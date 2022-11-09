Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1CelticCeltic2

Motherwell 1-2 Celtic: League leaders pushed all the way in absorbing contest

By Scott MullenBBC Sport Scotland at Fir Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi scores
Kyogo Furuhashi's goal sparked Celtic into life in the first half

Celtic maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership despite being pushed to the wire by a resolute Motherwell.

Ange Postecoglou's side cantered to a 4-0 League Cup win at Fir Park a month ago, but needed a first-half Kyogo Furuhashi tap-in to ignite them here.

The game looked over as a contest when Daizen Maeda rifled a thumping second with six minutes to play, only for Ross Tierney's goal moments later to cause the exodus of home fans to be stemmed in hope of a grandstand finish.

Motherwell - who remain in ninth - caused Celtic some heart-stopping moments during a pulsating 90 minutes, but it wasn't enough to bring about the visitors' first midweek league defeat since May 2016.

The plumes of smoke drifting from the away end at Fir Park had yet to fully disperse when Motherwell's statement of intent beamed through the haze.

A Stephen O'Donnell arced through ball unleased the rangy figure of Kevin van Veen. Bursting through the smoke and Celtic defence, he steered himself around Joe Hart, but so much so his shot from a narrowing angle scudded the post and out before he then scudded the ball away in frustration.

It would be Motherwell's game in microcosm. Signs of promise, plenty of endeavour, but just not finding themselves in key moments. Similar would happen later after a rollicking second half produced a great header from substitute Louis Moult, whose effort agonisingly bounced up and over the bar.

At the other end, they were the masters of their own downfall in two of the game's key moments. For the opener, Callum Slattery was robbed in his own box by Matt O'Riley, who then put the ball on a plate for Kyogo.

There was an air of the avoidable about the second, too. A quick throw in deep in Celtic territory hit a green and white jersey. The counter attack was then sprung, substitute David Turnbull floating a delicious ball for Maeda to take on the run and thrash under Liam Kelly.

Celtic were far from their creative best here, and were stifled for large parts by their well-drilled hosts. However, they were denied a goal earlier in the period when Jota was ruled offside before cutely lobbing Kelly. Giorgios Giakoumakis also was just put off enough by Ricki Lamie with the goal gaping with time running out.

Tierney's late conversion from a Sean Goss ball had home fans, who were half way for the exit, that halting a run of 14 defeats on the bounce to the Glasgow side may be over.

Instead, it was a relieved Celtic who celebrated with their supporters at full-time.

Player of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi
The Japanese forward took his season tally to 11 goals, and was the best of Ange's lot at Fir Park

What next?

Motherwell conclude their pre-winter break fixtures away to St Johnstone on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while league leaders Celtic host Ross County at the same time.

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5MugabiSubstituted forJohansenat 21'minutes
  • 4Lamie
  • 24Penney
  • 18CorneliusSubstituted forTierneyat 60'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 17McKinstrySubstituted forMorrisat 55'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 8Slattery
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forMoultat 60'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 9van VeenSubstituted forShieldsat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 15Johansen
  • 21Moult
  • 23Morris
  • 26Tierney
  • 29Shields
  • 38Miller
  • 49Ferrie

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 88Juranovic
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 13MooySubstituted forAbildgaardat 80'minutes
  • 33O'Riley
  • 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 69'minutes
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 60'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiBooked at 66minsSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 69'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forMaedaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Jenz
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 14Turnbull
  • 28Abildgaard
  • 31Siegrist
  • 38Maeda
  • 49Forrest
  • 56Ralston
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
8,315

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Celtic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Celtic 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Callum Slattery.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sean Goss.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Abildgaard (Celtic) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giorgos Giakoumakis.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 1, Celtic 2. Ross Tierney (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Slattery following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic).

  12. Post update

    Matt Penney (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 0, Celtic 2. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Turnbull following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.

  15. Post update

    Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

  16. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Booking

    Josh Morris (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Carl Starfelt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Josh Morris (Motherwell).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Oliver Abildgaard replaces Aaron Mooy.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic14130148123639
2Rangers14102233132032
3Aberdeen147162823522
4Livingston147161419-522
5Hearts146262324-120
6St Johnstone156271820-220
7Hibernian156271822-420
8St Mirren146261622-620
9Motherwell155191921-216
10Ross County154381224-1215
11Dundee Utd153391730-1312
12Kilmarnock153391127-1612
View full Scottish Premiership table

