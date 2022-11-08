Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
LeicesterLeicester City19:45NewportNewport County
Venue: King Power Stadium, England

Leicester City v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 31Iversen
  • 2Justin
  • 6Evans
  • 3Faes
  • 33Thomas
  • 42Soumaré
  • 17Pérez
  • 26Praet
  • 25Ndidi
  • 7Barnes
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Smithies
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 44Braybrooke

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 14Lewis
  • 6Farquharson
  • 28Demetriou
  • 2Norman
  • 22Moriah-Welsh
  • 8Dolan
  • 11Waite
  • 27Lewis
  • 9Bogle
  • 21Collins

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 4Bowen
  • 17Bennett
  • 18Zimba
  • 19Nevers
  • 20Lindley
  • 23Bright
  • 29Evans
  • 35Karadogan
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match report to follow.

