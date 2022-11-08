Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

George Harmon scored his second goal in four days to put County on the way to victory

Ross County stepped up their revival by comfortably beating Hibernian to record their first back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins since March.

As a nondescript first half came to a close, George Harmon met Yan Dhanda's cross to poke the clinical visitors into the lead.

The left-back turned creator for the second when he picked out Alex Iacovitti to stroke home.

County move up to 10th, while Hibs slip to sixth after a fifth defeat in six.

Hibs started with a quick tempo that boss Lee Johnson promised, although they did very little with it. County didn't create a lot either, though, and were happy to sit in and allow the hosts' attacks to fizzle out of their own accord.

The first proper chance came to the visitors in the 41st minute when Owura Edwards jinked past Lewis Stevenson to cross for Jordan White, but Paul Hanlon made a vital block to deflect the ball over the bar.

Malky Mackay's men took the next opportunity that fell their way. Dhanda crossed to an unmarked Harmon and - for the second time in two games - he made no mistake, flicking a shot that nestled in the net at the back post.

Hibs responded by bringing on Elie Youan and Josh Campbell, but it did little to brighten their fortunes. In fact, it was Rocky Bushiri who came closest, hitting a powerless effort at Ross Laidlaw for the County goalkeeper to collect easily.

The visitors doubled their lead 20 minutes from time. Josh Sims slipped a lovely ball into Harmon who skipped to the byeline, pulling back to an unmarked Iacovitti and his finish was cool and composed.

And that was that. Another limp performance from Hibs, while County push themselves out of the bottom two.

Player of the match - George Harmon

A goal and an assist from a player who is taking to top-flight Scottish football like a duck to water.

Hibs toil without Boyle as County resurgence continues - analysis

A fairly brutal watch for a Hibs fan. Plenty of possession to talk about, but only four shots on target and no cutting edge.

When Martin Boyle hares about, there's some threat to it, some direction. When anyone else in a Hibs shirt does it, they're a rabbit in the headlights.

Five defeats in six games spells trouble for any manager and Johnson won't be exempt from the heat.

County weren't at their attacking best but they played their game perfectly, taking the chances that fell their way and slowing it down at every opportunity.

The Highlanders aren't missing Ben Purrington as much as they feared, either. Harmon has been superb in the last two games, and once again Mackay's recruitment should be lauded.

What's next?

Hibs travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday while County visit Celtic Park (both 15:00 GMT) in the final round of Premiership games before the World Cup break.

