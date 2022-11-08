Match ends, Hibernian 0, Ross County 2.
Ross County stepped up their revival by comfortably beating Hibernian to record their first back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins since March.
As a nondescript first half came to a close, George Harmon met Yan Dhanda's cross to poke the clinical visitors into the lead.
The left-back turned creator for the second when he picked out Alex Iacovitti to stroke home.
County move up to 10th, while Hibs slip to sixth after a fifth defeat in six.
Hibs started with a quick tempo that boss Lee Johnson promised, although they did very little with it. County didn't create a lot either, though, and were happy to sit in and allow the hosts' attacks to fizzle out.
The first proper chance came to the visitors in the 41st minute when Owura Edwards jinked past Lewis Stevenson to cross for Jordan White, but Paul Hanlon made a vital block to deflect the ball over.
Malky Mackay's men took the next opportunity that fell their way. Dhanda crossed to an unmarked Harmon and - for the second time in two games - he made no mistake, flicking a shot at the back post that nestled in the net.
Hibs responded by bringing on Elie Youan and Josh Campbell, but it did little to brighten their fortunes. In fact, it was Rocky Bushiri who came closest, hitting a powerful effort at Ross Laidlaw for the County goalkeeper to collect easily.
The visitors doubled their lead 20 minutes from time. Josh Sims slipped a lovely ball into Harmon who skipped to the byline, pulling back to an unmarked Iacovitti and his finish was cool and composed.
It was another limp performance from Hibs, while County pushed themselves out of the bottom two.
Player of the match - George Harmon
Hibs toil without Boyle as County resurgence continues - analysis
A fairly brutal watch for a Hibs fan. Plenty of possession to talk about, but only four shots on target and no cutting edge.
When Martin Boyle hares about, there's some threat to it, some direction. When anyone else in a Hibs shirt does it, they're a rabbit in the headlights.
Five defeats in six games spells trouble for any manager and Johnson won't be exempt from the heat.
County weren't at their attacking best but they played their game perfectly, taking the chances that fell their way and slowing it down at every opportunity.
The Highlanders aren't missing Ben Purrington as much as they feared, either. Harmon has been superb in the last two games, and once again Mackay's recruitment should be lauded.
What did they say?
Hibernian boss Lee Johnson: "I don't think it was lack of effort. We huffed and puffed but there was a severe lack of quality, lack of decision making.
"It was a very good away performance that did a job on us and that's really disappointing. There will be criticism and that's fair. We all want to do well for Hibs, so we need to come out fighting against Kilmarnock."
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I'm delighted for the players because they've been playing so well for the last few weeks and not quite getting the rewards.
"To keep a clean sheet and score twice is great and so is the bravery we showed in the first half to get on the ball so much shows the confidence they have."
What's next?
Hibs travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday while County visit Celtic Park (both 15:00 GMT) in the final round of Premiership games before the World Cup break.
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Marshall
- 5Porteous
- 33Bushiri
- 4Hanlon
- 12Cadden
- 18HendersonSubstituted forVieira Tavaresat 58'minutes
- 6KennehSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
- 11Newell
- 19MitchellSubstituted forStevensonat 39'minutes
- 99KukharevychBooked at 30minsSubstituted forYouanat 45'minutes
- 20Melkersen
Substitutes
- 3Cabraja
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 16Stevenson
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Youan
- 24McGregor
- 25Fish
- 32Campbell
- 47Aiken
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 12Johnson
- 15WatsonBooked at 58mins
- 6Iacovitti
- 16HarmonBooked at 75mins
- 4CancolaSubstituted forSmithat 88'minutes
- 14Loturi
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forSimsat 63'minutes
- 22TillsonBooked at 22mins
- 10DhandaSubstituted forAkioat 72'minutes
- 26WhiteSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Samuel
- 11Sims
- 17Olaigbe
- 18Akio
- 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 21Munro
- 30Smith
- 31Eastwood
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 13,930
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away19
