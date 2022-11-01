Close menu

Julen Lopetegui: Wolves reopen talks over manager job after ex-Spain boss turned them down

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Wolvescomments69

Julen Lopetegui
Lopetegui was let go by Sevilla in October after three years as their manager

Wolves are back in talks with Julen Lopetegui about becoming their new manager after he turned them down last month.

The 56-year-old was the club's first choice following the dismissal of Bruno Lage in October.

However, the former Spain boss opted to remain at home to be near his elderly father.

Steve Davis remains in caretaker charge at Molineux and Wolves have lost three of their past five games under him.

QPR manager Michael Beale rejected the job with the club also having spoken to former manager Nuno Espirito Santo and recently departed Lyon head coach Peter Bosz about the vacancy.

Wolves are second from bottom - two points off Southampton, who are just outside the relegation zone in 17th - and have been without a permanent manager since 2 October.

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Lopetegui impressed the Wolves hierarchy when they first spoke with him about becoming their manager in 2016.

On that occasion, after 10 days of negotiations, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) approached Lopetegui and he became Spain manager.

How to follow Wolves on the BBC bannerWolves banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by razzawolf, today at 22:30

    The Wolves ay going down

  • Comment posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:29

    2016 Wolves were impressed by this guy.
    2022, Looks like they are besotted with him.

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:27

    Be good for him to get the job at Wolves. Good luck at Wolverhampton Wanderers Julen Lopetegui.

  • Comment posted by thenewone, today at 22:27

    Sign the contract, it comes into force the day after you bury your father

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 22:22

    Wolves are like the Tories a new leader vote every week but none of them any good.

    • Reply posted by Vocal Harum, today at 22:27

      Vocal Harum replied:
      Your only saying that because you are so out of reach of us in the league now 😂😂. Not

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 22:21

    Can this be classed as stalking?...

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 22:19

    Wait till after the world cup, Southgate will be available

  • Comment posted by stealth, today at 22:18

    Third time lucky???

  • Comment posted by Elfman, today at 22:16

    "Please come"
    "No"
    "But I'll be your best friend"
    "The answer is no"
    "Your mean"

    • Reply posted by Vocal Harum, today at 22:19

      Vocal Harum replied:
      Pathetic

  • Comment posted by Jabber, today at 22:16

    Stevie Gerrard is ready and willing

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:27

      kennycanuck replied:
      As what?

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 22:05

    What's Spanish for sloppy seconds?

  • Comment posted by not a dinner party , today at 22:03

    Hopefully we'll get him. has a decent pedigree and he'll inherit a very good squad. If you're not a Wolves fan, comment somewhere else, couldn't give an eff what you think.

    • Reply posted by Vocal Harum, today at 22:20

      Vocal Harum replied:
      Absolutely. These none Wolves fans are obsessed with us lol

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 22:03

    Klopp soon

    • Reply posted by Vocal Harum, today at 22:20

      Vocal Harum replied:
      Not good enough 😂😂

  • Comment posted by freespeechisFOSHOdead, today at 22:03

    Jeff She has offered him an extra £1m a week.

    • Reply posted by Vocal Harum, today at 22:28

      Vocal Harum replied:
      Shi. Not She !

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, today at 22:02

    Never heard of him?

    • Reply posted by Wolves Aye We 2022, today at 22:16

      Wolves Aye We 2022 replied:
      Clearly you don’t watch Spanish football then ⚽️

  • Comment posted by freespeechisFOSHOdead, today at 21:59

    Why do they want another manager? The Nugget is a proven winner of trophies!

  • Comment posted by SirThawkz, today at 21:57

    Steve Bruce absolutely loves coaching in the midlands…

  • Comment posted by MrGoGreen, today at 21:52

    Oh dear.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:58

      Sport Report replied:
      Have you poo-ed yourself?

  • Comment posted by Vocal Harum, today at 21:44

    What a load of drivel in these comments Obviously not from Wolves fans. May just be that the family situation is better now for Julen ? Now he might be able to take the job …he didn’t turn Wolves down he weighed up his priorities. Things change. He might be ready now. He will inherit some talented players. Get some additions in & Wolves will climb the table. For Wolves read Newcastle last season.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 21:51

      stephen replied:
      hope his family situation is better. Imagine it will get worse again when he tells his missus where they are moving to....

  • Comment posted by RJS, today at 21:43

    I’ll think about taking the job if they come talk to me.
    They’ll need to put me through my coaching badges though.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport