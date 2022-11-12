Match ends, Wales Women 1, Finland Women 1.
Wales ended their 2022 schedule with a 1-1 draw against Finland in Pinatar.
Wales led at half-time thanks to Carrie Jones' 31st-minute tap-in after Jess Fishlock's run into the box caused problems for the Finnish defence.
Eveliina Summanen levelled after the break with a cool penalty after Rhiannon Roberts was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball.
Wales were never at their best and Finland looked more likely to find a late winner.
This was Wales' final game of a calendar year that promised so much with Gemma Grainger's side reaching a first major tournament play-off, but ultimately ended in disappointment with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat in Switzerland in the play-off final.
Grainger made just one change from the side defeated by Switzerland for the friendly at the Pinatar Arena in Spain with defender Lily Woodham replacing Carrie Holland, who withdrew from the squad with injury.
The switch allowed Rachel Rowe to play in a more advanced position in a contest Wales were viewing as the first step in their preparation for trying to reach the 2025 European Championships.
Finland played in the last Euros and they began the contest strongly, seemingly determined to end a run of seven successive defeats, with Summanen's shot deflected wide.
Wales' goal was barely threatened, but Finland were certainly playing the more incisive football with Linda Sallstrom's deflected effort almost bringing them reward on 25 minutes, but goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan tipped the ball around the post.
A failure to make their possession pay was punished fully by Wales on 30 minutes when Jones was able to tap home as Finland failed to deal with Fishlock's cross.
Fishlock, Wales' most-capped player, always looked the most assured player in possession on a night on which many of her team-mates were below their best.
This friendly contest was played with a good intensity and both Woodham and Emma Koivisto were shown yellow cards before Olga Ahtinen's effort went wide.
Grainger took the opportunity to give match minutes to back-up goalkeeper Olivia Clark and within minutes of her introduction Clark had an opportunity to impress after a harsh penalty was awarded against Rhiannon Roberts after the ball struck her hand.
However, there was nothing Clark could do to stop Summanen's excellent penalty as the Tottenham midfielder fired the ball into the roof of the net.
It was Finland - ranked one place above Wales - who looked the more likely winner with Katarina Kosola's run culminating in a shot just off target before Clark saved from Summanen's header.
Line-ups
Wales
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1O'SullivanSubstituted forClarkat 62'minutes
- 5RobertsSubstituted forEstcourtat 73'minutes
- 14Ladd
- 3Evans
- 2WoodhamBooked at 43mins
- 4Ingle
- 13Rowe
- 10Fishlock
- 8JamesSubstituted forMorganat 62'minutes
- 20JonesSubstituted forWynneat 72'minutes
- 9GreenSubstituted forHughesat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Williams
- 7Ward
- 11Bull
- 12Clark
- 15Hughes
- 16Estcourt
- 17Walters
- 18Francis-Jones
- 19Wynne
- 21Middleton-Patel
- 22Filbey
- 23Morgan
Finland
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 12Tamminen
- 5KoivistoBooked at 40mins
- 3Nyström
- 15Kuikka
- 6Peltonen
- 8Ahtinen
- 20Summanen
- 4ÖlingSubstituted forHeroumat 90+2'minutes
- 7EngmanSubstituted forKosolaat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Sällström
- 22RantalaSubstituted forFranssiat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Majasaari
- 2Ruuskanen
- 9Kemppi
- 10Siren
- 11Heroum
- 14Kollanen
- 16Lehtola
- 17Franssi
- 19Peuhkurinen
- 21Siren
- 23Korpela
- 24Tynnilä
- 25Kosola
- Referee:
- Maria Krcova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wales Women 1, Finland Women 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland Women. Nora Heroum replaces Ria Öling.
Booking
Katarina Kosola (Finland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales Women. Elise Hughes replaces Kayleigh Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland Women. Katarina Kosola replaces Adelina Engman.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales Women. Charlie Estcourt replaces Rhiannon Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales Women. Megan Wynne replaces Carrie Jones.
Post update
Goal! Wales Women 1, Finland Women 1. Eveliina Summanen (Finland Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland Women. Sanni Franssi replaces Jutta Rantala.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales Women. Olivia Clark replaces Laura O'Sullivan.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales Women. Ffion Morgan replaces Angharad James.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wales Women 1, Finland Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wales Women 1, Finland Women 0.
Booking
Lily Woodham (Wales Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Emma Koivisto (Finland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lily Woodham (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Emma Koivisto (Finland Women).
Post update
Natalia Kuikka (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Wales Women).