Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United4KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Dundee United 4-0 Kilmarnock: Liam Fox's side off bottom after thumping win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Glenn Middleton celebrates after whipping in United's third
Dundee United battered Kilmarnock to lift themselves off bottom and leave their opponents to the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Kieran Freeman, Jamie McGrath, and a stunning free-kick from Glenn Middleton gave United a three-goal cushion before the half-hour mark.

And a fourth from Dylan Levitt - fresh from his World Cup call-up for Wales - put the game beyond doubt and left both sides on 12 points. However, Liam Fox's men leapfrog Kilmarnock on goal difference after this thumping win.

It only took United 10 minutes to open the scoring, yet it came as no surprise after given the tempo with which they started.

A clearance from Ross Graham turned out to be a beautiful looping ball over the top, and Freeman angled his shot perfectly to squeeze it past Zach Hemming.

The second came from a similarly long hoof up the pitch. Steven Fletcher nodded on, as did McGrath, sending Middleton through on goal. His powerful effort was saved but the ball rebounded back to McGrath, who slid in to double the lead.

Kilmarnock looked vulnerable and Middleton looked on song, no more so than when he whipped and dipped a long-range free-kick past Hemming for United's third.

Derek McInnes was not a happy man. He made three changes after little more than half an hour, bringing on Rory McKenzie who almost immediately set up a chance when Joe Wright headed his cross off a post.

The second half was a much quieter affair, with United more than comfortable - the first time that's been said since the 4-0 win against Aberdeen six games ago.

The fourth goal was more than deserved, and it fell to Levitt - who was named in Wales' squad for Qatar less than an hour before kick-off. McGrath picked out the midfielder perfectly on the edge of the area and he curled superbly into the net.

Player of the Match - Jamie McGrath (Dundee United)

United's signing of the summer, unquestionably. Absolutely ran the show tonight, scoring and setting up another. A cut above.
Fox's men only come out at night - analysis

Here's a stat for you. United have only won in darkness this season. Make of that what you will.

Fox's side played with a confidence thought to be absent at Tannadice. From the very first minute, they played like a club going for Europe rather than one scrapping down the bottom.

But, they've done it before. They similarly plastered Aberdeen and proceeded to win one of the next six. They must take this form into the returning meeting with Aberdeen at the weekend. Maybe the 18:00 GMT kick-off time will help.

Kilmarnock looked bereft of any ideas or any defensive responsibility. Easily undone by two long-balls, McInnes' side didn't lay a glove on their hosts. They've now picked up just one point on the road this season from eight games. Worrying signs.

What they said

Dundee United manager Liam Fox: "Every individual contributed and it's a big three points for us.

"There has been moments in games where we've had really good spells. It all came together tonight. We need to make sure that's a consistent performance level for us. It's not easy, but we need to handle that pressure."

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "We were nowhere near it. The first goal isn't good enough, second isn't much better, and I don't think the wall jumps properly for the third.

"We made some changes to stop the bleeding, and that helped. We spoke at half-time about showing energy, passion, showing that we care. I thought we got that, but the damage was done. We were far too easy to play against."

What's next?

United travel to Pittodrie on Saturday, whilst Kilmarnock host Hibernian on the same day (15:00).

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Birighitti
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 6Graham
  • 22FreemanSubstituted forNiskanenat 86'minutes
  • 10DjoumSubstituted forSibbaldat 76'minutes
  • 19Levitt
  • 16BehichSubstituted forMcMannat 67'minutes
  • 18McGrath
  • 15MiddletonSubstituted forMeekisonat 86'minutes
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forAnakuat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McMann
  • 7Niskanen
  • 8Pawlett
  • 13Eriksson
  • 14Sibbald
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Anaku
  • 23Harkes
  • 32Watt

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Mayo
  • 5Taylor
  • 19Wright
  • 21McInroy
  • 22DonnellyBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMurrayat 76'minutes
  • 8AlstonSubstituted forPowerat 34'minutes
  • 25AlebiosuSubstituted forCameronat 34'minutes
  • 10JonesSubstituted forMcKenzieat 34'minutes
  • 11Armstrong
  • 26DoidgeSubstituted forWalesat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Dorsett
  • 4Power
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Shaw
  • 15Murray
  • 20Walker
  • 27Cameron
  • 29Wales
  • 31Polworth
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
7,430

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 4, Kilmarnock 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 4, Kilmarnock 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

  4. Post update

    Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Craig Sibbald (Dundee United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Wright following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Archie Meekison replaces Glenn Middleton.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Ilmari Niskanen replaces Kieran Freeman.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fraser Murray with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fraser Murray with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Bobby Wales replaces Christian Doidge.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Liam Donnelly.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Craig Sibbald replaces Arnaud Djoum.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Sadat Anaku replaces Steven Fletcher.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kerr McInroy (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Player of the match

MiddletonGlenn Middleton

with an average of 8.38

Dundee United

  1. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    8.38

  2. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    7.49

  3. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.39

  4. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.35

  5. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    7.23

  6. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    7.04

  7. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    6.90

  8. Squad number6Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    6.88

  9. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    6.51

  10. Squad number10Player nameDjoum
    Average rating

    6.33

  11. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    6.06

  12. Squad number20Player nameAnaku
    Average rating

    6.03

  13. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    6.00

  14. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    5.94

  15. Squad number17Player nameMeekison
    Average rating

    5.52

  16. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    5.32

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    8.00

  2. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    4.00

  3. Squad number27Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    3.97

  4. Squad number1Player nameHemming
    Average rating

    3.86

  5. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    3.79

  6. Squad number29Player nameWales
    Average rating

    3.74

  7. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    3.71

  8. Squad number8Player nameAlston
    Average rating

    3.49

  9. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    3.47

  10. Squad number25Player nameAlebiosu
    Average rating

    3.41

  11. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    3.39

  12. Squad number21Player nameMcInroy
    Average rating

    3.22

  13. Squad number10Player nameJones
    Average rating

    3.21

  14. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    3.18

  15. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    3.08

  16. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    2.34

