St Mirren 2-2 St Johnstone: Nicky Clark's 96th-minute effort earns visitors point

By Amy CanavanBBC Scotland

Greg Kiltie striking for St Mirren
Greg Kiltie's first-half volley brought St Mirren back on level terms

Ten-man St Johnstone salvaged a draw deep into injury-time against St Mirren in a compelling Scottish Premiership encounter in Paisley.

Mark O'Hara's stunning strike looked like ensuring the points would stay in Paisley, but Nicky Clark's acrobatic 96th-minute effort snatched a draw.

Graham Carey had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot, but Greg Kiltie's stunning volley pulled the hosts level before Alex Mitchell was sent off for St Johnstone following a VAR review.

The late concession drops St Mirren from joint third to eighth in the division, but they do extend their unbeaten home run to seven matches. St Johnstone are sixth, ahead of the Paisley side only on goal difference.

Home comforts have been a necessity rather than a luxury for St Mirren of late, softening the blow of the travelling troubles they have endured in the shape of consecutive away defeats.

There was a relaxed nature about the home side's play in the opening stages, confining their visitors in their own final third. Curtis Main had a couple of pops from 20 yards, the first forcing a fine parry out of the returning Remi Matthews and the second gliding high over.

Taking note of the warning shots, the visitors ventured down the right through Drey Wright, whose dinked effort struck the trailing arm of Scott Tanser. After a lengthy VAR check, Euan Anderson awarded a spot-kick, with Carey netting

St Mirren, though, would get back level with a stinging strike. A clearance fell sweetly to the onrushing Kiltie, whose volley flashed under Matthews.

An uneventful second half sprung into life with the interference of VAR again. Mitchell's sliding tackle was originally met with a yellow card from Anderson, but after being asked to peek at the drenched monitor, the referee upgraded that to a red for the St Johnstone defender.

Ramping up the pressure, St Mirren soon found a second goal. O'Hara, for the second time in two games, found the back of the net, this time with a sensational 25-yard strike into the top corner.

The Paisley side's attempt to run down the clock deep in injury-time faltered when Clark creatively connected with Ali Crawford's curling cross to snatch a point for the 10-man visitors.

St Johnstone dig deep with squad depth showing - analysis

Callum Davidson spoke of the competition for places in his St Johnstone ranks and making four changes to the XI that defeated Rangers is a statement in itself. But it paid off.

Summer recruits Nicky Clark and Ryan McGowan were to the fore in Paisley. The former's aerobic goal shows there is life in the experienced striker yet, while the former's versatility proved vital when St Johnstone were down to 10.

For St Mirren, the confidence they play with at home is night and day to what appears on the road. Even without the influential Keanu Baccus in midfield, the control they held at times against an in-form side was domineering.

What's next?

There is one round of fixtures left before the break for the World Cup. St Mirren host Rangers in Saturday's early kick-off (12:30 BST) while St Johnstone travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell (15:00).

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1CarsonBooked at 61mins
  • 23Strain
  • 22Fraser
  • 31GallagherSubstituted forBrophyat 76'minutes
  • 18DunneBooked at 54mins
  • 3TanserBooked at 90mins
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forGogicat 84'minutes
  • 16Erhahon
  • 6O'HaraBooked at 90mins
  • 10MainSubstituted forShaughnessyat 84'minutes
  • 21GreiveSubstituted forAyungaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 7Ayunga
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 12Henderson
  • 13Gogic
  • 15Reid
  • 20Olusanya
  • 27Urminsky

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 13McGowanBooked at 90mins
  • 5MitchellBooked at 63mins
  • 4Considine
  • 14WrightSubstituted forBairat 83'minutes
  • 22HallbergBooked at 63mins
  • 23CareyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWotherspoonat 84'minutes
  • 2Brown
  • 29MurphySubstituted forCrawfordat 67'minutes
  • 37Clark
  • 26McLennanSubstituted forGordonat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 6Gordon
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 12Parish
  • 17Bair
  • 19Montgomery
  • 21Crawford
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 34Phillips
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
5,387

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 2. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross.

  4. Booking

    Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren).

  8. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Melker Hallberg.

  9. Booking

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

  11. Post update

    Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Joe Shaughnessy replaces Curtis Main.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Alexandros Gogic replaces Greg Kiltie.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Graham Carey.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Drey Wright.

  16. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Jonah Ayunga tries a through ball, but Curtis Main is caught offside.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 1. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Drey Wright (St. Johnstone).

Player of the match

ClarkNicky Clark

with an average of 9.39

St Mirren

  1. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    5.84

  3. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.82

  4. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    5.80

  5. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    5.79

  6. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    5.77

  7. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    5.56

  8. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    5.47

  9. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    5.40

  10. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.33

  11. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.19

  12. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    5.11

  13. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    4.98

  14. Squad number7Player nameAyunga
    Average rating

    3.86

  15. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    3.77

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number37Player nameClark
    Average rating

    9.39

  2. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    8.33

  3. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    7.73

  4. Squad number26Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    7.41

  5. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    7.27

  6. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    7.15

  7. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.90

  8. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    6.79

  9. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.67

  10. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    6.40

  11. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    6.31

  12. Squad number29Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    6.18

  13. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.16

  14. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    6.04

  15. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    5.81

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic14130148123639
2Rangers14102233132032
3Aberdeen147162823522
4Livingston147161419-522
5Hearts146262324-120
6St Johnstone156271820-220
7Hibernian156271822-420
8St Mirren146261622-620
9Motherwell155191921-216
10Ross County154381224-1215
11Dundee Utd153391730-1312
12Kilmarnock153391127-1612
View full Scottish Premiership table

