Scunthorpe United v Wrexham

ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:45WrexhamWrexham
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|18
|12
|5
|1
|47
|17
|30
|41
|2
|Wrexham
|17
|12
|3
|2
|47
|17
|30
|39
|3
|Chesterfield
|17
|10
|4
|3
|33
|22
|11
|34
|4
|Solihull Moors
|18
|8
|6
|4
|33
|18
|15
|30
|5
|Woking
|17
|9
|3
|5
|30
|18
|12
|30
|6
|Southend
|18
|8
|6
|4
|25
|13
|12
|30
|7
|Boreham Wood
|17
|7
|7
|3
|23
|17
|6
|28
|8
|Eastleigh
|18
|8
|4
|6
|23
|21
|2
|28
|9
|Barnet
|18
|8
|3
|7
|35
|38
|-3
|27
|10
|Bromley
|17
|7
|4
|6
|24
|21
|3
|25
|11
|York
|18
|6
|6
|6
|21
|18
|3
|24
|12
|Dag & Red
|17
|6
|5
|6
|29
|34
|-5
|23
|13
|Wealdstone
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|22
|14
|Maidenhead United
|18
|6
|3
|9
|15
|21
|-6
|21
|15
|Dorking
|16
|6
|3
|7
|30
|37
|-7
|21
|16
|Halifax
|17
|6
|3
|8
|15
|24
|-9
|21
|17
|Aldershot
|17
|6
|2
|9
|25
|29
|-4
|20
|18
|Altrincham
|18
|4
|6
|8
|23
|35
|-12
|18
|19
|Oldham
|16
|4
|4
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|16
|20
|Yeovil
|18
|2
|9
|7
|13
|20
|-7
|15
|21
|Scunthorpe
|17
|3
|6
|8
|23
|33
|-10
|15
|22
|Maidstone United
|18
|3
|5
|10
|20
|42
|-22
|14
|23
|Gateshead
|17
|2
|7
|8
|20
|29
|-9
|13
|24
|Torquay
|17
|3
|4
|10
|19
|33
|-14
|13
