Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45YorkYork City
Venue: Meadow Park

Boreham Wood v York City

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County17124145153040
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1786333171630
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1785423111229
7Boreham Wood167632216627
8Bromley177462421325
9Eastleigh177461819-125
10Barnet177373338-524
11York176562017323
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Dorking166373037-721
15Aldershot176292529-420
16Maidenhead United176291521-620
17Altrincham174672333-1018
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe173682333-1015
21Yeovil172871320-714
22Maidstone United173591837-1914
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC