Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston2AberdeenAberdeen1

Livingston 2-1 Aberdeen: Hosts survive second-half rally

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Sean Kelly scores a penalty for Livingston
Sean Kelly's first-half penalty proved to be the winner

Livingston moved level on points with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership as they held off a second-half rally in a game that saw three penalties given for handball following VAR intervention.

The hosts led 2-0 at half-time through Jack Fitzwater's low drive and a Sean Kelly spot-kick, with Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski's penalty saved by Shamal George.

Luis Lopes did pull one back from the spot after the break, but despite dominating the visitors couldn't find an equaliser.

The win moves David Martindale's side up from eighth to fourth, while Aberdeen stay third.

Martindale spoke about the importance of home form prior to kick-off, and his players raced out of the blocks.

Fitzwater opened the scoring after just six minutes when he lashed a shot through the grasp of Kelle Roos after the ball fell to his feet following a corner.

The hosts doubled their lead after VAR spotted a Connor Barron handball. Nick Walsh went to the monitor, duly pointed to the spot, and Kelly coolly slotted past Roos to hammer home Livingston's advantage.

Aberdeen had been sloppy, but the second goal seemed to shake Jim Goodwin's side into life. Miovski saw a header tipped over the bar by George, and the Livingston goalkeeper then got down quickly to save efforts from Jack MacKenzie and Ross McCrorie.

The visitors were presented with a golden chance to pull one back on the stroke of half-time, but were unable to take advantage.

Walsh pointed to the spot after Leighton Clarkson's shot flicked Jason Holt's hand, with VAR again alerting the referee to the infringement. But Miovski's tame penalty effort was saved and the North Macedonian striker could only head the rebound straight at George.

Whatever Goodwin said at the break seemed to have an effect, as his side rallied and halved the deficit.

After a cross dropped on to Fitzwater's arm, VAR intervened for the third time. And although George got a hand to Lopes' penalty, the Livingston keeper couldn't keep it out.

Aberdeen smelled blood and Lopes appeared to be a man possessed - he was at the heart of everything good for the visitors in attack, but spooned the best chance for an equaliser over the bar after getting in behind the Livingston defence.

Martindale's men dug in and repelled attack after attack to secure a massive three points and continue Aberdeen's woes on the road.

Player of the match - Shamal George

Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George
The Livingston keeper made eight crucial saves, which included the stop from Miovski's first half penalty.

Sloppy start cost profligate Dons - analysis

In the opening exchanges, Livingston looked threatening every time they went forward - they were first to every loose ball, and the quick feet of Dylan Bahamboula consistently created openings.

It allowed them to open up a two-goal lead, but from then on, Aberdeen dominated.

The visitors had 63% possession, 41 touches in the opposition box, and 25 shots at goal with 10 of those on target. However, for all that, they couldn't find the all-important second goal.

Goodwin said before kick-off that he wasn't particularly worried about his side's away form - which now stands at three wins in 29 - but deep down he will know that results need to improve on the road.

For Livingston, tonight was yet another example of the resilience and grit that Martindale's side possess. They defended their box as if their lives depended on it and continue to punch well above their weight.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I thought [Shamal George] was fantastic, he came up with some top saves and kept us in the game.

"Aberdeen go up the road feeling it's a bit unjust that they've not taken anything, but you've got to score goals to win games of football."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "The first 20 minutes was unacceptable, but the second half was exceptional. We had more shots tonight than in our last four or five games, and that's where you scratch your head.

"We have to get the balance right between being a good footballing side and then being a bit more solid defensively."

What's next?

Livingston travel to Tynecastle to face Hearts on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Aberdeen host Dundee United that evening (18:00) before the Premiership goes on hiatus for the World Cup.

Player of the match

GeorgeShamal George

with an average of 8.11

Livingston

  1. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    8.11

  2. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.63

  3. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    5.95

  4. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    5.87

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    5.74

  6. Squad number7Player nameBahamboula
    Average rating

    5.74

  7. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    5.67

  8. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.40

  9. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    5.06

  10. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    4.87

  11. Squad number10Player nameEsmael Gonçalves
    Average rating

    4.15

  12. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    3.94

  13. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    3.67

  14. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    3.66

  15. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    3.23

  16. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    2.92

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    6.28

  2. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    5.60

  3. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    5.50

  4. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    5.37

  5. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    5.15

  6. Squad number99Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    5.13

  7. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    5.05

  8. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    4.86

  9. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    4.84

  10. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    4.76

  11. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    4.56

  12. Squad number25Player nameRichardson
    Average rating

    4.48

  13. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    4.41

  14. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    4.11

  15. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    3.71

  16. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    3.66

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1GeorgeBooked at 90mins
  • 2DevlinBooked at 14mins
  • 6Obileye
  • 5FitzwaterBooked at 82mins
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forPenriceat 72'minutes
  • 24Kelly
  • 18HoltBooked at 45minsSubstituted forOméongaat 61'minutes
  • 7BahamboulaSubstituted forShinnieat 61'minutes
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forBoyesat 85'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 15Boyes
  • 17Kelly
  • 22Shinnie
  • 29Penrice
  • 31Konovalov
  • 33Oméonga

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 2McCrorieBooked at 11minsSubstituted forKennedyat 45'minutes
  • 5StewartSubstituted forRamírezat 83'minutes
  • 4Scales
  • 25RichardsonSubstituted forWatkinsat 90+3'minutes
  • 8BarronBooked at 77mins
  • 16RamadaniBooked at 65mins
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forBesuijenat 72'minutes
  • 3MacKenzieSubstituted forCoulsonat 71'minutes
  • 9Miovski
  • 11de Barros Lopes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 7Morris
  • 10Besuijen
  • 15Watkins
  • 22Coulson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge
  • 47Lobban
  • 99Ramírez
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
2,598

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away24
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 2, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Duk (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Scales.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen).

  6. Post update

    Esmaël Gonçalves (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Jayden Richardson.

  11. Booking

    Shamal George (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Andrew Shinnie.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Esmaël Gonçalves (Livingston).

  14. Post update

    Liam Scales (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen).

  16. Post update

    James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duk (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Morgan Boyes replaces Scott Pittman because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).

  20. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic13120146113536
2Rangers1392232131929
3Aberdeen147162823522
4Livingston147161419-522
5Hearts136252323020
6Hibernian156271822-420
7St Johnstone146171618-219
8St Mirren136161420-619
9Motherwell145181819-116
10Ross County154381224-1215
11Kilmarnock143381123-1212
12Dundee Utd142391330-179
View full Scottish Premiership table

