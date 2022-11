Last updated on .From the section National League

Wealdstone lost 6-1 to Notts County in their most recent game at Grosvenor Vale

Tuesday's National League match between Wealdstone and Chesterfield has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Grosvenor Vale.

The surface at the Stones' ground in Ruislip was deemed to be unplayable following a pitch inspection.

A rearranged date for the game is yet to be announced.

Chesterfield are unbeaten in four league matches and are third in the table, six points behind leaders Notts County, while Wealdstone are 13th.