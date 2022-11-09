Match ends, Motherwell 1, Celtic 2.
Celtic maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership despite being pushed to the wire by a resolute Motherwell.
Ange Postecoglou's side cantered to a 4-0 League Cup win at Fir Park a month ago, but needed a first-half Kyogo Furuhashi tap-in to ignite them here.
The game looked over as a contest when Daizen Maeda rifled a thumping second with six minutes to play, only for Ross Tierney's goal moments later to cause the exodus of home fans to be stemmed in hope of a grandstand finish.
Motherwell - who remain in ninth - caused Celtic some heart-stopping moments during a pulsating 90 minutes, but it wasn't enough to bring about the visitors' first midweek league defeat since May 2016.
The plumes of smoke drifting from the away end at Fir Park had yet to fully disperse when Motherwell's statement of intent beamed through the haze.
A Stephen O'Donnell arced through ball unleased the rangy figure of Kevin van Veen. Bursting through the smoke and Celtic defence, he steered himself around Joe Hart, but so much so his shot from a narrowing angle scudded the post and out before he then scudded the ball away in frustration.
It would be Motherwell's game in microcosm. Signs of promise, plenty of endeavour, but just not finding themselves in key moments. Similar would happen later after a rollicking second half produced a great header from substitute Louis Moult, whose effort agonisingly bounced up and over the bar.
At the other end, they were the masters of their own downfall in two of the game's key moments. For the opener, Callum Slattery was robbed in his own box by Matt O'Riley, who then put the ball on a plate for Kyogo.
There was an air of the avoidable about the second, too. A quick throw in deep in Celtic territory hit a green and white jersey. The counter attack was then sprung, substitute David Turnbull floating a delicious ball for Maeda to take on the run and thrash under Liam Kelly.
Celtic were far from their creative best here, and were stifled for large parts by their well-drilled hosts. However, they were denied a goal earlier in the period when Jota was ruled offside before cutely lobbing Kelly. Giorgios Giakoumakis also was just put off enough by Ricki Lamie with the goal gaping with time running out.
Tierney's late conversion from a Sean Goss ball had home fans, who were half way for the exit, that halting a run of 14 defeats on the bounce to the Glasgow side may be over.
Instead, it was a relieved Celtic who celebrated with their supporters at full-time.
Player of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi
What next?
Motherwell conclude their pre-winter break fixtures away to St Johnstone on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while league leaders Celtic host Ross County at the same time.
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kelly
- 2O'Donnell
- 5MugabiSubstituted forJohansenat 21'minutes
- 4Lamie
- 24Penney
- 18CorneliusSubstituted forTierneyat 60'minutes
- 27Goss
- 17McKinstrySubstituted forMorrisat 55'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 8Slattery
- 7SpittalSubstituted forMoultat 60'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 9van VeenSubstituted forShieldsat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Maguire
- 13Oxborough
- 15Johansen
- 21Moult
- 23Morris
- 26Tierney
- 29Shields
- 38Miller
- 49Ferrie
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 13MooySubstituted forAbildgaardat 80'minutes
- 33O'Riley
- 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 69'minutes
- 11AbadaSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 60'minutes
- 8FuruhashiBooked at 66minsSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 69'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forMaedaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Jenz
- 7Giakoumakis
- 9Haksabanovic
- 14Turnbull
- 28Abildgaard
- 31Siegrist
- 38Maeda
- 49Forrest
- 56Ralston
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 8,315
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number24Player namePenneyAverage rating
3.98
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number17Player nameMcKinstryAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
3.73
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
3.76
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
3.78
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameJohansenAverage rating
3.05
- Squad number21Player nameMoultAverage rating
3.06
- Squad number23Player nameMorrisAverage rating
2.95
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
3.72
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
3.23
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.69
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number28Player nameAbildgaardAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
7.61