Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County15:00StockportStockport County
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Stockport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th November 2022

  • NewportNewport County15:00StockportStockport County
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00WalsallWalsall
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00BarrowBarrow
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • GillinghamGillingham15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • SalfordSalford City15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • StevenageStevenage15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00BradfordBradford City
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient17123226111539
2Stevenage1711332415936
3Northampton1795329191032
4Barrow1710162417731
5Bradford178632314930
6Swindon178632317630
7Carlisle177732619728
8Salford178361914527
9Mansfield178362623327
10Tranmere177461813525
11Doncaster177462021-125
12Walsall176562116523
13Grimsby166551814423
14Stockport176472119222
15Wimbledon176472224-222
16Crewe164751520-519
17Sutton United175481623-719
18Newport174491520-516
19Rochdale1743101323-1015
20Crawley163581828-1014
21Harrogate1734101727-1013
22Gillingham16277617-1113
23Hartlepool172691530-1512
24Colchester1725101425-1111
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC