Brentford suffered a shock Carabao Cup exit as League Two Gillingham edged a penalty shootout to reach the fourth round for the first time in 26 years.
England World Cup hopeful Ivan Toney had put the Premier League hosts ahead in the third minute.
But the Gills scored with their first attempt of the match after 75 minutes as substitute Mikael Mandron headed in.
That allowed them to record a stunning upset as Mikkel Damsgaard was the first to miss in a high-quality shootout.
Thomas Frank said his side - quarter-finalists last year after reaching the last four in 2020-21 - were in the competition to win it and he set up his team accordingly, welcoming striker Toney back from suspension in a strong line-up in West London.
Brentford, 76 places above the Gills in the football league, swiftly asserted themselves after kick-off had been pushed back by 20 minutes due to Gillingham's late arrival at the stadium.
A long ball from goalkeeper David Raya freed Damsgaard to tee up Toney for a simple tap-in with the game's first chance, two days before England's World Cup squad announcement.
Saman Ghoddos hit the post with a header after Toney had another effort saved as Brentford went close to a second but, despite their dominance, the Bees were unable to put the game beyond Neil Harris' visitors, who sit 20th in the fourth tier.
They were punished when Alex MacDonald found fellow substitute Mandron with a cross with 15 minutes remaining, with that single chance in open play proving enough to force penalties when Brentford's Ethan Pinnock was denied in the closing stages.
MacDonald held his nerve with the first sudden-death penalty following a series of well-taken spot-kicks, before Damsgaard's miss sent Gillingham into Thursday's fourth-round draw.
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Raya
- 30RoerslevSubstituted forMbeumoat 81'minutes
- 13M Jorgensen
- 5Pinnock
- 14Ghoddos
- 6NørgaardSubstituted forDasilvaat 45'minutes
- 15OnyekaSubstituted forYarmolyukat 72'minutes
- 3HenrySubstituted forJensenat 61'minutes
- 23Lewis-Potter
- 17Toney
- 24Damsgaard
Substitutes
- 8Jensen
- 10Dasilva
- 16Mee
- 19Mbeumo
- 32Crama
- 33Trevitt
- 34Cox
- 36Yarmolyuk
- 37Gilbert
Gillingham
Formation 4-5-1
- 25Turner
- 14McKenzie
- 4Wright
- 23Baggott
- 17Law
- 21Adelakun
- 16JefferiesBooked at 5minsSubstituted forKashketat 90+3'minutes
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forAlexanderat 65'minutes
- 8O'Keefe
- 22GreenSubstituted forMacDonaldat 74'minutes
- 19WalkerSubstituted forMandronat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Morris
- 2Alexander
- 7MacDonald
- 9Mandron
- 24Kashket
- 27Akehurst
- 29Gbode
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home14
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
