Match ends, Chelsea 2, Dinamo Zagreb 1.
Denis Zakaria scored on his Chelsea debut as the Blues came from behind to round off their successful Champions League Group E campaign with victory against Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge.
The hosts had already wrapped up top spot with a game to spare but were looking to respond after they were stunned 4-1 in the Premier League by Brighton on Saturday.
They made the worst possible start as they fell behind in the sixth minute when the Blues defence reacted poorly to a cross and Bruno Petkovic was able to head in from close range.
Chelsea initially struggled to create much in response but a well-worked move brought them their equaliser as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backheeled the ball to Raheem Sterling inside the box and he kept his cool to slot in.
On-loan Juventus midfielder Zakaria then marked a dream debut as he drove in a low shot midway through the first half that squeezed over the line despite a defender's attempt to clear.
Dinamo needed to win to finish third and go into the Europa League and Edouard Mendy made a good save to deny Bosko Sutalo's point-blank header early in the second half.
Aubameyang came close to adding a third for Chelsea when he powered a shot against the crossbar and Conor Gallagher was denied late on, but ultimately Zakaria's goal was enough to seal the win for the Blues.
- Relive Wednesday's Champions League action
- Visit our Chelsea page for all the latest Blues news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Chelsea news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
Chilwell concern for Chelsea and England
With the World Cup in Qatar around the corner, this is a nervous time for many players hoping to feature at the tournament as they look to avoid any late injuries.
This came close to being the perfect night for Chelsea but there was late concern as, deep in stoppage time, full-back Ben Chilwell fell to the floor after clutching his hamstring.
Chilwell looked understandably frustrated once he was able to get to his feet, but he continued to hold the back of his leg before needing assistance from Chelsea's medical staff to get off the pitch.
England's World Cup opener is against Iran on 21 November and Chelsea and England will both be hopeful the issue is ultimately not as serious as it looked.
Patience pays off for Zakaria
There was more positive news for Chelsea in the performance of Zakaria, who has had a strange start to his career at Stamford Bridge.
The defensive midfielder was signed on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day from Juventus by previous boss Thomas Tuchel, but he was overlooked for game time by the German and then his replacement Graham Potter.
However, the Switzerland international was a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up on Wednesday and he made the most of his chance.
On top of his goal, Zakaria was clearly determined to impress. He produced a busy performance and in the second half he made an excellent tackle to halt a Dinamo attack and immediately send Aubameyang away.
His display should ensure he will not have to endure another long wait to pull on a Chelsea shirt again.
Player of the match
GallagherConor Gallagher
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number20Player nameZakariaAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number9Player nameAubameyangAverage rating
4.78
Dinamo Zagreb
Avg
- Squad number9Player namePetkovicAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number99Player nameOrsicAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number7Player nameIvanusecAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number2Player nameMoharramiAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number5Player nameAdemiAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number40Player nameLivakovicAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number14Player nameLjubicicAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number27Player nameMisicAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number31Player nameBulatAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number37Player nameSutaloAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number55Player namePericAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number13Player nameRistovskiAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number77Player nameSpikicAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number18Player nameDrmicAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number11Player nameEmreliAverage rating
4.97
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 16Mendy
- 28Azpilicueta
- 14Chalobah
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 39minsSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 65'minutes
- 21Chilwell
- 19Mount
- 5Jorginho
- 20ZakariaSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 71'minutes
- 29HavertzSubstituted forGallagherat 64'minutes
- 17SterlingSubstituted forPulisicat 83'minutes
- 9AubameyangSubstituted forBrojaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Silva
- 10Pulisic
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 13Bettinelli
- 18Broja
- 22Ziyech
- 23Gallagher
- 32Cucurella
Dinamo Zagreb
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 40Livakovic
- 13RistovskiSubstituted forEmreliat 69'minutes
- 37Sutalo
- 55Peric
- 27MisicBooked at 22mins
- 2MoharramiBooked at 89mins
- 7IvanusecBooked at 54mins
- 5AdemiSubstituted forBulatat 83'minutes
- 14Ljubicic
- 9PetkovicSubstituted forDrmicat 83'minutes
- 99OrsicSubstituted forSpikicat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Stefulj
- 6Lauritsen
- 10Baturina
- 11Emreli
- 12Bockaj
- 18Drmic
- 20Marin
- 28Théophile-Catherine
- 31Bulat
- 33Nevistic
- 70Menalo
- 77Spikic
- Referee:
- François Letexier
- Attendance:
- 39,392
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Dinamo Zagreb 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mahir Emreli (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luka Ivanusec (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahir Emreli.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Post update
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mahir Emreli (Dinamo Zagreb).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Dario Spikic replaces Mislav Orsic.
Booking
Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb).
Post update
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Josip Misic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Post update
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb).
Post update
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Marko Bulat replaces Arijan Ademi.
- Our coverage of Chelsea is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Chelsea - go straight to all the best content
But are we not also going to celebrate the magnificent achievements of the ugly sisters up North? They are the masters of stand up comedy.....but certainly not football, which break trade descriptions every week to their blind Weegie followers.
Hehehe........
Should not be at Chelsea - only recruited because an increasingly deluded Tuchel was convinced he could solve a probably unsolvable attitude issue.
Hope to have Reece & Chilly back in the new year, raring to go.
COYB
Only two games to go and it’s the WC break, both will be back fit for the new year, yes bad news for them personally and England, that said Southgate hardly ever plays Chilwell even when fit.
The possible good news&bad news,depending how you look at it..
Chillwell is injured how serious it is yet to be known,if he is out of the World Cup then 🏴lose out,by the time it’s over CFC will have its best players back..The players should’ve showed the courage of their convictions and refused to be part of it..
3 topping the groups
Not bad
Not bad at all
Hilarious.
Chelse/Citeh/Tottenham v PSG.
Bennys from Heaven!
Where's the Tydfil Terrier now? 🏳👻