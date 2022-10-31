Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin (right) was unhappy with referee David Dickinson at Easter Road

Manager Jim Goodwin will be banned from the touchline for Aberdeen's next two matches after the club appealed against his initial six-game suspension.

Goodwin was charged following comments about Hibernian's Ryan Porteous "conning" referees.

Porteous won a penalty in Hibs' 3-1 win over Aberdeen in September, with the Dons' Liam Scales sent off after his challenge resulted in a second booking.

The manager has already served one match in the stands.

A further two-match ban is suspended until the end of the season.

Aberdeen's next two games are against Hibs and Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Goodwin had said: "You are always worried who is marking Ryan Porteous because you know what he is like, he's won so many free-kicks and penalties for his conning of the referee."

He admitted two Scottish FA rule breaches - having previously served a ban in April 2021 while at St Mirren - and was punished with an eight-match ban, with two of the games suspended until the end of the season.

Goodwin missed the 4-0 loss away to Dundee United while the club awaited the written reasons for the sanction - one they said they are "extremely disappointed" by - but subsequently returned to the dugout.