9Shankland
- 16HallidayBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMcKayat 54'minutes
- 30GinnellySubstituted forHendersonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 13Stewart
- 17Forrest
- 18McKay
- 20Neilson
- 22Henderson
- 27Smith
- 28Clark
- 39Pollock
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 48,376
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).
Post update
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Leon King (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. Glen Kamara tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Glen Kamara replaces Malik Tillman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Borna Barisic (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Smith with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Euan Henderson replaces Josh Ginnelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou replaces Cameron Devlin.
Post update
Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
Post update
Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malik Tillman.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.
Player of the match
RowlesKye Rowles
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameSandsAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number71Player nameTillmanAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number38Player nameKingAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number9Player nameColakAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number17Player nameMatondoAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
4.12
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number77Player nameSnodgrassAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number22Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.61