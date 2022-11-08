Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian0Ross CountyRoss County2

Hibernian 0-2 Ross County: Visitors secure successive wins

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

This was George Harmon's second goal in four days after scoring the winner against St Mirren
Ross County stepped up their revival by comfortably beating Hibernian to record their first back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins since March.

As a nondescript first half came to a close, George Harmon met Yan Dhanda's cross to poke the clinical visitors into the lead.

The left-back turned creator for the second when he picked out Alex Iacovitti to stroke home.

County move up to 10th, while Hibs slip to sixth after a fifth defeat in six.

Hibs started with a quick tempo that boss Lee Johnson promised, although they did very little with it. County didn't create a lot either, though, and were happy to sit in and allow the hosts' attacks to fizzle out of their own accord.

The first proper chance came to the visitors in the 41st minute when Owura Edwards jinked past Lewis Stevenson to cross for Jordan White, but Paul Hanlon made a vital block to deflect the ball over the bar.

Malky Mackay's men took the next opportunity that fell their way. Dhanda crossed to an unmarked Harmon and - for the second time in two games - he made no mistake, flicking a shot that nestled in the net at the back post.

Hibs responded by bringing on Elie Youan and Josh Campbell, but it did little to brighten their fortunes. In fact, it was Rocky Bushiri who came closest, hitting a powerless effort at Ross Laidlaw for the County goalkeeper to collect easily.

The visitors doubled their lead 20 minutes from time. Josh Sims slipped a lovely ball into Harmon who skipped to the byeline, pulling back to an unmarked Iacovitti and his finish was cool and composed.

And that was that. Another limp performance from Hibs, while County push themselves out of the bottom two.

Player of the match - George Harmon

A goal and an assist from a player who is taking to top-flight Scottish football like a duck to water.
Hibs toil without Boyle as County resurgence continues - analysis

A fairly brutal watch for a Hibs fan. Plenty of possession to talk about, but only four shots on target and no cutting edge.

When Martin Boyle hares about, there's some threat to it, some direction. When anyone else in a Hibs shirt does it, they're a rabbit in the headlights.

Five defeats in six games spells trouble for any manager and Johnson won't be exempt from the heat.

County weren't at their attacking best but they played their game perfectly, taking the chances that fell their way and slowing it down at every opportunity.

The Highlanders aren't missing Ben Purrington as much as they feared, either. Harmon has been superb in the last two games, and once again Mackay's recruitment should be lauded.

What's next?

Hibs travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday while County visit Celtic Park (both 15:00 GMT) in the final round of Premiership games before the World Cup break.

Player of the match

JohnsonCallum Johnson

with an average of 9.21

Hibernian

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    4.12

  2. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    3.85

  3. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    3.53

  4. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    3.51

  5. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    3.50

  6. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    3.43

  7. Squad number20Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    3.41

  8. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    3.38

  9. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    3.34

  10. Squad number99Player nameKukharevych
    Average rating

    3.32

  11. Squad number19Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    3.26

  12. Squad number6Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    3.18

  13. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    2.83

  14. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    2.54

  15. Squad number10Player nameJair Tavares
    Average rating

    2.45

Ross County

  1. Squad number12Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    9.21

  2. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    8.75

  3. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    8.64

  4. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    8.63

  5. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    8.61

  6. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    8.60

  7. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    8.49

  8. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    8.48

  9. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    8.39

  10. Squad number30Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    8.34

  11. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    8.32

  12. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    8.31

  13. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    8.29

  14. Squad number18Player nameAkio
    Average rating

    8.11

  15. Squad number19Player nameHiwula-Mayifuila
    Average rating

    7.82

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 5Porteous
  • 33Bushiri
  • 4Hanlon
  • 12Cadden
  • 18HendersonSubstituted forVieira Tavaresat 58'minutes
  • 6KennehSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 19MitchellSubstituted forStevensonat 39'minutes
  • 99KukharevychBooked at 30minsSubstituted forYouanat 45'minutes
  • 20Melkersen

Substitutes

  • 3Cabraja
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 16Stevenson
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Youan
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Fish
  • 32Campbell
  • 47Aiken

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 12Johnson
  • 15WatsonBooked at 58mins
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16HarmonBooked at 75mins
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forSmithat 88'minutes
  • 14Loturi
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forSimsat 63'minutes
  • 22TillsonBooked at 22mins
  • 10DhandaSubstituted forAkioat 72'minutes
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 18Akio
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 30Smith
  • 31Eastwood
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
13,930

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 0, Ross County 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, Ross County 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jair Tavares with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by George Harmon.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Élie Youan.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. William Akio (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila with a through ball.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Jordan White.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Dylan Smith replaces David Cancola.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jair Tavares (Hibernian) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Porteous.

  11. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Victor Loturi (Ross County).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Callum Johnson.

  14. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  17. Post update

    Josh Sims (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Newell.

  19. Post update

    Jair Tavares (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Callum Johnson (Ross County).

Page 1 of 6
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic13120146113536
2Rangers1392232131929
3Aberdeen147162823522
4Livingston147161419-522
5Hearts136252323020
6Hibernian156271822-420
7St Johnstone146171618-219
8St Mirren136161420-619
9Motherwell145181819-116
10Ross County154381224-1215
11Kilmarnock143381123-1212
12Dundee Utd142391330-179
View full Scottish Premiership table

