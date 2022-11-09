Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Greg Kiltie's first-half volley brought St Mirren back on level terms

Ten-man St Johnstone salvaged a draw deep into injury-time against St Mirren in a compelling Scottish Premiership encounter in Paisley.

Mark O'Hara's stunning strike looked like ensuring the points would stay in Paisley, but Nicky Clark's acrobatic 96th-minute effort snatched a draw.

Graham Carey had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot, but Greg Kiltie's stunning volley pulled the hosts level before Alex Mitchell was sent off for St Johnstone following a VAR review.

The late concession drops St Mirren from joint third to eighth in the division, but they do extend their unbeaten home run to seven matches. St Johnstone are sixth, ahead of the Paisley side only on goal difference.

Home comforts have been a necessity rather than a luxury for St Mirren of late, softening the blow of the travelling troubles they have endured in the shape of consecutive away defeats.

There was a relaxed nature about the home side's play in the opening stages, confining their visitors in their own final third. Curtis Main had a couple of pops from 20 yards, the first forcing a fine parry out of the returning Remi Matthews and the second gliding high over.

Taking note of the warning shots, the visitors ventured down the right through Drey Wright, whose dinked effort struck the trailing arm of Scott Tanser. After a lengthy VAR check, Euan Anderson awarded a spot-kick, with Carey netting

St Mirren, though, would get back level with a stinging strike. A clearance fell sweetly to the onrushing Kiltie, whose volley flashed under Matthews.

An uneventful second half sprung into life with the interference of VAR again. Mitchell's sliding tackle was originally met with a yellow card from Anderson, but after being asked to peek at the drenched monitor, the referee upgraded that to a red for the St Johnstone defender.

Ramping up the pressure, St Mirren soon found a second goal. O'Hara, for the second time in two games, found the back of the net, this time with a sensational 25-yard strike into the top corner.

The Paisley side's attempt to run down the clock deep in injury-time faltered when Clark creatively connected with Ali Crawford's curling cross to snatch a point for the 10-man visitors.

St Johnstone dig deep with squad depth showing - analysis

Callum Davidson spoke of the competition for places in his St Johnstone ranks and making four changes to the XI that defeated Rangers is a statement in itself. But it paid off.

Summer recruits Nicky Clark and Ryan McGowan were to the fore in Paisley. The former's aerobic goal shows there is life in the experienced striker yet, while the former's versatility proved vital when St Johnstone were down to 10.

For St Mirren, the confidence they play with at home is night and day to what appears on the road. Even without the influential Keanu Baccus in midfield, the control they held at times against an in-form side was domineering.

What's next?

There is one round of fixtures left before the break for the World Cup. St Mirren host Rangers in Saturday's early kick-off (12:30 BST) while St Johnstone travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell (15:00).

