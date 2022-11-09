Match ends, St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 2.
Ten-man St Johnstone salvaged a draw deep into injury-time against St Mirren in a compelling Scottish Premiership encounter in Paisley.
Mark O'Hara's stunning strike looked like ensuring the points would stay in Paisley, but Nicky Clark's acrobatic 96th-minute effort snatched a draw.
Graham Carey had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot, but Greg Kiltie's stunning volley pulled the hosts level before Alex Mitchell was sent off for St Johnstone following a VAR review.
The late concession drops St Mirren from joint third to eighth in the division, but they do extend their unbeaten home run to seven matches. St Johnstone are sixth, ahead of the Paisley side only on goal difference.
Home comforts have been a necessity rather than a luxury for St Mirren of late, softening the blow of the travelling troubles they have endured in the shape of consecutive away defeats.
There was a relaxed nature about the home side's play in the opening stages, confining their visitors in their own final third. Curtis Main had a couple of pops from 20 yards, the first forcing a fine parry out of the returning Remi Matthews and the second gliding high over.
Taking note of the warning shots, the visitors ventured down the right through Drey Wright, whose dinked effort struck the trailing arm of Scott Tanser. After a lengthy VAR check, Euan Anderson awarded a spot-kick, with Carey netting
St Mirren, though, would get back level with a stinging strike. A clearance fell sweetly to the onrushing Kiltie, whose volley flashed under Matthews.
An uneventful second half sprung into life with the interference of VAR again. Mitchell's sliding tackle was originally met with a yellow card from Anderson, but after being asked to peek at the drenched monitor, the referee upgraded that to a red for the St Johnstone defender.
Ramping up the pressure, St Mirren soon found a second goal. O'Hara, for the second time in two games, found the back of the net, this time with a sensational 25-yard strike into the top corner.
The Paisley side's attempt to run down the clock deep in injury-time faltered when Clark creatively connected with Ali Crawford's curling cross to snatch a point for the 10-man visitors.
St Johnstone dig deep with squad depth showing - analysis
Callum Davidson spoke of the competition for places in his St Johnstone ranks and making four changes to the XI that defeated Rangers is a statement in itself. But it paid off.
Summer recruits Nicky Clark and Ryan McGowan were to the fore in Paisley. The former's aerobic goal shows there is life in the experienced striker yet, while the former's versatility proved vital when St Johnstone were down to 10.
For St Mirren, the confidence they play with at home is night and day to what appears on the road. Even without the influential Keanu Baccus in midfield, the control they held at times against an in-form side was domineering.
What's next?
There is one round of fixtures left before the break for the World Cup. St Mirren host Rangers in Saturday's early kick-off (12:30 BST) while St Johnstone travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell (15:00).
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 5-3-2
- 1CarsonBooked at 61mins
- 23Strain
- 22Fraser
- 31GallagherSubstituted forBrophyat 76'minutes
- 18DunneBooked at 54mins
- 3TanserBooked at 90mins
- 11KiltieSubstituted forGogicat 84'minutes
- 16Erhahon
- 6O'HaraBooked at 90mins
- 10MainSubstituted forShaughnessyat 84'minutes
- 21GreiveSubstituted forAyungaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Shaughnessy
- 7Ayunga
- 8Flynn
- 9Brophy
- 12Henderson
- 13Gogic
- 15Reid
- 20Olusanya
- 27Urminsky
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Matthews
- 13McGowanBooked at 90mins
- 5MitchellBooked at 63mins
- 4Considine
- 14WrightSubstituted forBairat 83'minutes
- 22HallbergBooked at 63mins
- 23CareyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forWotherspoonat 84'minutes
- 2Brown
- 29MurphySubstituted forCrawfordat 67'minutes
- 37Clark
- 26McLennanSubstituted forGordonat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 6Gordon
- 10Wotherspoon
- 12Parish
- 17Bair
- 19Montgomery
- 21Crawford
- 27Kucheriavyi
- 34Phillips
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 5,387
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 2.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 2. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross.
Booking
Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren).
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Melker Hallberg.
Booking
Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Joe Shaughnessy replaces Curtis Main.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Alexandros Gogic replaces Greg Kiltie.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Graham Carey.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Drey Wright.
Post update
Offside, St. Mirren. Jonah Ayunga tries a through ball, but Curtis Main is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 1. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Drey Wright (St. Johnstone).
Player of the match
ClarkNicky Clark
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number21Player nameGreiveAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number23Player nameStrainAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number6Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number16Player nameErhahonAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number1Player nameCarsonAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number31Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number18Player nameDunneAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number7Player nameAyungaAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
3.77
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number37Player nameClarkAverage rating
9.39
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number26Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number23Player nameCareyAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number29Player nameMurphyAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number17Player nameBairAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
5.81