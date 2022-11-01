Close menu
Champions League - Group D
MarseilleMarseille1TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win Champions League group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments385

Spurs celebrate
Three different teams went top of Group D on the same evening before Tottenham eventually won the group

Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.

Spurs needed a draw to qualify from the group but Marseille took the lead through defender Chancel Mbemba on the stroke of half-time.

That meant Spurs dropped to third in the table - heading into the Europa League - before Clement Lenglet equalised early in the second half.

Tottenham were holding on desperately late on, but as Marseille pushed for the winner they needed to go through, they were caught on the break and Hojbjerg sealed victory for Spurs.

It was a dramatic evening as results throughout Group D had a bearing on Tottenham's progress in the competition and made for anxious viewing.

Sporting Lisbon's 2-1 home defeat by Frankfurt meant Spurs ultimately finished top, but at one point they dropped to third in the group - heading out of the competition - and their position changed six times during the match, with three different teams topping the group at least once during the evening.

The stoppage-time winner by Hojbjerg also saw Marseille finish bottom of the group, meaning they missed out on a place in the Europa League as well as failing to progress to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Tottenham were under pressure for large spells - former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez and Jordan Veretout were both denied for Marseille before Spurs improved in the second half.

Harry Kane was inches from getting on the end of a cross to make it 1-1 just after half-time, before Lenglet capitalised on Spurs' improvement with a clever header from Ivan Perisic's free-kick.

Tottenham striker Kane later had a goal disallowed when he was clearly offside, before Hojbjerg fired the ball against the crossbar.

The drama continued as Marseille had a glorious chance to make it 2-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining when Sanchez's shot was crucially blocked by Perisic from close range before ex-Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac headed wide while unmarked.

But Tottenham managed to cling on and Kane held the ball up in the dying seconds before sliding it through for Hojbjerg to find the back of the net and silence a wild crowd in Marseille.

All-or-nothing evening in France

Clement Lenglet goal
Clement Lenglet's goal put Spurs top of Group D before Frankfurt took the lead in Lisbon to move above them for most of the second half

Tottenham were up against it from the first minute as they arrived at a hostile Stade Velodrome - which was not full as punishment for recent crowd trouble but nonetheless vociferous.

Fireworks went off in the streets around the stadium before and during the match, while Marseille supporters gathered in clouds of smoke from flares to welcome their team before kick-off.

Spurs were also without manager Antonio Conte as he served a touchline ban following the draw with Sporting Lisbon, but they knew a point would see them advance to the knockout stage.

They had never beaten a French team away from home in Europe and were on the backfoot in the first half with Hugo Lloris the busier goalkeeper.

Both teams were dealt injury blows before the break too, as on-loan Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly was forced off for Marseille before Tottenham's Son Heung-min suffered a heavy blow to the head.

Son was struggling as he was helped off the pitch and down the tunnel following a four-minute stop in play for treatment. He was replaced by Yves Bissouma a minute later with Spurs playing with 10 men momentarily.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Professional Footballers' Association renewed calls for temporary concussion substitutions, saying the current protocols are "jeopardising player safety".

The second half was much improved from Spurs but at times they were cagey to defend their point and it almost allowed Marseille to cause an upset.

The hosts had several big chances late on with Perisic's block and Kolasinac's miss huge moments in the game.

In the end Marseille's push to find a winner cost them European football for the rest of the season, while Spurs sneak through with three wins from their six group matches.

Line-ups

Marseille

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16López
  • 99Mbemba
  • 3BaillySubstituted forGigotat 9'minutesSubstituted forKolasinacat 73'minutes
  • 5BalerdiBooked at 76mins
  • 7ClaussSubstituted forKaboréat 74'minutes
  • 21RongierSubstituted forSuárezat 83'minutes
  • 27VeretoutSubstituted forÜnderat 74'minutes
  • 30Tavares
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 77Harit
  • 70Sánchez

Substitutes

  • 1Ngapandouetnbu
  • 4Gigot
  • 8Santos da Silva
  • 10Payet
  • 11Suárez
  • 17Ünder
  • 23Kolasinac
  • 29Kaboré
  • 36Blanco

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lloris
  • 15Dier
  • 34LengletBooked at 57mins
  • 33Davies
  • 19R SessegnonSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 45'minutes
  • 5HøjbjergBooked at 90mins
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forSkippat 84'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forGilat 90+3'minutes
  • 10Kane
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forBissoumaat 29'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 11Gil
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 20Forster
  • 24Spence
  • 25Tanganga
  • 29Sarr
  • 38Bissouma
  • 40Austin
  • 42White
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak
Attendance:
50,768

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Marseille 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Marseille 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Marseille 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Alexis Sánchez (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Lucas Moura.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Marseille. Leonardo Balerdi tries a through ball, but Nuno Tavares is caught offside.

  8. Booking

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Amine Harit following a fast break.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Issa Kaboré (Marseille).

  11. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sead Kolasinac (Marseille) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Emerson Royal.

  14. Post update

    Issa Kaboré (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nuno Tavares with a cross.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Oliver Skipp replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amine Harit (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Marseille. Luis Suárez replaces Valentin Rongier.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Tottenham on the BBC banner

Comments

Join the conversation

387 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 22:07

    Good to see the Gooner secret agents losing at the last gasp. COYS!

    • Reply posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 22:14

      Rum_n_Milk replied:
      A great evening for us. Now to go one step further than 2019. COYS

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 22:06

    Liverpool fan. So didn’t watch the Spurs game. But Can only say well played spurs, away from home…👍👏👏

    • Reply posted by knight, today at 22:09

      knight replied:
      Well done to you too.

  • Comment posted by Jaimo, today at 22:05

    Never easy being a Spurs fan… COYS

    • Reply posted by Chungas Revenge, today at 22:07

      Chungas Revenge replied:
      You're telling me.

  • Comment posted by Mehdi79, today at 22:11

    The look on the faces of 4 Ex-Arsenal players was worth it !

    • Reply posted by Buzzardstubble since 2007, today at 22:13

      Buzzardstubble since 2007 replied:
      The stink-bomb gooner rejects were denied even a late apology for their uselessness.

  • Comment posted by Dredd, today at 22:06

    Being a Spurs fan certainly builds character. Coys

    • Reply posted by Jeff Boldglum, today at 22:19

      Jeff Boldglum replied:
      Certainly makes for entertaining viewing for the neutral too!

  • Comment posted by Owly, today at 22:09

    What a chance near the end for Kolasinac to knock Spurs out of Europe but he TOTALLY BOTTLED IT! Wonder where he learnt how to do that ?

    • Reply posted by wenceslas51, today at 22:12

      wenceslas51 replied:
      Merci to all the Arsenal rejects!

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 22:09

    Poor old Sonny, hope you recover quickly - that looked like a nasty one
    COYS

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:11

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Sad to see. Hope Son is okay.

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 22:08

    Absolutely delightful don't get better than through as group winners at this stage. Justice done for last week too.
    Hey ex goons dumped out of Europe completely - Sanchez & Co - Spurs esp enjoyed that too haha.
    Sssshhhhhh
    When will they learn
    COYS
    Watch us rise.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:11

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      You still could be playing Real Madrid in the last-16 if you aren't careful, or even worse? Internazionale di Milano.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 22:07

    Well done spurs

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:22

      Pandemania replied:
      No Conte. No problemo

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:07

    Wow, what a difference in Spurs performance between the two halves. Like night and day. Spurs now have an easy home game on Sunday to relax and recover from tonight, before they have to face Forest in the EFL cup.

    • Reply posted by For-1975, today at 22:15

      For-1975 replied:
      Yeah they’ll probably rest some players on Sunday seeing as they’ve got us next week

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 22:11

    Its very quiet in woolich tonight

    • Reply posted by Tory Youth, today at 22:13

      Tory Youth replied:
      It's not mate, I can here gunshots.

  • Comment posted by Skythinker, today at 22:08

    Once, just once I would like to watch Spurs play the last 5 minutes without my heart being in my mouth!

    Chances by both teams to finish the match off but Spurs really need to perform in both halves.

    Still, COYS!

  • Comment posted by Chungas Revenge, today at 22:07

    Group winners, no problem COYS.

    • Reply posted by mull73, today at 22:34

      mull73 replied:
      Not too sure no problem you made hard work of the easiest group.

  • Comment posted by saulgoodman, today at 22:08

    so sanchez could do what he said he’d do.
    In fact Sanchez has never done what he says he’d do!

    • Reply posted by Lorenzo de Matteo, today at 22:13

      Lorenzo de Matteo replied:
      Choker for him!

  • Comment posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 22:07

    Never in doubt. But for absurd VAR , was settled a week ago.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:17

      kennycanuck replied:
      Bet you weren't saying " never in doubt" at 1/2 time.

  • Comment posted by The Prime Minister, today at 22:07

    Well played Spurs 👏

  • Comment posted by CROUCH_has missed another sitter, today at 22:08

    Wow great game. Top the group but it wouldn’t be a Spurs game if we didn’t make it difficult for ourselves.

    Makes it sweeter that the opposition included lots of ex-arsenal players… Good luck to the gooners for their game tomorrow…. Oh wait… still Thursdays right? Awkward..

  • Comment posted by Maxpaulthespurdog, today at 22:06

    Beautiful Spurs just beautiful, after last week.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:09

    Well done Spurs. Marseille did what Spurs usually do a throw away a winning position. Good on Spurs...they do English football proud.

  • Comment posted by yoda, today at 22:13

    AGAIN ... HOW GOOD WAS BENTACOR IN THAT SECOND HALF!!!

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 22:14

      Cole replied:
      Bentancur is a class act, although he was kinda anonymous in the first half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st November 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5