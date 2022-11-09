Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi's goal sparked Celtic into life in the first half

Celtic maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership despite being pushed to the wire by a resolute Motherwell.

Ange Postecoglou's side cantered to a 4-0 League Cup win at Fir Park a month ago, but needed a first-half Kyogo Furuhashi tap-in to ignite them here.

The game looked over as a contest when Daizen Maeda rifled a thumping second with six minutes to play, only for Ross Tierney's goal moments later to cause the exodus of home fans to be stemmed in hope of a grandstand finish.

Motherwell - who remain in ninth - caused Celtic some heart-stopping moments during a pulsating 90 minutes, but it wasn't enough to bring about the visitors' first midweek league defeat since May 2016.

The plumes of smoke drifting from the away end at Fir Park had yet to fully disperse when Motherwell's statement of intent beamed through the haze.

A Stephen O'Donnell arced through ball unleased the rangy figure of Kevin van Veen. Bursting through the smoke and Celtic defence, he steered himself around Joe Hart, but so much so his shot from a narrowing angle scudded the post and out before he then scudded the ball away in frustration.

It would be Motherwell's game in microcosm. Signs of promise, plenty of endeavour, but just not finding themselves in key moments. Similar would happen later after a rollicking second half produced a great header from substitute Louis Moult, whose effort agonisingly bounced up and over the bar.

At the other end, they were the masters of their own downfall in two of the game's key moments. For the opener, Callum Slattery was robbed in his own box by Matt O'Riley, who then put the ball on a plate for Kyogo.

There was an air of the avoidable about the second, too. A quick throw in deep in Celtic territory hit a green and white jersey. The counter attack was then sprung, substitute David Turnbull floating a delicious ball for Maeda to take on the run and thrash under Liam Kelly.

Celtic were far from their creative best here, and were stifled for large parts by their well-drilled hosts. However, they were denied a goal earlier in the period when Jota was ruled offside before cutely lobbing Kelly. Giorgios Giakoumakis also was just put off enough by Ricki Lamie with the goal gaping with time running out.

Tierney's late conversion from a Sean Goss ball had home fans, who were half way for the exit, that halting a run of 14 defeats on the bounce to the Glasgow side may be over.

Instead, it was a relieved Celtic who celebrated with their supporters at full-time.

Player of the match - Kyogo Furuhashi

The Japanese forward took his season tally to 11 goals, and was the best of Ange's lot at Fir Park

What next?

Motherwell conclude their pre-winter break fixtures away to St Johnstone on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while league leaders Celtic host Ross County at the same time.

