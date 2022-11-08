Match ends, Burnley 3, Crawley Town 1.
Championship leaders Burnley saw off League Two side Crawley at Turf Moor to reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.
On-loan Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe claimed an assist when his long delivery allowed Burnley-born Dom Telford to score Crawley's opener.
But Clarets captain Ashley Barnes replied within three minutes, heading past Balcombe to score his first goal from open play since February 2021.
Anass Zaroury then found the net twice to complete the turnaround.
Burnley began well despite boss Vincent Kompany making nine changes to his starting line-up as Matt Lowton and Connor Roberts went close early on and Barnes missed several chances to put them ahead.
After Barnes cancelled out Telford's opener, Zaroury was among the substitutes introduced by Kompany as the Championship leaders aimed to avoid penalties.
The winger repaid his manager's faith by putting Burnley in front 11 minutes from time, tapping in from Manuel Benson's pass.
After Barnes had a goal ruled out for offside, Zaroury swept in his a second from an incisive Vitinho cross to hand Burnley a fifth successive home win in all competitions.
Their victory ended Crawley's run of upsets in the first two rounds of the competition, having beaten League One side Bristol Rovers and Premier League outfit Fulham.
Less good news: this was boring. SO boring. it wasn't until we started to pop speculative balls into the box that in became interesting, and the goals followed. The first team need to to more of this, with more speculative runs into the box. Not rocket science.
Though hard to tell if defence was an improvement given Crawley played for penalties from the first minute
