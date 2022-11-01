Close menu
Champions League - Group E
ChelseaChelsea20:00Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb: Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga out with 'slight' injury

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Kepa was withdrawn at half-time in Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Brighton
Champions League Group E: Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb
Venue: Stamford Bridge Date: Wednesday, 2 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will miss Chelsea's Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb because of a plantar fascia injury.

Manager Graham Potter said it is a "slight issue" and should heal in a matter of days.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who has been missing from training because of a calf injury, will be a late decision.

Potter confirmed centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly will be in the Blues' matchday squad.

Despite Chelsea having already won Group E, Potter says he will pick a "competitive" side to face Dinamo Zagreb, who are bottom with four points.

"I think we have to be competitive and respectful of the competition," said Potter.

"I don't think it's a time to be using young players just for the sake of it.

"There are still teams looking for points for their own qualification, so from our perspective we have to try and pick a team we think can win the game."

Zagreb could still finish in the Europa League place if they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Salzburg lose to AC Milan.

Milan will go through in second place with a draw or win against Salzburg, but the Austrian side would go through with a victory.

As Chelsea will be seeded for the last-16 draw on 7 November, they will host the second leg.

