EFL Cup - Third Round
BrentfordBrentford1GillinghamGillingham1
Gillingham win 6-5 on penalties

Carabao Cup: Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (5-6 on penalties) - Bees stunned by League Two Gills

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Gillingham celebrate victory over Brentford
Gillingham have two wins in 16 League Two games this season

Brentford suffered a shock Carabao Cup exit as League Two Gillingham edged a penalty shootout to reach the fourth round for the first time in 26 years.

England World Cup hopeful Ivan Toney had put the Premier League hosts ahead in the third minute.

But the Gills scored with their first attempt of the match after 75 minutes as substitute Mikael Mandron headed in.

That allowed them to record a stunning upset as Mikkel Damsgaard was the first to miss in a high-quality shootout.

Thomas Frank said his side - quarter-finalists last year after reaching the last four in 2020-21 - were in the competition to win it and he set up his team accordingly, welcoming striker Toney back from suspension in a strong line-up in West London.

Brentford, 76 places above the Gills in the football league, swiftly asserted themselves after kick-off had been pushed back by 20 minutes due to Gillingham's late arrival at the stadium.

A long ball from goalkeeper David Raya freed Damsgaard to tee up Toney for a simple tap-in with the game's first chance, two days before England's World Cup squad announcement.

Saman Ghoddos hit the post with a header after Toney had another effort saved as Brentford went close to a second but, despite their dominance, the Bees were unable to put the game beyond Neil Harris' visitors, who sit 20th in the fourth tier.

They were punished when Alex MacDonald found fellow substitute Mandron with a cross with 15 minutes remaining, with that single chance in open play proving enough to force penalties when Brentford's Ethan Pinnock was denied in the closing stages.

MacDonald held his nerve with the first sudden-death penalty following a series of well-taken spot-kicks, before Damsgaard's miss sent Gillingham into Thursday's fourth-round draw.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Raya
  • 30RoerslevSubstituted forMbeumoat 81'minutes
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 5Pinnock
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 6NørgaardSubstituted forDasilvaat 45'minutes
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forYarmolyukat 72'minutes
  • 3HenrySubstituted forJensenat 61'minutes
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 17Toney
  • 24Damsgaard

Substitutes

  • 8Jensen
  • 10Dasilva
  • 16Mee
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 32Crama
  • 33Trevitt
  • 34Cox
  • 36Yarmolyuk
  • 37Gilbert

Gillingham

Formation 4-5-1

  • 25Turner
  • 14McKenzie
  • 4Wright
  • 23Baggott
  • 17Law
  • 21Adelakun
  • 16JefferiesBooked at 5minsSubstituted forKashketat 90+3'minutes
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forAlexanderat 65'minutes
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 22GreenSubstituted forMacDonaldat 74'minutes
  • 19WalkerSubstituted forMandronat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 2Alexander
  • 7MacDonald
  • 9Mandron
  • 24Kashket
  • 27Akehurst
  • 29Gbode
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home16
Away1
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home14
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 1(5), Gillingham 1(6).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Brentford 1(5), Gillingham 1(6).

  3. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Brentford 1(5), Gillingham 1(6). Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(5), Gillingham 1(6). Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(5), Gillingham 1(5). Mathias Jensen (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(4), Gillingham 1(5). Scott Kashket (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(4), Gillingham 1(4). Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(3), Gillingham 1(4). Cheye Alexander (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(3), Gillingham 1(3). Josh Dasilva (Brentford) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(2), Gillingham 1(3). Will Wright (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(2), Gillingham 1(2). Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(1), Gillingham 1(2). Hakeeb Adelakun (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(1), Gillingham 1(1). Ivan Toney (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1, Gillingham 1(1). Mikael Mandron (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  15. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Brentford 1, Gillingham 1.

  16. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Gillingham 1.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Gillingham. Scott Kashket replaces Dom Jefferies.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Pinnock (Brentford).

  19. Post update

    Jake Turner (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Robbie McKenzie.

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by Beafred, today at 22:49

    Bees fan.. Well done Gillingham. One shot one goal win on pens .. job done. Brentford paid the price for complacency.

    We were in the same position a few years ago so know how satisfying it is.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:49

    Don't you just love a cup upset.

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, today at 22:49

    Really pleased for Gills of late. Been through the wringer big time.
    Have our former millwall legend there so l hope it works out for you.

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:48

    Oh Dear Frank

  • Comment posted by Siderian, today at 22:46

    Proud of the lads and management tonight, not been able to say that very often this season. Hopefully this can kickstart our league form. GTID!

  • Comment posted by Deepingposh61, today at 22:44

    Even Sky has the mighty Gills win as breaking news. When did that last happen. Super result for the Gills.

  • Comment posted by Jayfino , today at 22:43

    Well played the Gills!!
    Ben and Liv.....come on!!! 😊

  • Comment posted by OMG We Won, today at 22:43

    Get that Windows Snipping Tool on the football home page and copy that "Brentford stunned by League Two Gillingham" and save it. Probably won't see those sort of headlines for quite a while yet.

    Boy after a few years of suffering on a regular basis, this is great.

  • Comment posted by Philip Ashcroft, today at 22:42

    Astonishing ....two former Wigan Athletic strikers score in the same game neither could hit a barn door when they were at Latics

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:42

    How bloody very poor is Brentford getting beaten by a team three divisions below them in Gillingham and it only goes to show that Ivan Toney can only score against teams in the lower divisions certainly not England potential so Toney isn’t made up to be as good as he thinks

    • Reply posted by This Hostility, today at 22:45

      This Hostility replied:
      Not as poor as the quality of that sentence, both in terms of content and grammar.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 22:39

    Has Damsgaard been any good yet for Brentford? His penalty miss was unlucky. Maybe a bit naive of T Frank to take off Onyeka at 1-0 up and the young Ukrainian was stuck into a whole different game once Gillingham levelled.

    • Reply posted by linnea67, today at 22:43

      linnea67 replied:
      Damsgaard is Danish not Ukrainian

  • Comment posted by Fat Bloke Wolfie, today at 22:39

    Come on you Gills!! Lmao

  • Comment posted by Jason Harcourt, today at 22:35

    Attended as a neutral (Exeter supporter), Brentford paid the price for playing in 2nd gear after scoring early. At 1-0 you're always vulnerable to a sucker punch, and Gillingham scored pretty much the only time they got into the Brentford half.

  • Comment posted by jaycee, today at 22:34

    Come on you Gills! 19% possesion and one shot on goal. All we needed!

  • Comment posted by YouKnowNothingAboutFootball, today at 22:32

    They offered nothing going forward

    • Reply posted by OMG We Won, today at 22:35

      OMG We Won replied:
      I know - I thought Brentford would be more of a challenge.

  • Comment posted by wanderection, today at 22:32

    Congratulations to Gillingham.

  • Comment posted by stop virtue signaling, today at 22:31

    This is why we don't need the ESL or European champions league etc because these traditional English cup competitions are far more exciting and varied. Great to see a PL team pushed out.

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 22:29

    Who'd have bet on that result!

  • Comment posted by OMG We Won, today at 22:29

    Cor - 15 comments on a Gills HYS - we never get that many :)

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 22:29

    It's been an awful couple of years for the Gills so much needed.

