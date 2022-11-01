Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Exeter City striker Adam Stansfield died of cancer in 2010

Plymouth Argyle have condemned "disgusting and tasteless" chants made by a small minority of supporters about former Exeter City striker Adam Stansfield during Monday's Devon derby.

Footage shared online appears to show some fans singing about Stansfield, who died of cancer in 2010 aged 31.

His son Jay is on loan at Exeter from Fulham and set up the Grecians' two goals in their 4-2 loss at Home Park.

Plymouth say they already have "pending suspensions" for some fans.

Argyle will also be working with Devon and Cornwall Police to identify other people involved.

"Individuals who think engaging in this behaviour is at all acceptable are entirely unwelcome at Home Park," a club statement read.

"Argyle strives to be respected, both on the field and off the field, and an inclusive club welcoming to all.

"The focus should have remained solely on what a brilliant advert for the region's professional football clubs Monday night's fixture was. Instead, we are left having to condemn the abhorrent behaviour of individuals we would rather did not identify with our club.

"Our sincere apologies are extended to Exeter City, and in particular, Jay Stansfield, whose on-field performance on Monday night should have been the only point of discussion."