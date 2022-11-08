Close menu
EFL Cup - Third Round
BrentfordBrentford1GillinghamGillingham1
Gillingham win 6-5 on penalties

Carabao Cup: Brentford 1-1 Gillingham (5-6 on penalties) - Bees stunned by League Two Gills

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments119

Gillingham celebrate victory over Brentford
Gillingham have two wins in 16 League Two games this season

Gillingham's players endured a day of "carnage" before their shock penalty shootout victory over Premier League Brentford took them into the Carabao Cup fourth round for the first time in 26 years.

Mikkel Damsgaard was the first to miss in a high-quality shootout after Mikael Mandron scored with the League Two Gills only shot of the match to cancel out Ivan Toney's third-minute opener.

The tie was delayed by 20 minutes due to Gillingham's late arrival at the stadium and manager Neil Harris later revealed the players "had to climb over barriers and help each other get over fences" as they walked the final part of their journey.

"We got to about a quarter of a mile from Chiswick Roundabout and we got stuck," said Harris, whose side sit 78 places below Brentford in the football league.

"Fortunately we had a tactics board on the bus but we couldn't move and they couldn't get a police escort to us. We got in touch with the officials and decided to walk."

He added: "We had to leave two hours early this morning because of protestors. It's been a bit of a carnage day.

"It's a memorable night because of the performance, but also because of the factors surrounding it."

Thomas Frank said his side - quarter-finalists last year after reaching the last four in 2020-21 - were in the competition to win it and he set up his team accordingly, welcoming England World Cup hopeful Toney back from suspension in a strong line-up in West London.

Brentford swiftly asserted themselves but they were unable to build on Toney's early breakthrough, which came after a long ball from goalkeeper David Raya freed Damsgaard to tee up his team-mate two days before England's World Cup squad announcement.

Saman Ghoddos hit the post with a header after Toney had another effort saved as Brentford went close to a second before the interval.

But the Bees were unable to put the game beyond Gillingham, who scored with their sole attempt as Alex MacDonald's cross found fellow substitute Mandron with 15 minutes remaining.

MacDonald held his nerve with the first sudden-death penalty following a series of well-taken spot-kicks, before Damsgaard struck the crossbar to send Gillingham's jubilant players into Thursday's fourth-round draw.

'The beauty of cup football' - Gillingham take their chance

Gillingham have struggled on their return to the fourth tier following relegation from League One last season.

Harris' side have managed two wins from 16 matches so far this term, scoring just six goals, and they slipped to 22nd following Tuesday's league fixtures.

They had just 19% possession at the Gtech Community Stadium, registering one shot compared to 16 for heavy favourites Brentford - seven of which were on target.

But they successfully prevented their top-flight opposition from putting the game out of reach to set up their shootout triumph, which sent them into the last 16 for just the second time in the club's history - and first time since 1996.

Despite fielding a strong line-up it is now one win in nine matches for Brentford, who face a trip to reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday in their final game before Premier League football pauses for the World Cup.

"First of all congratulations to Gillingham, it's well done by them," said manager Frank. "I don't think you could doubt that I wanted to win with the team I put out but Gillingham did their job very well, they took their chance and they were spotless in the penalty shoot-out."

He added: "It is very frustrating. We wanted to go far in the competition but this is cup football and why we love cup football. That's the 'beauty' of it, and I hope Gillingham enjoy it."

Toney scores in final World Cup audition

Ivan Toney
Ivan Toney has scored 56 goals in 104 games for Brentford

In his last opportunity to impress England manager Gareth Southgate before he names his final 26-man World Cup squad on Thursday, Toney was able to make the scoresheet and offered a reminder of his spot-kick prowess as he made a final bid for inclusion.

Brentford boss Frank claimed Toney had already done enough to be selected for his first World Cup after the striker scored twice in a 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton in mid-October.

But that remains an out-of-form Brentford's only win in two months - and Toney has not scored in 270 minutes of Premier League football since that double took his tally to eight goals in 10 games.

Unused by Southgate despite being called up to the England squad for the first time for September's Nations League fixtures, Toney missed another valuable chance to shine on Saturday as he sat out the draw with Nottingham Forest due to suspension.

Currently assisting the Football Association's enquiries into allegations of historic match betting, he was able to refocus on Tuesday as he seeks to achieve his "childhood dream" of representing England on football's biggest stage.

While his early contribution was not enough to see Brentford progress, he will hope he has done enough over the past months to convince Southgate.

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Raya
  • 30RoerslevSubstituted forMbeumoat 81'minutes
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 5Pinnock
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 6NørgaardSubstituted forDasilvaat 45'minutes
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forYarmolyukat 72'minutes
  • 3HenrySubstituted forJensenat 61'minutes
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 17Toney
  • 24Damsgaard

Substitutes

  • 8Jensen
  • 10Dasilva
  • 16Mee
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 32Crama
  • 33Trevitt
  • 34Cox
  • 36Yarmolyuk
  • 37Gilbert

Gillingham

Formation 4-5-1

  • 25Turner
  • 14McKenzie
  • 4Wright
  • 23Baggott
  • 17Law
  • 21Adelakun
  • 16JefferiesBooked at 5minsSubstituted forKashketat 90+3'minutes
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forAlexanderat 65'minutes
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 22GreenSubstituted forMacDonaldat 74'minutes
  • 19WalkerSubstituted forMandronat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 2Alexander
  • 7MacDonald
  • 9Mandron
  • 24Kashket
  • 27Akehurst
  • 29Gbode
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home16
Away1
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home14
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 1(5), Gillingham 1(6).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Brentford 1(5), Gillingham 1(6).

  3. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Brentford 1(5), Gillingham 1(6). Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(5), Gillingham 1(6). Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(5), Gillingham 1(5). Mathias Jensen (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(4), Gillingham 1(5). Scott Kashket (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(4), Gillingham 1(4). Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(3), Gillingham 1(4). Cheye Alexander (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(3), Gillingham 1(3). Josh Dasilva (Brentford) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(2), Gillingham 1(3). Will Wright (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(2), Gillingham 1(2). Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(1), Gillingham 1(2). Hakeeb Adelakun (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1(1), Gillingham 1(1). Ivan Toney (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Brentford 1, Gillingham 1(1). Mikael Mandron (Gillingham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  15. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Brentford 1, Gillingham 1.

  16. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Gillingham 1.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Gillingham. Scott Kashket replaces Dom Jefferies.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Pinnock (Brentford).

  19. Post update

    Jake Turner (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Robbie McKenzie.

Comments

Join the conversation

119 comments

  • Comment posted by Beafred, at 22:49 8 Nov

    Bees fan.. Well done Gillingham. One shot one goal win on pens .. job done. Brentford paid the price for complacency.

    We were in the same position a few years ago so know how satisfying it is.

    • Reply posted by abc, at 23:06 8 Nov

      abc replied:
      Good comment.
      Felt inevitable. We weren't at it in the crowd either.
      COYB

  • Comment posted by stop virtue signaling, at 22:31 8 Nov

    This is why we don't need the ESL or European champions league etc because these traditional English cup competitions are far more exciting and varied. Great to see a PL team pushed out.

  • Comment posted by jaycee, at 22:34 8 Nov

    Come on you Gills! 19% possesion and one shot on goal. All we needed!

  • Comment posted by Paul S , at 22:29 8 Nov

    It's been an awful couple of years for the Gills so much needed.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 22:27 8 Nov

    Congratulations Gillingham both on your fine win tonight and for making Everton fans feel much better tonight.

    • Reply posted by Toffee62, at 22:35 8 Nov

      Toffee62 replied:
      Slightly better. Hope they get a nice payday in the draw

  • Comment posted by wanderection, at 22:32 8 Nov

    Congratulations to Gillingham.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 02:07

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Nice win Gillingham, Brentford did you get caught looking towards the City game on Saturday?

  • Comment posted by OMG We Won, at 22:29 8 Nov

    Cor - 15 comments on a Gills HYS - we never get that many :)

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, at 22:24 8 Nov

    Now that’s remarkable. Gillingham beat Brentford 6-5 on penalties. Marvellous. Well done Gillingham. Commiserations to Brentford.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 22:26 8 Nov

    Just one shot, that's all.it took just one shot or something like that is how the lyrics go 😆

    • Reply posted by OMG We Won, at 22:27 8 Nov

      OMG We Won replied:
      Actually, just one look.

  • Comment posted by OMG We Won, at 22:43 8 Nov

    Get that Windows Snipping Tool on the football home page and copy that "Brentford stunned by League Two Gillingham" and save it. Probably won't see those sort of headlines for quite a while yet.

    Boy after a few years of suffering on a regular basis, this is great.

  • Comment posted by johndoe, at 22:26 8 Nov

    Well done the Gills!

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 22:34 8 Nov

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Why, what have my in-laws done to earn that? Better ask the missus! 😁

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, at 22:25 8 Nov

    Brentford we all love you and admire you but for tonight it's 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by OMG We Won, at 22:25 8 Nov

    Blimey. Can't believe it.

    • Reply posted by Antagoniser Of The Regulars, at 22:30 8 Nov

      Antagoniser Of The Regulars replied:
      Nor can I

  • Comment posted by Deepingposh61, at 22:44 8 Nov

    Even Sky has the mighty Gills win as breaking news. When did that last happen. Super result for the Gills.

  • Comment posted by Siderian, at 22:46 8 Nov

    Proud of the lads and management tonight, not been able to say that very often this season. Hopefully this can kickstart our league form. GTID!

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, at 23:33 8 Nov

    At least Brentford treated the competition and their opposition with respect, unlike the smirking Lampard who clearly feels that cup competitions are beneath him. I'm sick of this EPL survival at all costs attitude of many EPL clubs. The fans get no excitement or joy any more. Just a diet of survival season after season so the players and managers keep getting their huge EPL wages. Disgusting.

    • Reply posted by meu, today at 01:09

      meu replied:
      And they risked players getting injured for nothing now they’re out. Great decision

  • Comment posted by SAW, at 22:49 8 Nov

    Don't you just love a cup upset.

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, at 22:59 8 Nov

      ikleNige replied:
      BBC do

  • Comment posted by parkylane street, at 22:25 8 Nov

    Really BAD night for Brentford. Like Everton they didn't want to be in this competition. Hope Gillingham get a good tie in the next round at home

    • Reply posted by Beafred, at 23:30 8 Nov

      Beafred replied:
      Thats actually not true. SF and QF in last couple of seasons. Think they quite fancied this one. That was actually quite a strong side ... but there was no initiative or zip. Just chuckle brothers style.

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, at 22:49 8 Nov

    Really pleased for Gills of late. Been through the wringer big time.
    Have our former millwall legend there so l hope it works out for you.

    • Reply posted by Stulad, at 23:30 8 Nov

      Stulad replied:
      “Really pleased for Gills of late”

      Of late, as in, this evening?

      They are only a point clear of being non-league, dreadful season so far!

      Really pleased eh?

  • Comment posted by Redallover, at 22:29 8 Nov

    Who'd have bet on that result!

    • Reply posted by Chris P, at 23:36 8 Nov

      Chris P replied:
      Paddy Power had a couple if my twitter feed anything to go by #COYG

