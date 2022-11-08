Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
Bristol CityBristol City1Lincoln CityLincoln City3

Carabao Cup: Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City - Imps stun Robins to reach fourth round

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments38

Ben House
Ben House scored his fifth goal of the season as Lincoln ended their three-game winless run by beating Bristol City

League One side Lincoln responded to their shock FA Cup exit with a stunning win to knock Championship side Bristol City out of the Carabao Cup.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Matty Virtue's fine sixth-minute strike gave the Imps a boost after their defeat at non-league Chippenham on Saturday.

Ben House doubled the lead by robbing Joe Low and racing into the area to lob City's debutant keeper Stefan Bajic.

Paudie O'Connor's header sealed the win before Tommy Conway's consolation.

Lincoln were good value for their two-goal lead although the hosts did have chances to get back into the game.

Carl Rushworth thwarted Mark Sykes' header while Antoine Semenyo fired a glorious opportunity wide in front of an unimpressed home crowd who had seen Robins boss Nigel Pearson make eight changes to his starting line-up.

Any momentum Pearson had tried to instil in his side at the break fell by the wayside four minutes after half-time when defender O'Connor capitalised on poor City defending from a free-kick to head in from close range.

Conway gave City a late flicker of hope, poking in at the second attempt to at least put the hosts on the board.

The defeat means City have won just one of their past seven home games, while Lincoln's accomplished display puts them in the fourth round of the competition for only the second time in their history.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We had players who basically copped out. We don't really have a competitive squad in the way we hoped we had, and that's a big disappointment.

"We've clearly got players who are not showing enough moral fibre. I take responsibility - it's my team.

"It's not good but we'll have to deal with it. We need a response on Saturday [at home to Watford]."

Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:

"We were excellent out of possession, really tough to break down. It's not backs-to-the-wall - there's a real structure to it.

"We were very good in transitions and in the first 25 minutes we were excellent on the ball. The all-round performance was a big plus.

"Saturday was a bitter blow for everybody so I would hope that everyone's feeling a bit perkier tonight."

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Bajic
  • 32LowBooked at 34minsSubstituted forVynerat 45'minutes
  • 25KloseSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
  • 5AtkinsonSubstituted forWellsat 77'minutes
  • 17SykesSubstituted forConwayat 45'minutes
  • 27KadjiSubstituted forScottat 54'minutes
  • 10King
  • 3Dasilva
  • 14Weimann
  • 11Semenyo
  • 9Martin

Substitutes

  • 7Scott
  • 8Williams
  • 12O'Leary
  • 15Conway
  • 16Pring
  • 20Bell
  • 21Wells
  • 26Vyner
  • 33Morrison

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 22Eyoma
  • 5Jackson
  • 15O'Connor
  • 2Poole
  • 26Virtue
  • 6SandersSubstituted forDavenportat 78'minutes
  • 24Roughan
  • 8Oakley-BootheSubstituted forSørensenat 75'minutes
  • 18HouseSubstituted forDraperat 90+3'minutes
  • 7Vernam

Substitutes

  • 21Sørensen
  • 25Davenport
  • 29Wright
  • 34Draper
  • 37Gallagher
  • 38Ahui
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home12
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bristol City 1, Lincoln City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Lincoln City 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Jackson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Freddie Draper replaces Ben House.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Williams with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Paudie O'Connor.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Bristol City. Joe Williams tries a through ball, but Nahki Wells is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Martin.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jacob Davenport.

  11. Post update

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lasse Sørensen (Lincoln City).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

  14. Post update

    Charles Vernam (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Joe Williams (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ben House (Lincoln City).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Chris Martin (Bristol City).

  18. Post update

    Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Bristol City) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Conway.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City 1, Lincoln City 3. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Harold Jarman, today at 01:42

    I have no idea what sort of side City had out so don't know how significant the result is, i would think the league table is more of a concern to them at the moment, as for Lincoln, what a difference a few days make, embarrassed at Chippenham on Sat, zeroes to heroes tonight, funny old game!

  • Comment posted by bubble, today at 00:25

    Impossible, improbable impressed. Enjoy the very long trip home Super Imps!

  • Comment posted by Joe, at 23:45 8 Nov

    Not a shock given that the only successful team in the city are the Bristol Bears (they've actually won a European trophy and play in the top flight)

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, at 23:01 8 Nov

    If Lincoln win the cup, the people will demand the return of Lincoln biscuits,not only Waylon
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by gaz45, at 22:59 8 Nov

    All in all a good night '82 out of the cup and now in a relegation dog fight, happy days.

  • Comment posted by steve clark, at 22:57 8 Nov

    Same old story. Nigel Pearson says he takes responsibility after another bad performance. Isn't it time some of the players started to take responsibility? Mr Pearson should be telling the players that any one of them who does not feel humiliated has no place at Ashton Gate.

  • Comment posted by David, at 22:48 8 Nov

    Brilliant result especially after Saturday's debacle, well done Imps. Davej

  • Comment posted by Pat Akake, at 22:46 8 Nov

    Has Pearson gone yet ?

    • Reply posted by Andrew JG_8921, at 23:30 8 Nov

      Andrew JG_8921 replied:
      Guarantee he’ll be sacked tomorrow 🤣

  • Comment posted by bxatxdyh, at 22:41 8 Nov

    That second goal…almost embarrassed for them. UTG

  • Comment posted by Barts10, at 22:24 8 Nov

    Up the imps 🏆

  • Comment posted by Stephen Lovell, at 22:23 8 Nov

    The Imps love scoring goals against Bristol sides in Bristol.

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, at 22:09 8 Nov

    Bristol City are tinpot. 🤣

  • Comment posted by FabbaGas, at 22:09 8 Nov

    Two long trips to the West Country within a few days. Overcome the exit in the FA Cup to the massive Chippenham Town by taking down the minows of Somerset. Well done Imps #UTG

  • Comment posted by Lee from Downend , at 22:08 8 Nov

    Up the gas. That means Chippers better than the muck of Bristol

    • Reply posted by warrilow6, at 22:27 8 Nov

      warrilow6 replied:
      6-3

  • Comment posted by redferryman1, at 22:08 8 Nov

    City U/21 1 Lincoln 3. But, well done, Lincoln

    • Reply posted by FabbaGas, at 22:13 8 Nov

      FabbaGas replied:
      The only U21 is City league position. Mind the gap

  • Comment posted by mattthecat, at 22:07 8 Nov

    Really, really, really don't care.

    • Reply posted by Andrew JG_8921, at 23:28 8 Nov

      Andrew JG_8921 replied:
      Bless you 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Psunited1999, at 22:07 8 Nov

    2 trips to Bristol this year, 9-4 aggregate to the Imps. Can we play there every week

  • Comment posted by Norfolk Imp, at 22:05 8 Nov

    If you dont take lower League teams seriously this is what happens, well done you Imps ! Two contrasting Cup games in three days.

  • Comment posted by lib-lab-conartists, at 22:05 8 Nov

    It’s a good night to be a Gashead.
    Well played Lincoln!

    • Reply posted by warrilow6, at 22:28 8 Nov

      warrilow6 replied:
      6-3

  • Comment posted by Michael Rhodes, at 22:04 8 Nov

    Great win for the Imps, perfect way to bounce back from Saturday’s debacle

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport