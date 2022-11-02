Close menu
Champions League - Group E
ChelseaChelsea2Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb1

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb: Denis Zakaria scores on his Chelsea debut

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments90

Denis Zakaria in action against Dinamo Zagreb
Denis Zakaria joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day

Denis Zakaria scored on his Chelsea debut as the Blues came from behind to round off their successful Champions League Group E campaign with victory against Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts had already wrapped up top spot with a game to spare but were looking to respond after they were stunned 4-1 in the Premier League by Brighton on Saturday.

They made the worst possible start as they fell behind in the sixth minute when the Blues defence reacted poorly to a cross and Bruno Petkovic was able to head in from close range.

Chelsea initially struggled to create much in response but a well-worked move brought them their equaliser as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backheeled the ball to Raheem Sterling inside the box and he kept his cool to slot in.

On-loan Juventus midfielder Zakaria then marked a dream debut as he drove in a low shot midway through the first half that squeezed over the line despite a defender's attempt to clear.

Dinamo needed to win to finish third and go into the Europa League and Edouard Mendy made a good save to deny Bosko Sutalo's point-blank header early in the second half.

Aubameyang came close to adding a third for Chelsea when he powered a shot against the crossbar and Conor Gallagher was denied late on, but ultimately Zakaria's goal was enough to seal the win for the Blues.

Chilwell concern for Chelsea and England

With the World Cup in Qatar around the corner, this is a nervous time for many players hoping to feature at the tournament as they look to avoid any late injuries.

This came close to being the perfect night for Chelsea but there was late concern as, deep in stoppage time, full-back Ben Chilwell fell to the floor after clutching his hamstring.

Chilwell looked understandably frustrated once he was able to get to his feet, but he continued to hold the back of his leg before needing assistance from Chelsea's medical staff to get off the pitch.

England's World Cup opener is against Iran on 21 November and Chelsea and England will both be hopeful the issue is ultimately not as serious as it looked.

Patience pays off for Zakaria

There was more positive news for Chelsea in the performance of Zakaria, who has had a strange start to his career at Stamford Bridge.

The defensive midfielder was signed on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day from Juventus by previous boss Thomas Tuchel, but he was overlooked for game time by the German and then his replacement Graham Potter.

However, the Switzerland international was a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up on Wednesday and he made the most of his chance.

On top of his goal, Zakaria was clearly determined to impress. He produced a busy performance and in the second half he made an excellent tackle to halt a Dinamo attack and immediately send Aubameyang away.

His display should ensure he will not have to endure another long wait to pull on a Chelsea shirt again.

Player of the match

GallagherConor Gallagher

with an average of 7.37

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 14Chalobah
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 39minsSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 65'minutes
  • 21Chilwell
  • 19Mount
  • 5Jorginho
  • 20ZakariaSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 71'minutes
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forGallagherat 64'minutes
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forPulisicat 83'minutes
  • 9AubameyangSubstituted forBrojaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 18Broja
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 32Cucurella

Dinamo Zagreb

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 40Livakovic
  • 13RistovskiSubstituted forEmreliat 69'minutes
  • 37Sutalo
  • 55Peric
  • 27MisicBooked at 22mins
  • 2MoharramiBooked at 89mins
  • 7IvanusecBooked at 54mins
  • 5AdemiSubstituted forBulatat 83'minutes
  • 14Ljubicic
  • 9PetkovicSubstituted forDrmicat 83'minutes
  • 99OrsicSubstituted forSpikicat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Stefulj
  • 6Lauritsen
  • 10Baturina
  • 11Emreli
  • 12Bockaj
  • 18Drmic
  • 20Marin
  • 28Théophile-Catherine
  • 31Bulat
  • 33Nevistic
  • 70Menalo
  • 77Spikic
Referee:
François Letexier
Attendance:
39,392

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamDinamo Zagreb
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, Dinamo Zagreb 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Dinamo Zagreb 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mahir Emreli (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Ivanusec (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahir Emreli.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

  7. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mahir Emreli (Dinamo Zagreb).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Dario Spikic replaces Mislav Orsic.

  11. Booking

    Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb).

  14. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josip Misic (Dinamo Zagreb).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Marko Bulat replaces Arijan Ademi.

Comments

Join the conversation

90 comments

  • Comment posted by Kristofferson, today at 22:49

    Great result Chelsea!!
    But are we not also going to celebrate the magnificent achievements of the ugly sisters up North? They are the masters of stand up comedy.....but certainly not football, which break trade descriptions every week to their blind Weegie followers.
    Hehehe........

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 22:48

    My god the Scottish clubs were useless weren’t they? What a waste of everybody’s time

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 22:48

    Following the pattern of last season in juggling injuries to put a fit team out. At least Koulibaly should now be able to play on Sunday and Cucurella cover Chilwell. James and Kante out again for a significant part of the season. Decent win though but finishing still needs improving.

  • Comment posted by Oedipus Rex, today at 22:45

    The striker merry-go-round between Assnil and Chipski is bearing froot once again as Ahbummedmemam got uh cheeky assist.

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 22:44

    The reality of the Qatar World Cup kicks in. Players getting injured, and with no time to recover, now miss out on a winter World Cup.

    • Reply posted by Potsie, today at 22:49

      Potsie replied:
      And the 6500 dead migrant workers

  • Comment posted by Dennis O, today at 22:41

    Looks like a bad tear of the hamstring so I think Chillwell is out of the World Cup . Very unfortunate but can happen to anyone. Looks like Son out too

  • Comment posted by WHATS GOING ON , today at 22:36

    At least a win for Chelsea tonite . trying to be ready for Sunday .. but plenty of ??? .. mostly forward players .. who do Chelsea really have confidence with .. notice the crowd very quiet again .. even they aint sure . no one really getting them off their seats .. really needs sorting been like this feels like ages .. hopefully Sunday can finally get things goin .. but more hoping than confident

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 22:35

    How much longer are Chelsea going to put up with the loser Aubameyang?

    Should not be at Chelsea - only recruited because an increasingly deluded Tuchel was convinced he could solve a probably unsolvable attitude issue.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 22:35

    Such a shame to see Chilly injured again. Really takes the edge off a good group stage in the CL. At least the WC means he'll miss fewer games for Chelsea.
    Hope to have Reece & Chilly back in the new year, raring to go.
    COYB

  • Comment posted by recruitmentch, today at 22:35

    This is no vintage Chelsea side of yesteryear, but for us to finish 3 points behind a team that spent nearly £250m this summer represented much needed progress for Milan. Shame injuries and a woeful red card denied us fairing better in the head to heads. We would like another go hopefully in the knockout rounds. Congrats, Chelsea. Orgoglio casciavit ⚫️🔴

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 22:33

    Why are Chelsea fans so worried about Chilwell and James
    Only two games to go and it’s the WC break, both will be back fit for the new year, yes bad news for them personally and England, that said Southgate hardly ever plays Chilwell even when fit.

    • Reply posted by Bella boy, today at 22:44

      Bella boy replied:
      Best comment tonight 👍

  • Comment posted by 007, today at 22:31

    Let us all laugh hard at Celtic and Rangers. One finished on 0 points and the other on 2 LMAO. They thought they can compete in Europe 😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:50

      Eye_Said replied:
      Celtic and Rangers would benefit from a UK league system - they could both become HUGE clubs. The population of Scotland, though, is too small, and gates versus other teams means that most of their games are 'small' (compared to the English top flight).

  • Comment posted by Blues Clues, today at 22:30

    Up the bumboclaaart Chels!!!!! London is BLUE!!!! Great performance by Zakaria

  • Comment posted by kimosabi, today at 22:27

    Has there been a rule change? Players of all teams have developed an annoying habit of standing in front of the ball to stop opponents taking a quick free kick. No one is ever carded.

    • Reply posted by Far from the madding crowd, today at 22:34

      Far from the madding crowd replied:
      Yep true things need to change

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 22:25

    Congratulations Chelsea,congrats Zak getting a goal on CL Debut..

    The possible good news&bad news,depending how you look at it..

    Chillwell is injured how serious it is yet to be known,if he is out of the World Cup then 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿lose out,by the time it’s over CFC will have its best players back..The players should’ve showed the courage of their convictions and refused to be part of it..

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 22:24

    All English teams safe and through to knock out stages

    3 topping the groups

    Not bad

    Not bad at all

  • Comment posted by NSM, today at 22:24

    Zakaria had a superb debut, why has he been ignored for so long ?

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 22:24

    Benfica just THREW PSG into Chelsea's pot.
    Hilarious.

    Chelse/Citeh/Tottenham v PSG.

    Bennys from Heaven!

    Where's the Tydfil Terrier now? 🏳👻

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 22:22

    Potter is just the goat 🐐 ain't he!

    • Reply posted by Bella boy, today at 22:35

      Bella boy replied:
      And a group winner!

  • Comment posted by FrozenOJ, today at 22:19

    The Chilwell injury adds to the nonsense of having a WC in Nov. Even without thinking about the moral reasons about Qatar, the timing is leading to players are having their dreams taken away. As a CFC fan, I have to mention Varane & the boos at the time. It was wrong, but the boos were not because he was injured (I was there), but at the time it looked like he was feigning injury.We were wrong.

    • Reply posted by Hope and glory, today at 22:22

      Hope and glory replied:
      I have no interest in this corrupt WC ,Southgate shown his true colours of late just like Nevile Lineker and the rest.Only bothered about the mounting Chelsea injuries

