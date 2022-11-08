Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth4EvertonEverton1

Carabao Cup: Bournemouth 4-1 Everton - Cherries cruise into fourth round

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Bournemouth's first goal against Everton
Asmir Begovic was beaten by a big deflection for Bournemouth's opener

Bournemouth thrashed Everton in a meeting of much-changed Premier League sides in the Carabao Cup third round.

Frank Lampard made 11 changes, and his side lost to a Bournemouth team with nine alterations from the weekend.

Gary O'Neil's side led via Jamal Lowe's deflected shot, and Junior Stanislas finished following a defensive error.

Substitute Demarai Gray pulled one back for Everton, before Emiliano Marcondes and Jaidon Anthony secured Bournemouth's passage.

Lampard loses in reserves gamble

O'Neil and Lampard made wholesale changes with the final round of Premier League games before the 2022 World Cup coming up this weekend.

Only goalkeeper Mark Travers and central defender Chris Mepham kept their places for the hosts from their incredible 4-3 loss at Leeds United on Saturday.

Lampard went even further, completely switching his starting XI from Saturday's defeat by Leicester, including giving a first Everton start for summer signing James Garner.

It was the new-look Cherries who adapted quicker, leading after seven minutes when Lowe's effort struck Nathan Patterson and looped into the net with keeper Asmir Begovic stranded.

Everton had the better of the first-half chances thereafter - inside the opening 16 minutes, Tom Davies blasted a one-on-one over, Travers saved well from Garner and Anthony Gordon misdirected a header over the bar from six yards.

Gordon then should have been sent off for a two-footed lunge on Jordan Zemura shortly before half-time, but instead got away with his seventh booking in 14 games this season and should be thankful for the lack of VAR in EFL Cup matches.

Everton's supporters voiced their displeasure at Lampard throughout the game for his decision to make so many changes, upset at the chance of a first major trophy since 1995 being given up.

O'Neil returns to winning ways

Having gone unbeaten in his first six games as interim Bournemouth boss following the sacking of Scott Parker, O'Neil has overseen defeats in each of his past four matches.

However, a cup run will do his chances of a permanent appointment no harm - although had Everton taken their chances it could have been a very different story.

Instead, Everton gifted Bournemouth captain Stanislas a goal on 47 minutes. Mason Holgate slipped as Begovic passed to him, allowing Ryan Christie to steal it.

He squared to Lowe whose shot was blocked by Begovic, however it rebounded to Stanislas to tuck away with covering defender Michael Keane slow to respond.

Stanislas spoke highly of O'Neil after the game, telling BBC Radio Solent: "He's been brilliant for all of us. We've worked with him for a couple of seasons.

"He's done the best he can and we've picked up some really good results. He's always driving us and pushing us.

"We don't know what is going to go on over the winter break but hopefully we can sign off on a high on Saturday."

Lampard threw on Alex Iwobi, Dwight McNeil and Gray to try to rescue the match, and the latter did make an impact on 67 minutes by curling the ball past Travers to make it 2-1.

Bournemouth gave away two-goal leads in their past two Premier League matches, but on this occasion took their chances to secure a comfortable win.

Marcondes slotted from close range before Anthony finished low after Patterson gave the ball away, to further increase O'Neil's chances of keeping the Vitality Stadium manager's job on a full-time basis.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 3StephensBooked at 85mins
  • 6Mepham
  • 33ZemuraSubstituted forFredericksat 65'minutes
  • 14RothwellSubstituted forDembéléat 75'minutes
  • 22PearsonBooked at 84mins
  • 32AnthonyBooked at 73mins
  • 19StanislasSubstituted forMarcondesat 66'minutes
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forSadiat 88'minutes
  • 18LoweSubstituted forHillat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fredericks
  • 4L Cook
  • 11Marcondes
  • 16Tavernier
  • 20Dembélé
  • 23Hill
  • 43Greenwood
  • 45Plain
  • 49Sadi

Everton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 15Begovic
  • 5Keane
  • 13MinaBooked at 84mins
  • 4HolgateSubstituted forMcNeilat 51'minutes
  • 3Patterson
  • 37GarnerSubstituted forIwobiat 52'minutes
  • 16DoucouréSubstituted forMillsat 81'minutes
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinagre
  • 20MaupaySubstituted forCannonat 81'minutes
  • 10GordonBooked at 44minsSubstituted forGrayat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McNeil
  • 11Gray
  • 17Iwobi
  • 31Lonergan
  • 47Cannon
  • 56Mills
  • 59Samuels-Smith
  • 60Price
  • 64Welch
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
10,021

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 4, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 4, Everton 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Dominic Sadi.

  4. Post update

    Nathan Patterson (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Bournemouth).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Michael Keane tries a through ball, but Stanley Mills is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. James Hill replaces Jamal Lowe.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Dominic Sadi replaces Ryan Christie.

  9. Post update

    Alex Iwobi (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Christie (Bournemouth).

  11. Booking

    Jack Stephens (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Thomas Cannon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jack Stephens (Bournemouth).

  14. Booking

    Yerry Mina (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Ben Pearson (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dwight McNeil (Everton).

  17. Post update

    Ben Pearson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 4, Everton 1. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Thomas Cannon replaces Neal Maupay.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Stanley Mills replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré.

