Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town

Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Moulden
- 2Clarke
- 6Gudger
- 8Maycock
- 16Vaughan
- 15Kelleher
- 7Sbarra
- 20Whelan
- 9Dallas
- 14Kelly
- 19Reid
Substitutes
- 3Coker
- 4Storer
- 11Barnett
- 22Jones
- 27Parsons
Halifax
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Johnson
- 20Gilmour
- 15Clarke
- 2Golden
- 4Summerfield
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 19Cooke
- 8Spence
- 14Hunter
- 18Capello
- 6Stott
Substitutes
- 10Warburton
- 17Harker
- 21Alli
- 24Minihan
- 35Osawe
- Referee:
- Aaron Bannister
Match report to follow.