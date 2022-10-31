Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior says Celtic's position at the bottom of Group F is not a true reflection of their quality as the sides prepare to go head to head at the Bernabeu on Wednesday. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers must target Ajax's suspect defence and make Calvin Bassey's return to Glasgow "as difficult as possible" to finish their Champions League campaign with a victory, says Ibrox legend Brian Laudrup. (Daily Mail, print edition)

James Sands says Rangers are determined to bow out of the Champions League on a high against Ajax, insisting "the fans deserve something" after a challenge campaign. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen have revived their interest in Tramere's Josh Dacres-Cogley after failing to agree a fee in the summer for the right-back, who is free to open pre-contract talks in January. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic winger James Forrest has backed manager Ange Postecoglou to lead the team to new heights in the Champions League the next time they qualify. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Craig Gordon will become Hearts' joint highest European appearance holder on 22 - alongside Henry Smith and Steven Pressley - should he feature against Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnson could have a full squad to choose from for the first time this season when the Premiership resumes in December after the World Cup break, with long-term absentees Kevin Nisbet, Lewis Miller and Aiden McGeady now back in light training. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Istanbul Basaksehir forward Bertrand Traore is "up there with the best I've played against", says Hearts defender Alex Cochrane ahead of the teams' final Conference League group game in the Turkish capital on Thursday. (Scotsman) external-link

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell has begun looking at potential January transfer targets and aims to add at least two players in a "big window" for the club. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Dundee United midfielder Florent Hoti is eyeing a return to Scottish football after his Tannadice exit in the summer, with the 21-year-old Kosovan now on trial at League 1 Peterhead. (Courier) external-link