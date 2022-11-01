Last updated on .From the section European Football

Palmer scored his first Champions League goal against Club Bruges in October 2021

Champions League Group G: Manchester City v Sevilla Venue: Etihad Stadium Date: Wednesday, 2 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Manchester City youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis could "potentially" play in City's Champions League game against Sevilla.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he will assess his squad in training but added: "The players who don't play regularly will play."

Striker Erling Haaland remains out of action as he is "still not 100%".

City have already topped Group G with 11 points and opponents Sevilla have qualified for the Europa League.

Fixture congestion means City will rotate their squad, before their Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.

"We want to win the game and to continue to practice things," Guardiola said.

"The players see themselves how good they [Sevilla] are, for the prestigious, we have to do it."

Haaland, who has scored a record-breaking 22 goals in his first 15 games, "feels better" and could be back to face the Cottagers.

All four group positions have been decided, meaning nothing is riding on either game.

As City will be seeded for the last-16 draw on 7 November, they will host the second leg.