Scotland return to action with a friendly double-header after last month's World Cup heartbreak

Rangers forward Brogan Hay has been given a first call-up in a youthful Scotland squad for friendlies against Panama and Venezuela in Spain.

Arsenal defender Jen Beattie and Sassuolo forward Lana Clelland are among the experienced players omitted.

Glasgow City keeper Erin Clachers and defender Amy Muir, Hibernian defender Leah Eddie and Hearts midfielder Rebecca McAllister are all drafted in.

Last month's loss to Republic of Ireland cost Scotland a World Cup place.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side return to action against Panama on 12 November and play Venezuela two days later.

The double-header comes amid a training camp for the 26-strong squad from 7-15 November near Cadiz, Spain.

As well as 23-year-old Hay, Clachers, 23, and McAllister, 19, are in line for a first senior cap.