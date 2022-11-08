Leicester City v Newport County

LeicesterLeicester City19:45NewportNewport County
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 31Iversen
- 2Justin
- 6Evans
- 3Faes
- 33Thomas
- 42Soumaré
- 17Pérez
- 26Praet
- 25Ndidi
- 7Barnes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 8Tielemans
- 11Albrighton
- 12Smithies
- 14Iheanacho
- 18Amartey
- 20Daka
- 23Vestergaard
- 24Mendy
- 44Braybrooke
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 14Lewis
- 6Farquharson
- 28Demetriou
- 2Norman
- 22Moriah-Welsh
- 8Dolan
- 11Waite
- 27Lewis
- 9Bogle
- 21Collins
Substitutes
- 1Day
- 4Bowen
- 17Bennett
- 18Zimba
- 19Nevers
- 20Lindley
- 23Bright
- 29Evans
- 35Karadogan
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match report to follow.