National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: ARMCO Arena, England

Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town

National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Moulden
  • 2Clarke
  • 6Gudger
  • 8Maycock
  • 16Vaughan
  • 15Kelleher
  • 7Sbarra
  • 20Whelan
  • 9Dallas
  • 14Kelly
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 3Coker
  • 4Storer
  • 11Barnett
  • 22Jones
  • 27Parsons

Halifax

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 20Gilmour
  • 15Clarke
  • 2Golden
  • 4Summerfield
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 19Cooke
  • 8Spence
  • 14Hunter
  • 18Capello
  • 6Stott

Substitutes

  • 10Warburton
  • 17Harker
  • 21Alli
  • 24Minihan
  • 35Osawe
Referee:
Aaron Bannister

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County17124145153040
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1786333171630
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1785423111229
7Boreham Wood167632216627
8Bromley177462421325
9Eastleigh177461819-125
10Barnet177373338-524
11York176562017323
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Dorking166373037-721
15Aldershot176292529-420
16Maidenhead United176291521-620
17Altrincham174672333-1018
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe173682333-1015
21Yeovil172871320-714
22Maidstone United173591837-1914
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

