Match ends, Livingston 2, Aberdeen 1.
Livingston moved level on points with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership as they held off a second-half rally in a game that saw three penalties given for handball following VAR intervention.
The hosts led 2-0 at half-time through Jack Fitzwater's low drive and a Sean Kelly spot-kick, with Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski's penalty saved by Shamal George.
Luis Lopes did pull one back from the spot after the break, but despite dominating the visitors couldn't find an equaliser.
The win moves David Martindale's side up from eighth to fourth, while Aberdeen stay third.
Martindale spoke about the importance of home form prior to kick-off, and his players raced out of the blocks.
Fitzwater opened the scoring after just six minutes when he lashed a shot through the grasp of Kelle Roos after the ball fell to his feet following a corner.
The hosts doubled their lead after VAR spotted a Connor Barron handball. Nick Walsh went to the monitor, duly pointed to the spot, and Kelly coolly slotted past Roos to hammer home Livingston's advantage.
Aberdeen had been sloppy, but the second goal seemed to shake Jim Goodwin's side into life. Miovski saw a header tipped over the bar by George, and the Livingston goalkeeper then got down quickly to save efforts from Jack MacKenzie and Ross McCrorie.
The visitors were presented with a golden chance to pull one back on the stroke of half-time, but were unable to take advantage.
Walsh pointed to the spot after Leighton Clarkson's shot flicked Jason Holt's hand, with VAR again alerting the referee to the infringement. But Miovski's tame penalty effort was saved and the North Macedonian striker could only head the rebound straight at George.
Whatever Goodwin said at the break seemed to have an effect, as his side rallied and halved the deficit.
After a cross dropped on to Fitzwater's arm, VAR intervened for the third time. And although George got a hand to Lopes' penalty, the Livingston keeper couldn't keep it out.
Aberdeen smelled blood and Lopes appeared to be a man possessed - he was at the heart of everything good for the visitors in attack, but spooned the best chance for an equaliser over the bar after getting in behind the Livingston defence.
Martindale's men dug in and repelled attack after attack to secure a massive three points and continue Aberdeen's woes on the road.
Player of the match - Shamal George
Sloppy start cost profligate Dons - analysis
In the opening exchanges, Livingston looked threatening every time they went forward - they were first to every loose ball, and the quick feet of Dylan Bahamboula consistently created openings.
It allowed them to open up a two-goal lead, but from then on, Aberdeen dominated.
The visitors had 63% possession, 41 touches in the opposition box, and 25 shots at goal with 10 of those on target. However, for all that, they couldn't find the all-important second goal.
Goodwin said before kick-off that he wasn't particularly worried about his side's away form - which now stands at three wins in 29 - but deep down he will know that results need to improve on the road.
For Livingston, tonight was yet another example of the resilience and grit that Martindale's side possess. They defended their box as if their lives depended on it and continue to punch well above their weight.
What they said
Livingston manager David Martindale: "I thought [Shamal George] was fantastic, he came up with some top saves and kept us in the game.
"Aberdeen go up the road feeling it's a bit unjust that they've not taken anything, but you've got to score goals to win games of football."
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "The first 20 minutes was unacceptable, but the second half was exceptional. We had more shots tonight than in our last four or five games, and that's where you scratch your head.
"We have to get the balance right between being a good footballing side and then being a bit more solid defensively."
What's next?
Livingston travel to Tynecastle to face Hearts on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Aberdeen host Dundee United that evening (18:00) before the Premiership goes on hiatus for the World Cup.
